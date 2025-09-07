HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: POWER TEAM RANKINGS, TOP PERFORMERS, SCOREBOARD - WEEK 2
Week 2 of HBCU football had several risers in the Top 10 HBCU Football Power Teams after great performances from surprisingly good teams from the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, OVC, and CAA.
HBCU POWER TEAM RANKINGS - WEEK 2
- Jackson State (1-1)
- South Carolina State (1-1)
- Alabama State (1-1)
- North Carolina Central (1-2)
- VA Union (1-0)
- Prairie View A&M (1-1)
- Tennessee State (1-1)
- Delaware State (1-1)
- Alabama A&M (1-1)
- Johnson C. Smith (2-0)
TEAMS ON THE RISE
- Alabama State
- Delaware State
- Alabama A&M
- Johnson C. Smith
- Norfolk State
TOP HBCU FOOTBALL PERFORMERS OF WEEK 2
Stellar quarterback play dominates the risers, contending to be considered the top teams in HBCU football.
Delaware State's signal-caller Kaiden Bennett had one of the best overall games in HBCU football during Week 2. The Hornets' leader paced everyone with 17 of 27 completions for 179 passing yards. However, he did all of his damage to the UAlbany Great Danes on the ground, including the game-winning score. Bennett rushed 13 times for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns on runs of 19, 37, and 27 yards. His 7.5-hour night earned him the HBCU CO-FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - WEEK 2.
QB Cornelius Brown has dismissed his detractors' negative talk by delivering the first victory for new head coach Sam Shade. The Bulldogs defeated Alcorn State, 41-31, at the Louis Crews Classic. Brown accounted for over 300 yards of total offense: 25 of 34 completions for 260 yards, three touchdowns, and rushed 7 times for 69 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He is the second half of the HBCU CO-FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK - WEEK 2.
Andrew Body continues to climb the chart as one of HBCU football's top quarterbacks after the Hornets stung the Jaguars in Mumford Stadium. He passed for 198 yards and two touchdowns on 16 of 25 completions as Alabama State routed Southern. Body also rushed seven times for 25 yards.
Johnson C. Smith's Kelvin Durham led the Golden Bulls to upset No. 14 (FCS) Valdosta State Blazers, 28-16. He rushed for three touchdowns and completed 16 of 24 passes for a total of 207 yards.
Norfolk State's backup quarterback Otto Kuhn is pressing his claim to become the starting quarterback of the Spartans. He led the Spartans to a 21-point fourth quarter, which tied the game at 31. Eventually, NSU would defeat Virginia State, 34-31 in overtime. Kuhns completed 13 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
TOP TEAMS STARTING TO SHOW CRACKS
Several teams are starting to fall off early in the season because of questionable quarterback play, lack of defensive integrity, or bad penalties.
- Jackson State - It's the penalties. 22 in 2 games! What's happening with the discipline of the reigning champs?
- South Carolina State - Special teams let downs against an SEC power team. The Bulldogs are holding onto the football, averaging 34:26 minutes per contest.
- NCCU - The inconsistency at quarterback is showing once again.
- Prairie View A&M - 24 penalties for 234 yards in two games is not Coach Tremaine Jackson football. The Panthers lead the SWAC.
- Tennessee State - Surprised how the defensive effort lacked teeth against North Dakota State. A quarterback change could be next.
TEAMS IN SERIOUS TROUBLE
- Florida A&M - A difficult opponent, but it seems this Rattlers offense is "fangless."
- Alcorn State - More competitive offensively, but the defense...
- Southern - The Jags are in serious trouble with two significant losses to HBCU football teams. Coach Graves and his staff must make the necessary adjustments in all phases to compete in the SWAC West. PV, Grambling, and Texas Southern are coming.
DEFENSES ARE IMPROVING
Texas Southern - Kept the Tigers in the game with a 3-0 first half. The offense did not help the effort.
HBCU FOOTBALL'S FINAL SCORES - WEEK 2
Here are the final scores from the HBCU football games in Week 2:
- South Carolina State Bulldogs 10, South Carolina Gamecocks 38
- UTRGV Vaqueros 27, Prairie View A&M Panthers 41
- Alcorn State Braves 31, Alabama A&M Bulldogs 41
- Alabama State Hornets 30, Southern Jaguars 7
- Towson Tigers 27, Morgan State Bears 22
- Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 3, Tarleton State Texans 59
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 17, Central Arkansas Bears 41
- North Carolina A&T Aggies 7, UCF Knights 68
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 3, Miami Hurricanes 45
- Central State Marauders 0, Tuskegee Golden Tigers 33
- Winston-Salem State Rams 28, Mars Hill Lions 25
- Elizabeth City Vikings 20, Hampton Pirates 27
- Texas Southern Tigers 3, California Golden Bears 35
- Florida A&M Rattlers 14, Florida Atlantic Owls 56
- Virginia State Trojans 31, Norfolk State Spartans 34 (Final/OT)
- North Carolina Central Eagles 6, Old Dominion Monarchs 54
- Jackson State Tigers 20, Southern Miss Golden Eagles 38
- Florida Memorial Lions 12, Clark Atlanta Panthers 17
- Miles Golden Bears 14, Edward Waters Tigers 46
- Grambling Tigers 0, Ohio State Buckeyes 70
- Albany State Golden Rams 49, Kentucky State Thorobreds 21
- North Dakota State Bison 59, Tennessee State Tigers 3
- Howard Bison 7, Temple Owls 55
- UAlbany Great Danes 31, Delaware State Hornets 37
- Barton (N.C.) Bulldogs 14, West Virginia State Yellow Jackets 28
- Valdosta State Blazers 16, Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls 28
Previous HBCU Football Week 2 Coverage:
Week 1 of HBCU football featured thrilling finishes and a few upsets, leaving many to wonder how the season will unfold. In most cases, coaches will need to make the necessary adjustments to their teams in all phases. HBCU Legends wanted to wait for Week 1 to conclude before delivering the HBCU Football Top Ten Power Teams after Week 1.
HBCU Legends: Top 10 HBCU Football Power Teams - Week 1
- Jackson State (1-0)
- South Carolina State (1-0)
- North Carolina Central (1-1)
- Tennessee State (1-0)
- Alabama State (0-1)
- Prairie View A&M (1-0)
- Virginia Union (1-0)
- Grambling State (1-0)
- Southern (1-1)
- Howard (1-0)
Honorable mention performances: Texas Southern, Hampton, North Carolina A&T (Despite the loss, Shawn Gibbs has the Aggies trending in the right direction), Edward Waters
5 TOP WINS OF THE WEEKEND
Prairie View A&M's Last-Second Win At The Labor Day Classic
Prairie View A&M Panthers 22, Texas Southern Tigers 21
- Prairie View A&M claimed a dramatic victory in the annual Labor Day Classic, edging Texas Southern by a single point. The Panthers secured the win with a clutch walk-off touchdown from Cam Peters to Rodny Ojo, showcasing their ability to thrive under pressure and setting a positive tone for their season under Coach Tremaine Jackson.
Howard's Field Goal Defeats Florida A&M
Howard Bison 10, Florida A&M Rattlers 9
- Howard pulled off an upset victory over Florida A&M thanks to a late field goal. In a hard-fought defensive battle at the Orange Blossom Classic, every point was crucial, and Howard's composure in the closing moments made all the difference for Coach Larry Scott's team. The Bison shocked Coach James Colzie III and the Rattlers with a one-point victory, raising questions about the FAMU offense.
South Carolina State Downs Wofford
Wofford Terriers 15, South Carolina State Bulldogs 16
- Coach Chennis Berry and South Carolina State eked out a one-point win against Wofford. The Bulldogs are 1-0 after the seesaw battle. In the end, State's defense held strong in the final moments to preserve the narrow victory.
Tennessee State Takes Down NC A&T
North Carolina A&T Aggies 21, Tennessee State Tigers 24
- Tennessee State came up with a strong performance to hold off North Carolina A&T at the John Merritt Classic. A missed field goal attempt would have tied the game, but allowed the Tigers to secure the victory over the Aggies. Tigers' running back Kendric Rhymes went off with 60-yard and 51-yard touchdown runs. He finished the game scoring two touchdowns on 21 carries for 174 rushing yards. Why was Southern holding him back?
Jackson State Holds Off Hampton
Hampton Pirates 14, Jackson State Tigers 28
- Jackson State established control early and held off comeback attempts by Hampton. The Tigers’ offense started to find its rhythm and delivered a 14-point win to begin their season with confidence.
POWER TEAMS THAT NEED SOME TWEAKS
- Jackson State: The national champs' defensive unit yielded 376 yards of offense to Hampton. Additionally, Coach Taylor must believe that the 10 penalties are cause for concern.
- FAMU: It's only Week 1, but signs point to trouble in the FAMU offense.
- Alabama State: With Andrew Body, the offense can score effectively. However, this is not a typical Eddie Robinson Jr. defense after losing 10 starters. Expect him to right the ship.
TOP FIVE HBCU FOOTBALL PERFORMERS OF WEEK 1
HBCU LEGENDS: HBCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK: ALABAMA STATE QB ANDREW BODY
Andrew Body is named HBCU Legends' HBCU Player of the Week for Week 1.
The Alabama State quarterback completed the night with 431 yards of offense and accounted for five touchdowns against an FBS opponent, UAB. His only blemish in the game was his ill-advised lateral pass that led to a turnover.
His surgically repaired shoulder was "surgical" most of the evening. He picked apart the Blazers' defense through the air, completing 18 of 24 (75%) passes for 312 yards, four touchdowns, and a 239.2 rating.
Body confused UAB defenders with sidesteps and a burst of speed, rushing 16 times for 119 yards and a touchdown.
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer sought him out after the game, telling Body, "You're one heck of a quarterback."
- QB Andrew Body (Alabama State): 18/24, 312 yards, 4 TDs + 16 rushes, 119 yards, 1 TD
- RB Kendric Rhymes (Tennessee State): 21 carries, 174 yards, 3 TDs
- RB Ahmad Miller (Jackson State): 12 carries, 180 yards, 2 TDs
- QB C'zavian Teasett (Grambling State): 20/25, 203 yards, 3 TDs
- QB Cameron Peters (Prairie View A&M): 22/38, 295 yards, 1 TD + 9 rushes for 43 yards
Here is the updated full HBCU football scoreboard for Week 1:
Thursday, August 28
- Alabama State Hornets 42, UAB Blazers 52
- Alcorn State Braves 10, Northwestern State Demons 20
- Towson Tigers 27, Norfolk State Spartans 7
- Delaware State Hornets 17, Delaware Blue Hens 35
Friday, August 29
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 9, Florida International Panthers 42
Saturday, August 30
- Prairie View A&M Panthers 22, Texas Southern Tigers 21
- Grambling Tigers 55, Langston Lions 7
- Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions 7, Texas Tech Red Raiders 67
- Morgan State Bears 21, South Alabama Jaguars 38
- Wofford Terriers 15, South Carolina State Bulldogs 16
- New Hampshire Wildcats 27, North Carolina Central Eagles 10
- Elizabeth City Vikings 14, Chowan Hawks 28
- Edward Waters Tigers 41, Savannah State Tigers 14
- Fayetteville State Broncos 0, Benedict Tigers 10
- Southern Jaguars 34, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 29
- North Carolina A&T Aggies 21, Tennessee State Tigers 24
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs 7, Arkansas Razorbacks 52
- Howard Bison 10, Florida A&M Rattlers 9
- Morehouse Maroon Tigers 9, Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls 45
- Hampton Pirates 14, Jackson State Tigers 28
- Clark Atlanta Panthers 28, Valdosta State Blazers 31
- West Virginia State Yellow Jackets 10, Carson-Newman Eagles 41
- Central State Marauders 24, Kentucky State Thorobreds 34
Sunday, August 31
- Winston-Salem State Rams 17, Tuskegee Golden Tigers 20
- Virginia Union Panthers 45, Miles Golden Bears 3