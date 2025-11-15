HBCU Legends

HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 12 | CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY SCORES & MORE

HBCU football's updated scores, news, and social media postings in Week 12.

Kyle T. Mosley

HOUSTON HBCU football games scores in the SWACMEACSIACCIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 12.

Here are your Saturday, Nov. 15 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 12:

HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 12

CAA

  • Monmouth at North Carolina A&T — 12 p.m. • Greensboro, NC • FloFootball
  • William & Mary at Hampton — 1 p.m. • Hampton, VA • FloFootball

MEAC

  • Morgan State at Norfolk State — 12 p.m. • Norfolk, VA • ESPN+
  • Howard at Delaware State — 1 p.m. • Dover, DE • ESPN+

SWAC

  • Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State — 1 p.m. • Jackson, MS • TheGrio
  • Grambling State at Alcorn State — 3 p.m. • Lorman, MS • SWAC TV
  • Florida A&M at Alabama A&M — 3 p.m. • Huntsville, AL • SWAC TV
  • Texas Southern at Southern — 3 p.m. • Baton Rouge, LA • SWAC TV
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M — 3 p.m. • Prairie View, TX • SWAC TV
  • Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State — 5 p.m. • Montgomery, AL • SWAC TV

SIAC

  • Benedict vs. Albany State (SIAC Championship) — 1 p.m. ET • Albany, GA • ESPN+

CIAA

  • Johnson C. Smith vs. Virginia Union (CIAA Championship) — 3 p.m. ET • Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, NC • Syndication & HBCUGO.tv

Big South–OVC

  • Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State — 2:30 p.m. • Nashville, TN • ESPN+

HBCU FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 12

