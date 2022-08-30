Deion Sanders: Jackson State Football Facing 'Little Crisis' Due to Local Flooding

In a developing story, Coach Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football team face another enemy before traveling to Miami to meet Florida A&M - flooding in Jackson.

A source close to the football program told HBCU Legends that the "water emergency on Jackson State's campus will force the team to cancel practice at Walter Payton Center."

"We are hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson," Deion Sanders spoke to Well Off Media. "We don't have water. No water means we don't have air conditioning. Can't use the toilets...we don't have ice which pretty much places a burden on the program."

The flooding affected the Jackson area's water supplies, especially on the east side.

"Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told CNN on Sunday people should leave the city "as soon as possible," said he was worried about a repeat of the damaging February 2020 flooding.

"Unfortunately, because we have seen these events as recently as 2020, we have a reference point, and we know the damage that can occur," he said.

Mississippi's Pearl River is cresting, and the rain may modify the Jackson State team's travel plans.

The Tigers will be in Miami for the Orange Blossom Classic against the FAMU Rattlers on Saturday at 3 PM ET. Weather.com forecasts that scattered rain showers will pour during the football game.

