HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 6

HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams, coaches, and players going into Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Prairie View A&M

HBCU POWER FIVE TEAMS | WEEK 6

  1. Jackson State (4-0, 2-0 SWAC) | Bye Week
  2. Alcorn State (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) | Bye Week
  3. Prairie View (3-2, 3-0 SWAC) | Panthers keeps rolling thru SWAC opponents
  4. Virginia Union (5-0, 3-0 CIAA) | VA Union shutout St. Augustine's
  5. North Carolina Central (4-1, 0-0 MEAC) | Eagles losing to Campbell hurt, but still lead the MEAC

Teams Lurking, Waiting to Rise into Top 5: Florida A&M, Albany State, Fayetteville State, Benedict, Morgan State, Langston, Hampton, South Carolina State

HBCU Legends Summary of Week-5 Teams and Coaches:

  • Prairie View has a two-game lead in the East division over Alcorn State.  The two teams will clash on Nov. 4 in Prairie View.
  • Southern adjusted its offense with a big win against UAPB.
  • Jackson State still lead the FCS in scoring defense at 9.25 pts allowed/game.  Also, No. 2 in scoring offense at 47.5 pts/game.
  • On a bye week, Alcorn State's running back Jarveon Howard is No. 3 in FCS rushing with 571 yards.
Benedict

HBCU POWER FIVE COACHES | WEEK 6

  1. Deion Sanders - Jackson State (Bye)
  2. Fred McNair - Alcorn State (Bye)
  3. Bubba McDowell - Prairie View 
  4. Alvin Parker - Virginia Union
  5. Chennis Berry - Benedict

Great Coaches Positioned to Rise into Top 5: Willie Simmons - Florida A&M, Trei Oliver - NCCU

Bowie State Dion Golatt Jr

HBCU POWER FIVE OFFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 5

  1. RB Donovan Eaglin - Alabama A&M: 27 carries, 190 yards, and 2 TDs; 2 rec, 1 TD
  2. QB Dion Galatt - Bowie State: 32/40, 439 yards, 4 TDs
  3. QB Jeremy Moussa - Florida A&M: 26/45, 291 yards, 2 TDs
  4. QB Jahkari Grant - Virginia Union: 14/21, 247 yards, 4 TDs
  5. RB Kaz Dina - Central State 15 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD and 6 receptions, 63 yards, 1 TD

Honorable Mention: Marquis Gillis (Delaware State) rushed 14 times for 64 yards and a 41-yard touchdown run against Robert Morris; Kasey Hawthorne (Howard) caught seven passes for 112 yards against Yale ; QB Carson Baker - Morgan State: 10/14, 160 yards, 3 TDs

Jason Dumas

HBCU POWER FIVE DEFENSIVE PLAYERS | WEEK 6

  1. DL Jason Dumas - Southern: 5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
  2. DB Kolby Merritt - Fayetteville State: 11 tackles, 2 TFL
  3. DB Nijul Canada - Lane: 1 INT was a 57-yard pick-six, 6 tackles, 2 TFL
  4. DL Isaiah Williams- Delaware State: 2 sacks, 1 QBH, 4 tackles.
  5. DB Jason Chambers - NCCU: 11 tackles, 2 PBD, 1 INT

HBCU POWER FIVE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS: WEEK 6

  1. PK Nathanial Eichner - Alabama State: 3 FGs, 1 extra point; 42-yard field goal was a career-long 
  2. Matt Noll - Delaware State: Averaged 43.6 yards on 11 punts
  3. PK Arnes Huskic - Tuskegee: 3/3 FGs of 29, 25, and 24 yards
  4. PK Olubade Baker - Morehouse: 7 punts for 210 yards
  5. CB  Coleon Williams -Delaware State: Recovered a muffed punt in the end zone for the game-winning score

