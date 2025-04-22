HBCU Football Draft Prospects News, Sharpe Strikes Back, All-SWAC Receiver Returns
Since early Monday morning, updates from the HBCU football community have been hitting the newswire rapidly. Here are several news stories you may have missed:
AN ABOUT-FACE FROM THE PORTAL
All-SWAC wideout Nate Rembert takes an about-face, disengaged from the NCAA transfer portal, and will return to Jackson State.
"I will not be entering the transfer portal," Rembert posted on social media.
The move is great for the national champions, who will have another dangerous target for starting quarterback Jacobian Morgan.
HBCU FOOTBALL'S DRAFT PROSPECTS
Professional draft analyst and current Morgan State director of football operations updated in HBCU draft prospects ranking on FCS Central:
- Robert McDaniel - Jackson State, DB
- Elijah Williams - Morgan State, DL
- Carson Vinson - Alabama A&M, OL
- Irv Mulligan - Jackson State, RB
- Aaron Smith - South Carolina State, LB
- Kenny Gallop Jr. - Howard, DB
- James Burgess - Alabama State - CB
- Phillip Webb - Jackson State - DL
- Carlvainsky Decius - Morgan State, DB
- Kendall Bohler - Florida A&M, DB
I listened to a conversation between co-hosts Solomon Wilcots and Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Pollian on Monday's NFL Radio's "Opening Drive." Polian referenced the reality check that most NFL prospects need to have, and I paraphrase, "Does this player have an NFL body?" Can they take the rigors of professional football?
I stated last week that Sean Payton considered a draft player's height, size, length, and speed. Another factor is the injury history. Those factors often follow a player's career.
The other reality that FCS and HBCU fans sweep under the rug is the financial investment of a draft pick. It doesn't come cheap in drafting players, and a scout or general manager will be evaluated on the picks recommended and made this weekend.
Based on those factors, these players fall into the category of Most Realistic HBCU Football Prospects To Be Drafted:
- Robert McDaniel - Jackson State, DB
- Carson Vinson - Alabama A&M, OL
- Phillip Webb - Jackson State, DL
- Kendall Bohler - Florida A&M, DB
Fringe Players Who Could Get A Draft Nod
- Irv Mulligan - Jackson State - RB
- James Burgess - Alabama State - CB
- Aaron Smith - South Carolina State, LB
This is not a critique of our HBCU football talent. I hope that more of our HBCU student-athletes find opportunities through the draft. However, last season's trend of teams signing more undrafted rookie free agents may once again be the case.
HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS
SHANNON SHARPE STRIKES BACK
The HBCU legend responds to the allegations from Houston-attorney Tony Buzbee's client. He calls it a "shakedown."
QB ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL
Former Norfolk State starting quarterback Jalen Daniels is entering the NCAA transfer portal. The talented HBCU football player will have three seasons of eligibility remaining in this search for a new home after NSU had its Spring Game this past Saturday afternoon.
PRAIRIE VIEW KEEPS GETTING COMMITS
Although head coach Tremaine Jackson was thought to get roasted after posting the football program's transfer portal rules, Prairie View continues receiving commitments from nationwide.
One of interest is running back Ellis Bynum. The former redshirt sophomore rusher out of Oregon is headed to The Hill in Prairie View, Texas. At 5-9, the 200-pound ball carrier will hope to make an impact for the Panthers this season.