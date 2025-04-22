HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Draft Prospects News, Sharpe Strikes Back, All-SWAC Receiver Returns

An HBCU football rundown on the latest news and notes ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shannon Sharpe Strikes Back, and All-SWAC receiver leaves the portal.

Kyle T. Mosley

Nate Rembert Returns To Jackson State University
Nate Rembert Returns To Jackson State University / Credit: KC 1400 Collective
In this story:

Since early Monday morning, updates from the HBCU football community have been hitting the newswire rapidly. Here are several news stories you may have missed:

AN ABOUT-FACE FROM THE PORTAL

All-SWAC wideout Nate Rembert takes an about-face, disengaged from the NCAA transfer portal, and will return to Jackson State.  

"I will not be entering the transfer portal," Rembert posted on social media.

REMBERT ANNOUNCEMENT
REMBERT ANNOUNCEMENT / CREDIT: MVSU ATHLETICS

The move is great for the national champions, who will have another dangerous target for starting quarterback Jacobian Morgan.

HBCU FOOTBALL'S DRAFT PROSPECTS

Professional draft analyst and current Morgan State director of football operations updated in HBCU draft prospects ranking on FCS Central:

  1. Robert McDaniel - Jackson State, DB
  2. Elijah Williams - Morgan State, DL
  3. Carson Vinson - Alabama A&M, OL
  4. Irv Mulligan - Jackson State, RB
  5. Aaron Smith - South Carolina State, LB
  6. Kenny Gallop Jr. - Howard, DB
  7. James Burgess - Alabama State - CB
  8. Phillip Webb - Jackson State - DL
  9. Carlvainsky Decius - Morgan State, DB
  10. Kendall Bohler - Florida A&M, DB

I listened to a conversation between co-hosts Solomon Wilcots and Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Pollian on Monday's NFL Radio's "Opening Drive." Polian referenced the reality check that most NFL prospects need to have, and I paraphrase, "Does this player have an NFL body?" Can they take the rigors of professional football?   

CARSON VINSO
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson (OL45) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I stated last week that Sean Payton considered a draft player's height, size, length, and speed. Another factor is the injury history. Those factors often follow a player's career.

The other reality that FCS and HBCU fans sweep under the rug is the financial investment of a draft pick. It doesn't come cheap in drafting players, and a scout or general manager will be evaluated on the picks recommended and made this weekend.

Based on those factors, these players fall into the category of Most Realistic HBCU Football Prospects To Be Drafted:

  1. Robert McDaniel - Jackson State, DB
  2. Carson Vinson - Alabama A&M, OL
  3. Phillip Webb - Jackson State, DL
  4. Kendall Bohler - Florida A&M, DB
Aaron Smith
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Smith (11) in action against the Jackson State Tigers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Fringe Players Who Could Get A Draft Nod

  1. Irv Mulligan - Jackson State - RB
  2. James Burgess - Alabama State - CB
  3. Aaron Smith - South Carolina State, LB

This is not a critique of our HBCU football talent. I hope that more of our HBCU student-athletes find opportunities through the draft. However, last season's trend of teams signing more undrafted rookie free agents may once again be the case.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

SHANNON SHARPE STRIKES BACK

The HBCU legend responds to the allegations from Houston-attorney Tony Buzbee's client. He calls it a "shakedown."

QB ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL

Former Norfolk State starting quarterback Jalen Daniels is entering the NCAA transfer portal. The talented HBCU football player will have three seasons of eligibility remaining in this search for a new home after NSU had its Spring Game this past Saturday afternoon.

PRAIRIE VIEW KEEPS GETTING COMMITS

Although head coach Tremaine Jackson was thought to get roasted after posting the football program's transfer portal rules, Prairie View continues receiving commitments from nationwide.

One of interest is running back Ellis Bynum. The former redshirt sophomore rusher out of Oregon is headed to The Hill in Prairie View, Texas.  At 5-9, the 200-pound ball carrier will hope to make an impact for the Panthers this season.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football