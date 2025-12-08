HBCUs Should Replace FBS Teams Declining Bowl Game Invitations
HOUSTON - Ten bowl-eligible FBS teams — Notre Dame, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, Rutgers, Florida State, Auburn, Temple, UCF, and Kansas — have declined their postseason invitations.
With open bowl slots and dwindling interest, it’s time for bold action: extend those invitations to Jackson State, Alabama State, Delaware State, North Carolina Central, Grambling State, or Albany State — six accomplished HBCU programs ready for the moment. Or, even Prairie View A&M or South Carolina Sate if they choose to participate after the Celebration Bow.
Inviting HBCUs not only fills bowl vacancies but also showcases the athletic excellence, tradition, and passion that historically Black colleges and universities bring to the game. These matchups would inject fresh energy, national intrigue, and long-overdue recognition into a bowl season that desperately needs it.
Honoring HBCU teams with bowl bids would also provide meaningful financial support. The economic impact of bowl payouts on these programs would be transformative — helping facilities, recruiting, staffing, and overall competitive growth.
Alabama State won 10 games. Jackson State entered the season as the defending HBCU National Champion. Imagine the HBCU Offensive Player of the Year, Andrew Body, getting one more chance to bewilder an FBS defense and dazzle a national television audience.
Or picture Jackson State’s explosive offensive and defensive units taking the field against a Power 4 opponent — followed by the Sonic Boom of the South and the J-Settes electrifying halftime.
Let’s be honest: an ornery Trei Oliver on the North Carolina Central sideline, or the fire and intensity of Coach Jac at Delaware State, facing a P4 opponent would be far more compelling than the dull, lifeless matchups we’ve endured in recent bowl seasons.
Organizers and major title sponsors should pick up the phone and reach out to HBCU programs. These games would be competitive, meaningful, and entertaining from kickoff to final whistle.
Who cares if Notre Dame or Florida State pulls out? HBCUs would embrace the opportunity to showcase their players, brands, and culture in front of a national audience.
And what if an HBCU actually defeats a P4? Let’s not pretend that’s not the real fear behind the hesitation.
So if you’re reading this, Mr. Organizer or Sponsor: you’re spending millions to put on these bowl games. Do the right thing. Look beyond the usual suspects and invite an HBCU to reignite national interest — and restore excitement to postseason football.
