Jackson State And Florida A&M Dominates BoxToRow HBCU Preseason All-America Team
Jackson State Tigers are the defending HBCU football national champions and have been voted the preseason favorites in the HBCU FCS Coaches Poll.
The 2025 HBCU college football Preseason All-America team, presented by BOXTOROW, was released on Tuesday, highlighting the success of the Tigers from last season, with seven different players recognized across eight positions.
Offensive lineman D'Andre Townes-Blue and return specialist Travis Terrell from JSU were selected for the 2024 HBCU College Football America Team.
Moreover, North Carolina Central offensive lineman Trevon Humphrey, Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens, and South Carolina State defensive back Jarod Washington were also selected for last year's team.
Florida A&M had the most players with five, while North Carolina Central had four.
One of the standout players on the team is Nathan Rembert, a wide receiver from Jackson State who previously played for Mississippi Valley State in 2024. Rembert received the highest number of votes among non-returning players from 2024. He tied for the lead in the SWAC with 70 receptions, finished second in receiving yards, averaged 14.8 yards per reception, caught four touchdown passes, and had five games with 100 or more receiving yards.
A key standout on the team is Givens, a junior from Shreveport, Louisiana. Last year, he was named the Willie Davis Defensive Player of the Year. He led the FCS in tackles for loss with 27.5, tied for the lead in the SWAC, and ranked third in the FCS for sacks with 12. Additionally, Givens recorded a total of 73 tackles, including 42 solo tackles. He also tied for second in the SWAC and tied for fifth in the FCS in forced fumbles, with a total of 3.
In total, 14 programs are represented of the 30 selections.
BOXTOROW has named All-America teams since 2007 based on voting by national media who cover HBCU football.
The 2025 HBCU College Football Preseason All-America Team
OFFENSE
- QB: Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State, Gr., Canton, Miss.
- RB: Thad Franklin, Jr., Florida A&M, Gr., West Palm Beach, Fla.#
- RB: Kevon King, Norfolk State, Sr., Chesapeake, Va.
- RB: Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State, Gr. Natchez, Miss.#
- OL: Charles Davis, Florida A&M, r-Sr., Marianna, Fla.#
- OL: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M, r-Jr., Gordon, Ga.
- OL: Trevon Humphrey, North Carolina Central r-Jr. Greensboro, N.C.*
- OL: Noah McKinney, North Carolina Central, Sr., Duncan, S.C.#
- OL: Korion Sharpe, North Carolina A&T, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.#
- OL: D’Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State Sr. Willow Grove, Pa.*
- TE: Marvin Landy, Jackson State, Gr., Lakeland, Fla.
- WR: Brevin Caldwell, Johnson C. Smith, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
- WR: Nathan Rembert, Jackson State, Jr., Eustis, Fla.
DEFENSE
- DL: Bryce Cage, Grambling State, r-Sr., Baton Rouge, La.
- DL: Ckelby Givens, Southern, Sr., Shreveport, La.*
- DL: Davion Westmoreland, Florida A&M, Gr., Griffin, Ga.
- DL: Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State, r-Sr., Lexington, Miss.
- LB: Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State, Gr., Hollandale, Miss.
- LB: Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Sr., Capitol Heights, Md.
- LB: Max U'Ren, North Carolina Central, r-Sr., Winston-Salem, N.C.
- DB: Camani Cobbs, Tennessee State, r-Soph., McDonough, Ga.#
- DB: TJ Huggins, Florida A&M, r-Sr., Miami, Fla.
- DB: Michael King Jr. Tuskegee Sr. Tuskegee, Ala.#
- DB: Keane Lewis, Alabama State Sr. Miami, Fla.#
- DB: Malcolm Reed, North Carolina Central, Sr., Raleigh, N.C.
- DB: Jarod Washington, South Carolina State, r-Sr., Fredericksburg, Va.*
SPECIALISTS
- P: Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State, Gr.., Boaz, Ala.
- PK: Johnny Schifano, Grambling State, Gr., Arlington, Texas
- PR: Travis Terrell, Jackson State, Soph., Atlanta, Ga.*
- KR: Travis Terrell, Jackson, State Soph., Atlanta, Ga.*
HONORABLE MENTION
- TE: Luke Bracey, North Carolina Central
- OL: Tim Artis Jr., Howard; Desmond Daniels, Alabama State
- WR: Joanes Fortilien, Jackson State
- DL: Ishaun Abdul-Ali, Howard; Cameron Davis, Virginia State; Xavier Esquillen, Savannah State; Dashawn Fields, Morgan State; Nay’Ron Jenkins Florida A&M; Daylan Long, Norfolk State; KJ McNeil Virginia State; Noah Miles, Howard; Israel Nwokocha, Benedict
- LB: Vincent Paige, Southern
- DB: Jadon Carter, Morgan State; Horacio Johnson, Southern; Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman
- P: Mark Shenouda, Tennessee State
- KR: Jaxon Williams, Benedict
- PR: Malique Leatherbury, Morgan State