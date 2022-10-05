HBCU Football: Week 5's Big Scoreboard
HBCU football's "Big Scoreboard" from Week 5's action in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, and other conferences.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
- Fayetteville State 13, Chowan 10
- Johnson C. Smith 49, Elizabeth City State 14
- South Carolina 50, SC State 10
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
- Alabama A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 27
- Alabama State 16, Texas Southern 13
- Albany State 20, Miles 3
- Benedict 45, Fort Valley State 13
- Bluefield State 22, Apprentice 19
- Bowie State 53, Livingstone 7
- Campbell 48, NC Central 18
- Central Oklahoma 45, Lincoln (MO) 3
- Central State 35, Allen 32
- Delaware State 14, Robert Morris 9
- Florida A&M 34, Miss Valley State 7
- Keiser 48, Florida Memorial 7
- Lane 28, Tennessee State 27, OT
- Langston 43, Lyon 3
- Morgan State 44, VA-Lynchburg 10
- NC A&T 24, Bryant 13
- Prairie View A&M 34, Grambling State 14
- Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk State 14
- Southern 59, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3
- Tuskegee 45, Clark Atlanta 43, 2 OTs
- Virginia State 28, Shaw 24
- Virginia Union 42, Saint Augustine’s 0
- West Virginia State 30, Alderson Broaddus 3
- Winston-Salem State vs. Lincoln (PA) – Not Played
- Yale 34, Howard 26
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
- Edward Waters 49, Morehouse 20
- Kentucky State 28, Savannah State 13
*Data courtesy of The Black College Sports Page.
