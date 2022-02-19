HBCU Legacy Bowl: The Opportunity for HBCU Football Players has Arrived

For the HBCU players participating in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, their opportunity has finally arrived.

Millions will be watching as the HBCU Legacy Bowl embarks on a historical path to connect and display the talent of deserving HBCU players. As the sun rises over Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans to christen a new day, so will the futures of over 92 HBCU and FCS football players in the all-star contest. It has been a special week of events for the young men, coaches, scouts, and talent evaluators, culminating in a nationally televised game at Yulman Stadium.

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl's game action between Team Gaither and Team Robinson will fulfill the vision of co-founders Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris.

"It's not about the school, it's about the players," Harris said. His word reverberates with Dr. King's famous quote that one's race should be "judged by the content of your character." In recent years, the NFL talent evaluators have failed to draft athletes from HBCU football programs.

A sobering reality of drafting one player drafted in the previous two drafts is forcing the NFL to address a covert bias in the NFL draft process. HBCU coaches and players have noticed the apparent discrepancy to fairly evaluate an HBCU players' skills and abilities compared to players from FBS programs.

"It’s hard for me to believe that there are no kids from HBCUs that are not capable of being on somebody’s practice squad or somebody’s 53." Doug Williams

This is why the HBCU Legacy Bowl is very important for the players. It's a fair opportunity being delivered by people who were treated unfairly as trailblazers in the NFL - Williams and Harris. Harris once told me, "We have to take care of ourselves."

New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland remarked, "I don't think we've gotten enough exposure to these HBCU players, especially the last couple years because of COVID. There are always great players at HBCUs — hidden gems, you've just got to uncover them."

Perhaps Ireland is correct about the exposure, but the video on players was available if NFL scouting departments chose to reach out to HBCU athletic departments and coaching staffs.

Doug Williams is a senior advisor with the Washington Commanders and is certain

The players will have their opportunity. Coach Eddie Robinson told a reporter, "All he needs is an opportunity." Referring to Doug Williams and his chances of being drafted in the 1978 NFL Draft. He received it, played, and won Washington's Super Bowl XXII championship.

Will the young athletes of today's HBCU Legacy Bowl finally get their opportunity and one day receive the call to the NFL, CFL, USFL, or XFL drafts?

We shall see.

About the game: The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will be broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students.

How to watch: The game will broadcast live on the NFL Network at 3 PM CT. Steve Wyche (play-by-play), Bucky Brooks (field analyst), Charles Davis (game analyst), and Cameron Wolfe (reporter) will call the the game for the network.

Stars and Sponsors: Patrick Mahomes, a game sponsor, will be an honorary captain and participate in the coin toss. Other NFL players are sponsors: Jameis Winston, Terron Armstead, Bobby Wagner, and Aaron Donald.

