SWAC Football Schedule, How to Watch, Predictions | Week 5

Southwestern Athletic Conference scheduled football games for Week 5.

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M

2:00 PM CT | Broadcast: Bulldogs Sports Network

Homecoming on the Hill for Alabama-A&M. Bethune-Cookman's football team relocated to Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian after a great win versus Grambling in Week 4.

The storm severely impacted the campus. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bethune-Cookman students, administrators, and the people of Florida.

Bethune-Cookman's defensive back Darnell Deas was named SWAC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 4.

MVSU vs FAMU; Credit: MVSU Athletics

Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M

5:00 PM CT (Rattlers Sports Network) | Broadcast: Stats | Audio | Video

Valley is coming off a tough 49-7 loss to Jackson State in Week 4. The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4, 0-1 SWAC) will meet the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) at Bragg Stadium at 5 PM CT.

The Rattlers Sports Network will broadcast the contest.

Prediction: MVSU 14, FAMU 45

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern

6:00 PM CT | Broadcast: ESPN+, Radio: UAPB Sports Network / 99.3 FM The Beat

UAPB (2-2, 0-1 SWAC) seeks to rebound after blowing a halftime lead on the road to Alcorn State. Southern (1-2, 0-1 SWAC) hopes to notch its first SWAC win of the season at Mumford Stadium.

The Jaguars will be rested going into the game from after its bye week.

The game will be aired on ESPN+ with Santoria Black (play-by-play) and Ken Moore (color analyst) on the call. The contest also will be broadcast on 99.3 The Beat with Laron Marbley (play-by-play) and Carlos James (analyst) on the call. The last time both teams met at A.W. Mumford Stadium (3/6/21), the Golden Lions knocked off the Jaguars 33-30.

Prediction: UAPB 21, SU 27

Grambling vs. Prairie View; Credit: HBCU Go

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling State

6:00 PM CT | Broadcast: HBCU GO, Radio: The Peach - KPCH 99.3 FM / 99.3 FM The Beat Audio, Video

The Grambling State (1–3, 0-1 SWAC) vs. Prairie View A&M (2–2, 2-0 SWAC) clash will be held at the Cotton Bowl tonight at 6 PM CT, and HBCU GO will feature the game as its SWAC Game of the Week.

The Panthers are undefeated, and a win over the G-Men could keep Prairie View ahead of Alcorn State in the SWAC West division. Grambling leads the all-time series 51–21–1.

Hue Jackson's team desperately needs a win after losing two-consecutive games to SWAC competitors, Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman.

The great Charlie Neal will be the play-by-play announcer for the annual match.

Prediction: GSU 31, PVAMU 41

Credit: TSU Athletics

Alabama State at Texas Southern

6:00 PM CT | Broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet SW, Radio: KTSU 90.9 FM | Audio

The Texas Southern Tigers (1-3,1-1 SWAC) will host their first home game of the season against Alabama State (2-2, 0-1 SWAC), who suffered its first conference loss at home to Prairie View.

The Tigers had a hard-fought 52-24 loss versus the UTSA in San Antonio last weekend. Andrew Body led TSU to outrush the Roadrunners by 100+yards and were close in the fourth quarter until UTSA pulled away late.

Clarence McKinney's team is eager to be at home and get its second SWAC to win in the column.

TSU scores 24.5 points/game, while ASU puts up 16.5 points/game. The Tigers' defense allows 37.7 points/game, and the Hornets surrender 23.7 points/game.

The Hornets lead the series 21-11-2 after winning their last meeting 24-21 in 2021. TSU hasn't defeated Alabama State in Houston since a 31-7 win in 1997. ASU has won nine of the past ten over TSU. Texas Southern is seeking its first win over the Alabama State at home since 1997, a long home-losing streak Coach McKinney wants to end under his watch.

Today's game is a reunion of sorts as several members of the ASU coaching staff have direct ties to TSU or the city of Houston. ASU head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr. played for the Houston Oilers, while wide receivers coach Jacoby Jones played for the Houston Texans. ASU defensive backs coach James Williams played at TSU in the late 80s and early 1990s. ASU defensive line coach Miles Brandon and running backs coach Greg Ruffin coached at TSU.

AT&T Sports Southwest will broadcast the game with Butch Alsandor (play-by-play) and Jorge Vargas (analyst) as the announcers.

Prediction: TSU 34, ASU 17

