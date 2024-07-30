Two HBCU Players Landed On 2024 Walter Payton Award Watch List
Two HBCU football players earned spots on the 2024 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List from Stats Perform.
HBCU Players On Walter Payton Award Watch List
1. QB Myles Crawley, Grambling State, R-Sr., 6-3, 185 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
2. RB Jarett Hunter, Howard, Grad, 5-10, 205 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
The SWAC's coaches and SIDs voted him the 2024 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The 6-4 signal-caller guided Grambling State, passing for 2,303 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. At SWAC Media Day, new head coach Mickey Joseph stated Crawley is still competing to be the Tigers' starting quarterback.
The Howard Bison running back, Jarett Hunter, rushed 142 times for 626 yards, scored nine rushing touchdowns, and had two receiving scores in 2023. For his outstanding performance, MEAC coaches and SIDs selected Hunter as the 2024 MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He also received First Team All-MEAC Offense recognition.
The FCS voters have honored an outstanding player with the Walter Payton Award since 1987.
