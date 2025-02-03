HBCU Legends

HBCU Legacy Bowl Offers 'Tristen Edgerson Memorial Scholarship' For HBCU Students

The scholarship opportunity will be awarded to four HBCU students.

Kyle T. Mosley

Tristen Edgerson Scholarship
Tristen Edgerson Scholarship / RE: HBCU Legacy Bowl and Edgerson Family
In this story:

Tristen Edgerson, a former student of Grambling State University and a graduate of McNeese State University, was ready to begin his career in sports journalism before he tragically lost his life due to a sudden brain hemorrhage.

Tristen was 23 when he transitioned and just completed his collegiate studies before interning for me at the Saints News Network on Sports Illustrated. He was a bright, charming, and insightful young man.

Althougth Tristen Edgerson could not fulfill his professional dreams, the HBCU Legacy Bowl and his family want to keep his legacy alive for HBCU students interested in pursuing their own.

Tristen's Godmother and Aunt is highly respected in the sports broadcasting industry. Shaneika Dabney-Henderson is the HBCU Legacy Bowl's committee chair and VP of Production for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.  

"We will we hope it will help other students like Tristen who didn't have access to come up in a privileged environment where doors were just easily opened for him,"
Dabney-Henderson expressed. "We want to give this to a student like him that hopefully, it will help them get that footing they need to take that next step,"

With Dabney-Henderson's guidance, Neville helped establish the family's "Tristen Edgerson Memorial Fund" and the HBCU Legacy Bowl's scholarship award in his name.

"The family's Tristen Edgerson Memorial Foundation will be a non-profit organization. Our goal is to bring awareness and give away two $2,500 scholarships to high school students in Louisiana who have demonstrated to be the most improved student." She concluded, "[Tristen] wasn't an A student. But he became one of the most improved because his Mama wasn't playing with him!" She laughed. "And, he graduated with honors."

Tristen Edgerson
Tristen Edgerson / Credit: Henderson and Edgerson Family

As a result, the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will award four HBCU students with a merit-based scholarship of $2,500 based on need. APPLY HERE!

Requirements

  • Must be currently enrolled full-time at an accredited Historically Black College or University in the U.S.
  • Must have at least one year of school remaining at the time of the application submission

Resume

  • Cover Letter (must explain academic accomplishments, career goals, community involvement and financial need; 500 - 800 words)
  • Three (3) References (must provide contact information. Letters are NOT required.)
  • Documents must be a Microsoft Word document or PDF. Please save and submit all documents as "Name.Year.TypeofFile" (example: JaneDoe.2022.Resume)

Scholarship Award Policies

  • Scholarship awards are disbursed in one payment to the recipient upon proof of enrollment.
  • A scholarship selection committee will select the winners based on the Legacy Bowl Career Fair Committee's scoring system and adherence to the application guidelines and requirements.
  • Winners will be formally recognized on the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl website.

Application Window

  • February 2 - 16
  • Award announcement: at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair
Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football