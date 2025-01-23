HBCU Football Head Coach Tracker: Latest Updates & Key Changes
Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have recently appointed new head football coaches for the upcoming 2025 season.
Here's an overview of the new coaches at the specified institutions:
Norfolk State - Michael Vick
Michael Vick, former NFL quarterback and four-time Pro Bowl selection, has been named the 19th head football coach at Norfolk State University.
Vick, a native of Newport News, Virginia, brings his extensive playing experience and name recognition to the program. This marks Vick's first collegiate coaching position.
Delaware State - Desean Jackson
DeSean Jackson, former NFL wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowler, has been appointed the new head football coach at Delaware State University.
Jackson, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, will take on his first coaching role at the collegiate level. His hiring is part of Delaware State's renewed commitment to athletic transformation.
North Carolina A&T - Shawn Gibbs
Shawn Gibbs has been named the new head football coach at North Carolina A&T. Gibbs is returning to A&T, where he spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach from 2011-2021.
He developed notable players like Tarik Cohen during his previous tenure. Gibbs comes to A&T after three successful seasons as head coach at Fort Valley State University, where he compiled a 20-9 record.
Prairie View A&M - Tremaine Jackson
Tremaine Jackson has been appointed as the new head football coach at Prairie View A&M University, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Jackson arrives at PVAMU after a successful stint at Valdosta State University.
He led the team to a 30-9 record over three seasons, including an undefeated regular season in 2024. Jackson was named the AFCA Division II National Coach of the Year for his achievements.
Mississippi Valley State - Terrell Buckley
Terrell Buckley, a College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player, has been named the new head football coach at Mississippi Valley State University.
Buckley brings extensive experience as a player and coach, including a Super Bowl win with the New England Patriots and coaching stints at various universities. His most recent coaching experience was as head coach of the XFL's Orlando Guardians in 2023.
Alabama A&M - Sam Shade
Sam Shade has been introduced as the 22nd head football coach at Alabama A&M University. Shade comes to Alabama A&M after a successful tenure at Miles College, where he compiled an 18-15 overall record and led the team to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) crown in 2024.
Shaw University - Lamar Manigo
Lamar Manigo has been appointed as the new head football coach at Shaw University. He is returning to Shaw, where he served as the offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2021.
Most recently, he worked as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach at Virginia State University, where he helped lead the team to the 2024 CIAA championship game.
Miles College - Chris Goode
Miles College has named Chris Goode its new head football coach, effective January 2025. He replaces Sam Shade, who left to take over the Alabama A&M program.
Last season, the Golden Bears were 10-3, won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title, and won their first-ever NCAA Division II Playoff game.
Goode played in the National Football League for the Indianapolis Colts from 1987 to 1993.
Fort Valley State - Kenny Ray (Interim)
Ray is the interim coach after the departure of Shawn Gibbs to NC A&T. He has been with the Wildcat program since February 2020, serving as the associate head coach, offensive line coach, and run game coordinator.
Elizabeth City State - Adrian Jones
Adrian Jones has been named the 15th head football coach at Elizabeth City State University. Jones comes to ECSU after serving as head coach at Shaw University for eight seasons.
He brings experience from collegiate and high school levels, including multiple conference championships and a state championship at Southern Durham High School.
Florida Memorial (In Progress)
The university athletics department announced the leadership change away from Coach Bobby Rome, II. He led the program for three seasons with a 15-15-1 record.
Central State (In Progress)
After parting ways with Coach Kevin Porter, the Mauraders are searching for a new head coach.
Lane College (In Progress)
Lane is still in the process of hiring a new head football coach. Tommie Lewis is the interim head football coach, and the search continues. The college aims to have a new coach before the 2025 Football Season.
ICYMI: OPENINGS BEFORE THE HIRES
HOUSTON - As the curtain falls on the 2024 college football season, several HBCUs search for new head coaches. Last season brought about significant changes with a flurry of new hires. This season will give us a new wave of leadership to land on the shores of the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA.
While some alumni and fans have welcomed the firings of these coaches, others are quietly protesting the decisions. Athletic directors and administrators' jobs are on the line. Finding the "right candidate" to develop their student-athletes and football programs is a challenging process.
Hence, some institutions are turning to executive search firms for assistance and forgoing establishing an internal search committee for the hiring process. For example, Prairie View A&M's director of athletics, Anton Goff, confirmed with HBCU Legends the Panthers have retained Collegiate Sports Associates to locate their new head football coach.
The upcoming weeks and months will be critical for HBCUs as they work to fill key positions and determine the future direction of their football programs. The first National Signing Day has passed, players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, and recruiting efforts are highly competitive at this stage.
HBCU football fans and supporters are closely watching the next steps of the athletic directors and administrators as they seek to hire new head coaches for these storied programs.