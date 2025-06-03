HBCU GO Selected As Inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic Broadcast And Streaming Partner

HBCU Legends

Kyle T. Mosley

Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) selected HBCU GO as the official broadcast and streaming partner for the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic. The game between the storied HBCU football programs of Grambling State and Jackson State will kick off at 6:00 PM ET from Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025.   

"HBCU sports consistently delivers some of the world's best athletes and competition available," Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, said. "The Las Vegas HBCU Classic is a great event for true sports fans."

The historic rivalry between Grambling State University and Jackson State University will be available to fans nationwide. The scheduled 6:00 PM ET kickoff will allow a broader audience to experience the excitement and rich traditions of HBCU football.

HBCU GO, the leading media provider for the nation's 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), will deliver comprehensive coverage of the event across its digital streaming platform and network of broadcast affiliates, ensuring that alums, students, and supporters can experience every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

The broadcast will include pre-game analysis, halftime coverage featuring performances from the Grambling State University "World Famed" Tiger Marching Band and the Jackson State University "Sonic Boom of the South," and post-game insights from players and coaches. This marks the first time HBCU GO will broadcast and stream a football game in Las Vegas.

Viewers can watch the Las Vegas HBCU Classic in a variety of ways – on broadcast television stations throughout the U.S. and streaming on HBCUGO.TV. This game will also air across various digital platforms, including the HBCU GO mobile app and FAST channel, which is available on the AMG free-streaming platform Local Now.

Broadcast details, including network and channel listings, as well as credential information, will be announced at a later date.

