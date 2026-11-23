HOUSTON -- Texas Southern University is parting ways with head football coach Cris Dishman, athletic director Ashley Robinson confirmed directly to HBCU Legends.



The decision follows the Tigers' 42-17 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, Nov. 21. Texas Southern finished the 2026 season at 3-8 overall and 2-6 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.



Dishman compiled a 14-19 overall record and an 11-13 SWAC record across three seasons, including the Tigers' first winning season since 2000.

Official Announcement (Nov. 23)

Texas Southern University Vice President & Athletics Director Ashley Robinson announced today that head football coach Cris Dishman will not return for the 2027 season.

"I want to thank Coach Dishman for his hard work and dedication to Texas Southern University and our football program," said Robinson.

"We wish Coach Dishman well moving forward."The University will move rapidly with a nationwide search to immediately fill this important position.

Cris Dishman's Postgame Message After Texas Southern's Season Finale

Dishman spoke with HBCU Legends following the loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He did not address his future with the program but discussed changes he believed were necessary.

“I feel horrible because we didn't win,” Dishman said. “What I have to do now is go to the drawing board and get people ... over here at Texas Southern who want to play for Texas Southern and not just be a part of the team. I want people who actually have the heart and soul of Texas Southern.”

Dishman said the roster had talent but lacked sufficient commitment. He said the program needed approximately 30 players with the determination and commitment of running back Athean Renfro.

“We have guys who like the game of football, who playing the game of football because we gave them a scholarship,” Dishman said. “We want guys to be able to love the game of football, not because of the scholarship, but what they do and do their job well.”

Asked about his seniors, Dishman pointed to the game's outcome.

“The message they gave each other is to win the game, and something we didn't do,” he said.

Texas Southern Football: A Breakthrough in 2025, Followed by a Decline

Dishman's first Texas Southern team finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the SWAC in 2024. HBCU Legends named him its 2024 Newcomer of the Year.

In 2025, the Tigers improved to 6-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play. It was Texas Southern's first winning season since 2000, ending a 25-year drought. The Tigers secured the winning record with a Senior Day victory over Alabama A&M.

Expectations increased heading into Dishman's third season.

Texas Southern opened the 2026 campaign with a victory over North Carolina Central in Houston before suffering a 52-14 defeat to rival Prairie View A&M in the 41st Labor Day Classic.

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The Tigers later defeated Southern 24-21 during homecoming at Reliant Stadium and Grambling State 23-20 in overtime the following week.

However, Texas Southern failed to build on those victories.

The Tigers lost their final three games against Alabama State, Alabama A&M, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Renfro surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, but the passing offense struggled to provide consistent production.

Cris Dishman's Texas Southern Coaching Record (2024-2026)

2024: 5-6 overall, 4-4 SWAC. Named HBCU Legends Newcomer of the Year.

2025: 6-5 overall, 5-3 SWAC. Led Texas Southern to its first winning season since 2000.

2026: 3-8 overall, 2-6 SWAC. Lost the final three games of the season.

Career at Texas Southern: 14-19 overall, 11-13 SWAC across three seasons.

Texas Southern's Football Program Faced Instability in 2026

Dishman coached the 2026 season amid significant changes involving the university's athletic facilities and leadership.

Texas Southern was unable to use Shell Energy Stadium as its primary home venue. The university's Board of Regents did not approve the official football schedule until July 18.

Consequently, the Tigers played most of their home games at W.W. Thorne Stadium, a 10,000-seat facility operated by Aldine Independent School District.

The athletic department also underwent a leadership transition.

Dishman was hired under former athletic director Kevin Granger. Interim athletic director Dr. Paula Jackson subsequently led the department until Texas Southern hired Ashley Robinson, formerly of Jackson State, on Aug. 19, just 10 days before the season opener.

Robinson spent eight years as Jackson State's athletic director, where he hired Deion Sanders as head football coach in 2020.

If Dishman's departure proceeds as sources indicate, selecting his successor will be Robinson's first head football coaching hire at Texas Southern.

What's Next for Texas Southern Football?

Texas Southern has not announced a timetable for a potential head coaching search or identified an interim replacement.

The status of Dishman's assistant coaching staff, including first-year defensive coordinator Scott Vestal, also remains unclear.

The next head coach would inherit a program that demonstrated its ability to produce a winning season in 2025 but faces questions surrounding offensive consistency, roster development, recruiting, and long-term stadium arrangements.

For athletic director Ashley Robinson, the challenge will be identifying a coach capable of building on the program's recent progress while addressing the setbacks that defined the 2026 season.

HBCU Legends will continue monitoring developments on the coaching search, Texas Southern's athletic administration, and the university's plans for the football program.