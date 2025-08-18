HBCU SPORTS RUNDOWN: NFL Top Performers, Football News, Human Jukebox Emmy
Sunday's HBCU Sports Rundown from news across the Black college sports landscape the weekend of 8/15 to 8/17.
HBCU TOP PERFORMERS (THRU WEEK 2 OF PRESEASON)
- ALCORN: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair has two touchdown receptions this preseason. vs. Titans: 3 rec, 78 yards, 1 TD; vs. Lions: 3 rec, 54 yards, 1 TD
- HOWARD: Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler had one touchdown called back due to a penalty. He finally scored a 9-yard touchdown against the Bills. vs. Dolphins 7 rushes, 20 yards, vs. Bills 9 rushes, 28 yards, 1 TD (updating)
- JACKSON STATE: James Houston IV, Edge Rusher - vs. Ravens: 2 tackles, 2 Quarterback Hits; vs. Rams: 4 combined tackles (1 solo, 3 assisted)
- JACKSON STATE: Shedeur Sanders, QB - vs. Panthers: 14/23 for 138 yards, 2 touchdowns, 106.8 rating.
- JACKSON STATE: Travis Hunter, CB/WR - 2 rec, 9 yards
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
Saturday, Prairie View A&M hosted its alumni football players for a visit to The Hill. Goff vividly captured the essence of what makes Prairie View A&M more than just another sports program.
“This has been two years in the works,” Goff shares, referencing a long-awaited football alumni reunion. "It's not just a casual get-together; it's a vital thread weaving together the rich histories of those who built the program, literally and figuratively."
Goff’s phrase, “blood in the bricks,” perfectly encapsulates the sacrifice and legacy of those who came before. Every former player, he says, has left an indelible mark on the campus, making the connection between past and present athletes not just sentimental, but foundational.
Also, the football team was led in bible study by Prairie View's head volleyball coach, Dottie Porch.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tigers lost their HBCU All-American defensive back. Camani Cobbs has chosen to enter the NCAA transfer portal two weeks before the new season kicks off against North Carolina A&T. He posted, "I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Tennessee State University for allowing me to develop and build as a man on and off the field."
In July, Cobbs was named to the 2025 OVC-Big South Preseason Defensive Players to Watch list..
ALABAMA A&M
Mo Carter of FOX 54, had a fantastic interview with Alabama A&M's Dr. Paul Bryant in the 2025 Sports XTRA Sunday Sitdown. Here are a few takeaways:
- "Our students have gone from surviving to thriving," Dr. Paul Bryant, VP and Director of Athletics.
- Dr. Bryant has known Coach Jackson since he was a senior in college. "We're going to see exciting basketball...high quality talent."
- He's bringing at new mindset to AAMU basketball.
- We're better together, stronger than ever.
- 45 football games on SWACTV. "This will be a gamechanger for the entire conference."
- Sam Shade: "The attitude that all the student-athletes buy-in...and the attention to detail."
- AAMU Fan Day will be great for all of the sports teams in attendance.
- New Voice, Thai Floyd: "She has transcend that position...she truly understands the game...she studied the team."
- On Brian Howard: Back to back SID of the Year! "I can see him doing some great things...his entire department has made a impact."
SOUTHERN
WAFB's Kevin Batiste produced, in my opinion, an award-winning segment of "Finish the Job." The broadcast focused on the 2025 Southern Jaguars football team ahead of the taking on NCCU at the MEAC/SWAC Kick-off Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 23. The game will once again take place at Center Parc in Atlanta, Georgia.
Batiste posted, "Southern's 2024 offense was consistently inconsistent." When the Jags produced 20+ points scored, they had an 8-0 record. When Mark Fredrick's offense fell under 20 points scored, their record was 0-5 .
"The Hidden Sport" is a documentary film produced by Southern University students that explores the Southern University Human Jukebox, a renowned marching band, and its integral role within the university's athletic culture won an Emmy Award! Congratulations!
MOREHOUSE
The Morehouse Football Alumni Association held its 5th Annual Tiger Awards Gala at the Atlanta City Hall Atrium on Saturday night. Keisha Kelley of the Black College Experience attended the function and told HBCU Legends, "The 2025 Honorees were "Tamlin 'Buster' Antoine (Iron Tiger, c/o '87), Marcus Glover (Iron Tiger, c/o 97), Ajani Williams (Blazing Tiger, c/o '25), Wayne Martin (Community, c/o '06), and James 'Jimmy' Nix (Golden Tiger, c/o '64).