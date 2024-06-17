HBCU Football: First-Ever Meeting Between Grambling State Vs. Ohio State Next Season

HBCU Legends

The historic football game between two storied programs will take place in 2025.

Grambling State University vs. Ohio State
The Grambling State Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes football teams have announced a historic first meeting between their storied programs. OSU, after canceling its proposed game with UConn, has now scheduled a thrilling matchup with Grambling for a Sept. 6, 2025, kickoff in Columbus.

"This is another example of us being able to showcase our brand to a national audience," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Travyean D. Scott said. "We are thrilled that our players and fans will get to experience a matchup between two of the most storied football programs in the country. When you think of college football, Grambling State and Ohio State are two of the names that many think of immediately.  This contest will allow both our fan bases to experience the cultural and athletic excellence of both institutions."

Ohio State is set to face an HBCU football team for the second time, following their meeting with Florida A&M in 2013.

HBCU FOOTBALL-OHIO STATE FACT

In 1978, Rudy Hubbard, an Ohio State alum, became the only HBCU head coach to win an NCAA Division I-AA National Championship with Florida A&M . He also won two Black College Football National Championships in 1977 and 1978.

