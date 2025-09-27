HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 5 | SWAC CONFERENCE CLASHES
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 5.
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 5
Here are your Saturday, September 27 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 5:
- Allen vs. Albany State | 1 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Central State vs. Lane | 1 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Virginia Union vs. Shaw | 1 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Winston-Salem State vs. Bowie State | 1 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Virginia State vs. Fayetteville State | 1 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Florida Memorial University vs. Cumberland University | 1 PM ET | Sun Digital Network
- Benedict vs. Clark Atlanta | 3 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Miles vs. Morgan State | 3 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee | 3 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Bluefield State vs. Johnson C. Smith | 2 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Lincoln (PA) vs. Livingstone | 4 PM ET | CIAA Sports Network
- Kentucky State vs. Savannah State | 6 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Morehouse vs. Edward Waters | 6 PM ET | SIAC Digital Network
- Alabama State at Florida A&M | 2 PM ET | HBCU GO
- Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman | 2 PM ET | SWAC TV
- Howard vs. Richmond | 2 PM ET | ESPN+
- Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State | 4 PM ET | SWAC TV
- Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 6 PM ET | HBCU GO
- Jackson State at Southern | 6 PM ET | ESPN+
- Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M | 6 PM ET | SWAC TV
- Delaware State vs. Sacred Heart | 12 PM ET | ESPN+
- Norfolk State vs. Wagner | 12 PM ET | NEC Front Row
- South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern | 6 PM ET | ESPN+
- North Carolina Central vs. East Texas A&M | 7 PM ET | ESPN+
HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 4
The Benedict College Tigers defeated the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 45-24 Thursday night.
HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS
CAN ANYONE STOP ANDREW BODY?
3 Non-Conference HBCU Football Games To Watch In Week 3
Tuskegee vs. Jackson State
The incomparable Don Hunt wrote about the Tuskegee vs. Jackson State game: "Tuskegee University is off to a roaring start. The Golden Tigers (1-0, 2-0) will have to continue to play great football when they face Jackson State (0-0, 1-1) from the Southwestern Athletic Conference on the road Saturday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. The Tigers are one of the top FCS teams in the country. Nevertheless, they take a two-game winning streak into this non-conference game."
JACKSON STATE'S LATE HOME STAND WINS
Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State
This is the inaugural Legacy Series game featuring Alabama A&M and Tennessee State. Both teams have historic reputations and boast two new coaching staffs, with Sam Shade leading the Bulldogs and Reggie Barlow guiding the Tigers.
It marks the 24th meeting between the two programs, but the first since 2010. The Tigers lead the all-time series, 15-8. Tennessee State has yet to play a road game, having four straight contests at home to begin the 2025 season.
Watch HBCU Legends Co-Player of the Week 2, quarterback Cornelius Brown IV, as he puts pressure on Gregg Williams' defense throughout the game.
Last week, the Tigers' defense struggled to manage the diverse scoring threat from North Dakota State, and Week 3 could present a similar challenge.
TOO CLOSE TO CALL, BUT THE BULLDOGS ARE BECOMING A PROBLEM
Albany State vs. Florida A&M
The Rattlers (0-2) are hosting a dangerous Albany State (2-0) team Saturday night at The Bragg in Tallahassee. Psychologically, can FAMU handle a third-straight loss at the beginning of the season, down 0-3 before facing Alabama State at home on Sept. 27?
Has Coach Colzie and his staff prepared his young Rattlers team for a tough Golden Rams squad led by Coach Quinn Gray Sr. that has averaged 50 points per contest in their first two games of 2025?
Gray, going against his alma mater, has quarterback Isaiah Knowles, who has been superb for Albany State. In two games, he's completed 69.1% of his passes for 473 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. Knowles has added 26 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
Don't be too surprised if this SIAC team dominates its SWAC opponent tonight for a huge upset.
ALBANY STATE UPSETS RATTLERS AT THE BRAGG
HBCU FOOTBALL: COMPLETE DI & DII SLATE OF GAMES IN WEEK 3
- Benedict at Central State | 1:00 p.m. | SIAC Network
- Howard vs. Morehouse (NY Classic, East Rutherford, NJ) | 1:00 p.m. | HBCU GO / HBCU GO
- Shaw at Ferrum | 1:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Johnson C. Smith at Elizabeth City State | 1:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Bowie State at Delaware State | 3:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Tuskegee at Jackson State | 3:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Norfolk State at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- Morgan State at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Virginia Union vs. Edward Waters (Unity Classic) | 4:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Alabama A&M at Tennessee State (Legacy Series) | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Miles at Alabama State | 5:00 p.m. | TheGrio
- Lane at Allen | 6:00 p.m. | SIAC Network
- Bluefield State at Wingate | 6:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State | 6:00 p.m. | TBD TV
- Fayetteville State at North Carolina Central | 6:00 p.m. | TBD TV
- Alcorn State at Mississippi State | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lincoln (PA) at Winston-Salem State | 6:00 p.m. | No broadcast listed
- Albany State at Florida A&M | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Kentucky State at Grambling State | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Lamar at Texas Southern | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Prairie View at Rice | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Mississippi Valley State at Southeastern Louisiana | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN+
- Hampton at North Carolina A&T | 7:00 p.m. | FloFootball
- Lincoln at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 7:00 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Southern at Fresno State | 10:00 p.m. | Mountain West Network
KEY GAMES
WEEK 2's SCHEDULED GAMES
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 2.
HBCU FOOTBALL: COMPLETE DI & DII SLATE OF GAMES IN WEEK 2
- Johnson C. Smith vs. Valdosta State | 12:00 PM ET
- Lincoln (PA) at Duquesne | 12:00 PM ET
- Bluefield State vs. Concord | 1:00 PM ET
- Bowie State at Shippensburg | 1:00 PM ET
- UAlbany at Delaware State | 1 PM | ESPN+
- Albany State at Kentucky State | 2:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Howard at Temple | 2 PM | ESPN+
- North Dakota State at Tennessee State | 2:30 PM | ESPN+
- Florida Memorial at Clark Atlanta | 3:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Lincoln (Mo.) at Lane | 3:00 PM ET | School stream
- Grambling State at Ohio State | 3:30 PM | Big Ten Network
- Miles at Edward Waters | 4:00 PM ET | ESPN+
- Jackson State at Southern Miss | 5 PM | ESPN+
- North Carolina Central at Old Dominion | 6 PM | ESPN+
- Texas Southern at California | 6 PM | ACC Network X
- Florida A&M at FAU | 6 PM | ESPN+
- Elizabeth City State at Hampton | 6:00 PM ET | FloCollege
- Virginia State at Norfolk State | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN+
- Fayetteville State at UNC Pembroke | 6:00 PM ET
- Livingstone at Allen | 6:00 PM ET | School stream
- Shorter at Savannah State | 6:00 PM ET | SIAC Network
- Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) | 7 PM | ACC Network X
- South Carolina State at South Carolina | 7 PM | SEC Network+
- North Carolina A&T at UCF | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Central State at Tuskegee | 7:00 PM ET | TheGrio
- Alcorn State at Alabama A&M | 7 PM | HBCU GO
- Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton State | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Alabama State at Southern | 7 PM | ESPN+
- UTRGV at Prairie View A&M | 7 PM | SWAC TV
- Towson at Morgan State | 7 PM | ESPN+
- Winston-Salem State at Mars Hill | 6:30 PM ET