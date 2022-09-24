HBCU Football's Featured Games of Week 4

Week 3 of HBCU football did not disappoint with shutouts, upsets and blow outs across the conferences.

Howard earned their first win in the inaugural HBCU New York Classic, Shaw University upset CIAA Conference champions Bowie State and Jackson State continues to dominate the SWAC with a win over Grambling.

If Week 3 is an indication of how great this season is going to continue to be then we are in for a treat.

HBCU Legends' featured football games across the conferences to watch this weekend.

CIAA

Elizabeth City State vs. Shaw

The Shaw University Bears are coming off a huge win against the reigning CIAA Conference Champions Bowie State University in a 17-14 comeback win. Defense was key with the Bears intercepting the ball twice, and Kareem Butler leading Shaw with 12 tackles. The Bears have reentered the BOXTOROW rankings at #9 after falling out starting the season 0-2.

Elizabeth City State is also coming off a close win against Winston-Salem State University (20-17) where they scored all their points in the second half. Defense was also instrumental in this win with Juanya Majette and Traevon Freshwater collaborating on 30 stops. To seal the game Raevon Freeman recovered a 50-yard fumble.

Kickoff is Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 PM ET, you can watch the game here.

Players to watch:

Zion Riddick (WR, Elizabeth City State): Has 500 receiving yards on the season and gained 96 in the Vikings last game against Winston Salem State.

Akeythio Carson (DB, Shaw): CIAA Defensive Back of the Week, leads with 21 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception.

SIAA

Albany State vs. Clark Atlanta

Albany State beat Shorter last week (42-20) with a good performance in the air and on the ground. The Golden Rams had 246 passing yards and 271 rushing yards with Dionte Bonneau and Marcuis Fulks leading the offense respectively.

Clark Atlanta is looking to bounce back after losing to Lane College (38-6) in a blowout last weekend. The Dragons had a field day offensively having 474 of total offense on 57 plays against the Panther defense. Offense was held to only 292 yards of total offense, both sides of the ball will have to work together against a tough Albany State team.

Kickoff is Saturday, Sept. 24 6 PM ET on ESPN+.

Players to watch:

Dionte Bonneau (QB, Albany State): Threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Shorter University 42-20.

Sean Stephens (QB, Clark Atlanta): Has thrown for 193 yards and four touchdowns on the season.

MEAC

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T

The reigning HBCU national champions South Carolina State will face off against an opponent who knows that position all too well, North Carolina A&T. The Aggies have won the last six meetings over the Bulldogs.

The Aggies are looking to add something to the win column during their home opener after starting off 0-3. Their record doesn’t fully tell the tale of their season as they’ve faced an FBS opponent (Duke), the top-ranked team in the FCS division (North Dakota State) and lost a close game against North Carolina Central. The team is looking to have a big game especially offensively with sophomore running back Bhayshul Tuten leading the Big South with 280 rushing yards.

The Bulldogs are the reigning MEAC and HBCU national champions who started the season with a blowout loss to FBS opponent UCF (56-10) but bounced back against Bethune-Cookman University (33-9). The run game in Orangeburg is also strong with sophomore Kendrel Flowers having 153 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats. Defensively, linebacker BJ Davis has 11 tackles and two interceptions.

Players to watch:

Shaquan Davis (WR, South Carolina State): Caught an 87-yard touchdown pass against Bethune-Cookman.

Bhayshul Tuten (RB, North Carolina A&T): Rushed for 280 yards on 44 attempts, averages 6.4 yards per carry.

SWAC

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M

Both Florida A&M and Alabama A&M need to win this matchup to have a chance to compete for a SWAC title. Although Alabama A&M hasn’t won a game, they’ve competed against FBS opponents Troy, UAB and a high-level FCS opponent, Austin Peay. Coach Connell Maynor has stacked his team with transfers and gone into a total rebuild, especially after losing key pieces like Deacon Jones award winner, Aqeel Glass.

Florida A&M is coming off a much-needed bye weekend that has allowed them to recuperate. Along with two losses to FBS Opponents UNC Chapel Hill and the 2021 SWAC Champions Jackson State they’ve also dealt with eligibility issues. They gained some momentum with a win against SIAC Champions Albany State and are looking to continue that momentum against the Bulldogs.

Kickoff is Saturday, Sept. 24 6 PM ET on ESPN+.

Players to watch:

Gary Quarels (RB, Alabama A&M): Fall 2021 First Team All-SWAC member, led the SWAC in yards per game, rushing touchdowns and was third in total rushing yards.

Xavier Smith (WR, Florida A&M): Caught 22 receptions for 222 yards and one touchdown on the season, averages 10.09 yards per reception. Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.

