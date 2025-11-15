HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 12 | CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY SCORES & MORE
HBCU football's updated scores, news, and social media postings in Week 12.
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 12.
Here are your Saturday, Nov. 15 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 12:
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 12
CAA
- Monmouth at North Carolina A&T — 12 p.m. • Greensboro, NC • FloFootball
- William & Mary at Hampton — 1 p.m. • Hampton, VA • FloFootball
MEAC
- Morgan State at Norfolk State — 12 p.m. • Norfolk, VA • ESPN+
- Howard at Delaware State — 1 p.m. • Dover, DE • ESPN+
SWAC
- Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State — 1 p.m. • Jackson, MS • TheGrio
- Grambling State at Alcorn State — 3 p.m. • Lorman, MS • SWAC TV
- Florida A&M at Alabama A&M — 3 p.m. • Huntsville, AL • SWAC TV
- Texas Southern at Southern — 3 p.m. • Baton Rouge, LA • SWAC TV
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M — 3 p.m. • Prairie View, TX • SWAC TV
- Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State — 5 p.m. • Montgomery, AL • SWAC TV
SIAC
- Benedict vs. Albany State (SIAC Championship) — 1 p.m. ET • Albany, GA • ESPN+
CIAA
- Johnson C. Smith vs. Virginia Union (CIAA Championship) — 3 p.m. ET • Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, NC • Syndication & HBCUGO.tv
Big South–OVC
- Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State — 2:30 p.m. • Nashville, TN • ESPN+
HBCU FOOTBALL SCORES - WEEK 12
