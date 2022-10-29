HBCU Football's Games of the Week, Players to Watch | Week 9

TALLAHASSEE, FL - HBCU football games of Week 9 will be pivotal for teams in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC.

Oct. 29, 2022; ESPN College GameDay at Jackson State; Credit: ESPN

History will be made again in HBCU football as ESPN's College Gameday travels to Jackson, MS, for the Boombox Classic. It's Gameday's first trip to an FCS school since 2019 when they traveled to South Dakota State. Additionally, this will be the second time an HBCU school hosted GameDay on its campus, the first being Florida A&M University in 2008.

HBCU football's popularity has increased with various players transcending to professional leagues, the establishment of the HBCU Legacy Bowl, the Pigskin Classic, and the HBCU Combine. As a result, more attention and opportunities have opened to coaches, players, and institutions.

As we head into a historic and exciting Week 9, HBCU Legends features the HBCU football "Games of the Week" across the conferences.

SIAC

Tuskegee (5-0; 6-2) vs. Kentucky State (4-1; 4-4)

Two Tuskegee Tigers earned conference honors after beating Lane in the Bluff City Classic, winning 35-31. Linebacker Vincent Hill earned Defensive Player of the Week, and receiver Antonio Meeks earned Newcomer of the Week honors. Hill led the Tigers defensively, recording 11 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Offensively Meeks had 141 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. Bryson Williams completed 12-of-17 passes for 218 yards, three touchdowns with 40 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Saturday's match is a battle to clinch the West Division of the SIAC. The Thorobreds are coming off a 41-22 homecoming win against Allen. The KSU backfield had a solid game like Christopher Coneway had 47 yards and two touchdowns, Lavale Hill had 50 yards and one touchdown and Jaden Hale contributed 66 yards. Defensively, Darrell Dorris Jr. had 7.5 tackles and a forced fumble.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 PM ET.

How to watch: https://www.stellascoperadio.com/ksufootball.html

Players to watch:

Vincent Hill (LB, Tuskegee): Hill had 11 total tackles, nine solo tackles and two tackles for a loss.

Hill had 11 total tackles, nine solo tackles and two tackles for a loss. Christopher Coneway (RB, KSU): Coneway score two of the five rushing touchdowns the Thoroughbreds had in their homecoming win against the Allen Yellow Jackets.

CIAA

Chowan (3-0; 5-1) vs. Virginia Union (3-0; 6-0)

Chowan is coming off a big win after defeating reigning CIAA Champions Bowie State for the first time in nearly ten years. The game remained close until the fourth quarter, with the offense and defense effort securing the win. Rashad McKee completed 17 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns, including the 61-yard pass to Malik Tobias that sealed the game. Chowan sits second in the CIAA Northern Division, and they're seeking to upset the undefeated Panthers.

The contest will be a challenge for them as they face the nationally-ranked Virginia Union Panthers. The latter is not only undefeated but has the best DII running back in the nation. Byers is on the cusp of making history as he is only 100 yards short of breaking a 22-year-old record set by Andre Braxton.

Virginia Union beat Lincoln 45-20, keeping them scoreless in the first half. Shamar Graham led with seven tackles on defense. Offensively, Jahkari Grant completed 17 of 25 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. Byers added 187 yards and four touchdowns.

This game is the Northern Division Championship.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 PM ET.

How to watch: HBCUGO.TV

Players to watch:

Rashad McKee (QB, Chowan): McKee earned the CIAA Quarterback of the Week accolades after throwing for 270 yards, three touchdowns and rushing for 56 yards.

McKee earned the CIAA Quarterback of the Week accolades after throwing for 270 yards, three touchdowns and rushing for 56 yards. Jada Byers (RB, VUU): Byers has 1,560 rushing yards and is only 100 yards short of tying the school record of 1,660 set by Andre Braxton 22 years ago.

Credit: NCCU Football

MEAC

Delaware State (1-1;4-3) vs. North Carolina Central (1-1; 5-2)

North Carolina Central faced the reigning Celebration Bowl Champions and lost in Saturday's contest 26-24. Although they led in the rushing category, penalties, turnovers, and missed scoring opportunities plagued them. They missed two field goals and had two touchdowns called back due to holding penalties.

The Eagles backfield featuring quarterback Davius Richard and running back Latrell Collier, had a solid game. Richard threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while Collier rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Delaware State is also coming off a 35-17 loss against Howard University during their homecoming. Delaware State was on a two-game win streak and now moved to 1-1 in the MEAC. Delaware State quarterback C.J. Henry threw 15 of 29 passes for 144 yards.

However, the offensive line didn't protect him, as the Bison sacked him four times. Defensively, Aiden Webber had seven tackles, and Isaiah Williams and Brooks Parker each recorded a sack.

When: Sat, Oct. 29 at 2 PM ET.

How to watch: https://www.youtube.com/c/DESUTV/videos

Players to watch:

Aiden Weber (LB, DSU): Had seven tackles and one tackle for a loss against Howard.

Had seven tackles and one tackle for a loss against Howard. Corey Bullock (OG, NCCU): Corey Bullock has been tagged as the best offensive guard in the NCAA FCS Division in a position-by-position by NCAA.com.

ESPN College GameDay; Credit: OffScript

SWAC

Southern (3-1; 5-2) vs. Jackson State (4-0; 7-0)

College Gameday is in Jackson for the Boombox Classic as the Southern Jaguars take on the Jackson State Tigers. Southern leads the all-time series 35-30 over Jackson State.

Deion Sanders' Tigers football team is coming off a homecoming win against Coach Minter and the Campbell Camels, who are having a good season. Jackson State running back Sy'Veon Wilkerson and linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. earned conference honors for their performance.

Shedeur Sanders: Credit:© Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miller had 13 tackles, one sack, and two tackles for a loss as the defense held the Camels to under 250 yards. Wilkerson rushed for 116 of the Tigers' 178 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 22-14 win.

The Jaguars beat DII opponent Virginia University of Lynchburg during their homecoming weekend with a final score of 51-7. Besean McCray completed 18-of-22 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns, Kai Ligon also contributed a touchdown and rush for 68-yards.

Defensively, Tahj Brown had three sacks, and Jalan Campbell had two sacks along with five tackles. This week defensive players will be reinstated after the SWAC office punished multiple Southern players for their scuffle against Prairie View A&M a few weeks ago.

The defense will be key against multiple Tiger offensive weapons, including Heisman and Walter Payton award watchlist quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 PM CT.

How to watch: ESPN3

Players to watch:

Sy'Veon Wilkerson (RB, JSU): Wilkerson gained 116 yards and a touchdown on 24 rush attempts.

Wilkerson gained 116 yards and a touchdown on 24 rush attempts. Besean McCray (QB, Southern): McCray completed 18-of-22 attempts for 286 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 14 yards.

