HBCU Football: Week 5's Big Scoreboard

HBCU football's "Big Scoreboard" from Week 5's action in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, and other conferences.

Buddy Pough

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

  • Fayetteville State 13, Chowan 10
  • Johnson C. Smith 49, Elizabeth City State 14
  • South Carolina 50, SC State 10
Benedict

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

  • Alabama A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 27
  • Alabama State 16, Texas Southern 13
  • Albany State 20, Miles 3
  • Benedict 45, Fort Valley State 13
  • Bluefield State 22, Apprentice 19
  • Bowie State 53, Livingstone 7
  • Campbell 48, NC Central 18
  • Central Oklahoma 45, Lincoln (MO) 3
  • Central State 35, Allen 32
  • Delaware State 14, Robert Morris 9
  • Florida A&M 34, Miss Valley State 7
  • Keiser 48, Florida Memorial 7
  • Lane 28, Tennessee State 27, OT
  • Langston 43, Lyon 3
  • Morgan State 44, VA-Lynchburg 10
  • NC A&T 24, Bryant 13
  • Prairie View A&M 34, Grambling State 14
  • Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk State 14
  • Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3
  • Tuskegee 45, Clark Atlanta 43, 2 OTs
  • Virginia State 28, Shaw 24
  • Virginia Union 42, Saint Augustine’s 0
  • West Virginia State 30, Alderson Broaddus 3
  • Winston-Salem State vs. Lincoln (PA) – Not Played
  • Yale 34, Howard 26
Edward Waters

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

  • Edward Waters 49, Morehouse 20
  • Kentucky State 28, Savannah State 13

*Data courtesy of The Black College Sports Page.

