Two HBCU Players Landed On 2024 Walter Payton Award Watch List

The MEAC and SWAC will have representatives on the prestigious award named after an HBCU great!

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Howard Bison running back Jarett Hunter (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Howard Bison running back Jarett Hunter (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Two HBCU football players earned spots on the 2024 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List from Stats Perform.

1. QB Myles Crawley, Grambling State, R-Sr., 6-3, 185 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

2. RB Jarett Hunter, Howard, Grad, 5-10, 205 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)

Jarett Hunter
Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Howard Bison running back Jarett Hunter (2) scores a touchdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The SWAC's coaches and SIDs voted him the 2024 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The 6-4 signal-caller guided Grambling State, passing for 2,303 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. At SWAC Media Day, new head coach Mickey Joseph stated Crawley is still competing to be the Tigers' starting quarterback.

The Howard Bison running back, Jarett Hunter, rushed 142 times for 626 yards, scored nine rushing touchdowns, and had two receiving scores in 2023. For his outstanding performance, MEAC coaches and SIDs selected Hunter as the 2024 MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He also received First Team All-MEAC Offense recognition.

The FCS voters have honored an outstanding player with the Walter Payton Award since 1987.  

