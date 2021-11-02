HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 10

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Rankings - Week 10

    Author:

    The cream is "starting to rise to the top" and separate from the pack in HBCU football after a week of surprising outcomes and wild finishes in the SWAC, MEAC, and CIAA! 

    Two of the SWAC's top football programs remain in the top two spots; but, Alcorn State fell to Southern, and dropped out.  This week is the first time three conferences will have a representative in our Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 10.  

    JSU Wins

    #1 - JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY (7-1)

    Deion Sanders' medical condition was the primary concern for the Jackson State Tigers when they left to visit the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Saturday. The team started slow but kicked it into overdrive in the second half and won 28-19.

    The TSU football team will trek to Jackson, Mississippi, and have a "Battle of the Tigers" contest on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 PM CT inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.

    TSU trounced UAPB 59-17 at home in Week 9. 

    Will Coach Prime be back on the sidelines?  Or, could interim Coach Harrell keep the JSU Tigers on the winning side against a hungry TSU team?

    #2 - PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (6-1)

    BYE WEEK in Week 9.

    It's time for the Prairie View Panthers to return to business and take on the Alabama State Hornets during Homecoming 2021.  

    Coach Ely was recently relieved of his duties for the Hornets. Coach Dooley's squad should maintain their SWAC West lead before placing it on the line against division rival Alcorn State in Week 11.

    It's Homecoming for the PV Family at Blackshear Field. The kickoff will take place at 2 PM CT on Saturday, Nov. 6.

    #3 - NORFOLK STATE (6-2)

    Head Coach Odums has the Spartans primed and ready to claim the MEAC conference's title in his first season.  Norfolk downed Morgan State 31-20 on the arm of quarterback Juwan Carter.   

    The MEAC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 9 passed for 368 yards and three touchdowns and helped NSU improve its winning streak to six games.

    The Spartans have plans to motor to Durham, North Carolina, and square off against NC Central at 2 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 6.

    #4 - FLORIDA A&M (6-2)

    The Rattlers had an impressive 26-3 homecoming beatdown of Grambling.  Resean McKay connected on 20/34 attempts for 204 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

    The SWAC's No. 2 defense swarmed the Tigers offense and limited the GSU quarterbacks to 7 completions and 66 yards passing.

    FAMU's five-game winning streak will be tested in Baton Rouge against the upset-minded Southern Jaguars.  The game will be played in Mumford Stadium at 7 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 6.

    #5 - BOWIE STATE (8-1)

    Bowie State keeps winning and winning - it became too glaring for me to omit them from Top 5 consideration. 

    "The Bowie State football team (8-1, 6-0 CIAA) captured their third straight Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Northern Division title with a dominating 31-7 win at Lincoln (PA) University (1-8, 1-5 CIAA).

    The win punches the Bulldogs ticket to the 2021 CIAA Football Championship in Salem, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 13 against Fayetteville State (7-1, 6-0 CIAA)"  ~ BOWIE STATE FOOTBALL

    Can Bowie State make it a "Three-Peat" against Fayetteville?

    Before the conference showdown occurs, BSU will host Elizabeth City State at 1 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 6.

    THE ROAD TO THE CELEBRATION BOWL (SWAC)

