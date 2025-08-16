Grambling State Tigers & Adidas Release A Bold New Look For The Bayou Classic
Grambling State Tigers partnered with adidas to unveil a bold, new, aggressive design for the 51st Bayou Classic.
The GSU athletic department has unveiled a preview of the new jerseys. The jerseys combine Grambling State's rich heritage with adidas' innovative design. They create a unique look for the prestigious Bayou Classic as they battle the Southern Jaguars.
GRAMBLING TIGERS' NEW SWAG
The historic event will feature the G-Men displaying the new Premier Bayou Classic Strategy football jersey, created by adidas.
The uniform features a bold and modern look that celebrates both team tradition and innovative style:
- Primary Color: The jersey is predominantly black, giving it a sleek, powerful appearance befitting a major college football program.
- Design Elements: Vibrant red and gold lightning-bolt stripes accent the shoulders and sleeves, adding a dynamic, aggressive visual flair.
- Branding:The front center highlights "GRAMBLING" in large gold block letters, making the university affiliation unmistakable.The adidas logo is displayed prominently on the right chest, signifying the partnership with this global sportswear brand.Grambling's iconic "G" logo appears centrally above the text, seamlessly integrating the school's identity into the design of the jersey.
- Player Number: Bold gold and red with a block design, the player number "1" stands out on the front of the jersey.
- Material and Fit: The jersey is crafted from adidas' signature performance material, providing comfort, durability, and moisture-wicking properties for high-level play.
- Accessories: The set is completed with bright gold football gloves that match the accent color of the jersey, enhancing the overall visual impact.
- Purpose: Specially crafted for the Bayou Classic, this jersey combines tradition with contemporary athletic aesthetics, serving both on-field performance and fan recognition.
SEASON AHEAD FOR THE GRAMBLING STATE TIGERS
Mickey Joseph enters his second season as the head coach of the Grambling State Tigers football program. The G-Men have underachieved over the past five seasons, prompting a change in leadership from national championship head coach Broderick Fobbs and former NFL head coach Hue Jackson.
Last season, Joseph guided the team to a 5-7 overall record, with a 2-6 conference record in the SWAC.
Grambling State University's football record for the past five seasons (2020–2024):
- 2020: 0-4, 0-4 SWAC; COVID-impacted spring season
- 2021: 4-7, 3-5 SWAC; Broderick Fobbs' last full season as HC
- 2022: 3-8, 2-6 SWAC; Hue Jackson's first season
- 2023: 5-6, 4-4 SWAC; Improvement under Hue Jackson
- 2024: 5-7, 2-6 SWAC; First year under Mickey Joseph
Since the spring of 2020, Grambling's head coaches have struggled with consistency and winning, posting an overall record of 17-32 and a conference record of 11-25.
Coach Joseph is determined to turn the program back to its successful roots, but it will face its challenges, especially in the SWAC West.
Texas Southern head coach Cris Dishman, Prairie View A&M's new leader, Tremaine Jackson, UAPB's Alonzo Hampton, Alcorn State head coach Cedric Thomas, and defending SWAC Western Division champion coach Terrence Graves will pose a significant threat for Coach Joseph to win the division in 2025.
The G-Men need to end their recent trend of not producing a SWAC conference champion since the 2017 team defeated Alcorn State, 40-32. It is time for the Tigers to take control of the story instead of trailing behind.
The 2025 Grambling State Tigers football season will kick off against the Langston University Lions at 7 PM CT on Saturday, Aug. 30.
ONE GRAMBLING ANNOUNCEMENT
Grambling State University Athletics has announced the launch of One Grambling: Athletics Day of Giving, a unified fundraising campaign dedicated to advancing the success of student-athletes and elevating GSU Athletics to new heights.
The campaign brings together alums, fans, and partners in a shared effort to strengthen the foundation of GSU Athletics, providing critical resources that support championship-level programs, enhance facilities, and create opportunities for student-athletes to thrive both on and off the field.
The campaign launches on October 10, 2025, and concludes on October 11, 2025, during Homecoming Weekend.
"As those who follow college athletics know, this is a time of tremendous change and opportunity in our industry," Dr. Trayvean D. Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, said. "Through all of that change, the foundation of our department remains the generosity and support of our fans, alumni, and partners. There are many ways to make an impact, but the truth is this: to achieve the ambitious goals we have for our Tigers — on the field, in the classroom, and beyond — we must grow donor support. Every gift matters, and every supporter plays a role. I encourage everyone who believes in our student-athletes to join us, because together, we can ensure Grambling State Athletics continues to thrive for generations to come."
The campaign aims to support the department's three key pillars directly:
- TiGer NIL – Expands Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for student-athletes through direct pay programs and an innovative revenue-sharing model, providing financial resources and professional development to help Tigers maximize their personal brands.
- TiGer Nutrition – Enhances health and wellness support by providing year-round nutrition resources, fueling stations, and mental health services tailored to the demands of student-athletes, helping them perform at their best physically and mentally.
- TiGers Build – Drives facility upgrades and new construction to ensure GSU teams have first-class spaces to train, compete, and develop, creating a championship-caliber environment for current and future Tigers.
Contributions to One Grambling: Athletics Day of Giving will directly fund the resources needed to operate GSU Athletics at a championship standard, including state-of-the-art training facilities and comprehensive support for student-athletes both on and off the field.
Gifts will also enhance programs focused on nutrition, mental health, and overall well-being, ensuring tigers are prepared to excel academically, athletically, and personally.
Every contribution helps create an environment where student-athletes can achieve their full potential, build lifelong skills, and carry the Grambling State legacy forward for generations to come.