The Robinson-Davis Era Begins at Alabama State

The Robinson-Davis era begins in victory as Alabama State wins a rainy 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.

Aug. 27, 2022; Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr and quarterback Damatrius Davis win the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Atlanta, GA at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Photo Credit: David Campbell, Alabama State University

Alabama State had a bevy of new faces going into the season opener against Howard, and two of them are in the most important positions on the football team.

Head coach Eddie Robinson and quarterback Dematrius Davis come into the MEAC-SWAC challenge with a lot to prove. Robinson, the decorated ASU linebacker who played 11 years in the NFL, takes over his alma mater with no prior head coaching experience.

Davis, after a dominating high school career in Texas, comes to Alabama State after being buried on the depth chart at Auburn. Davis also comes in replacing Ryan Nettles, who won SWAC Freshman of the Year during the spring 2021 season.

If the expectations weren’t enough, the game that was set to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET endured so many weather delays, the actual kickoff wasn’t until an hour later, and more weather delays pushed the game into the early hours of Sunday morning.

But with everything going on, both Robinson and Davis proved their worth against the Bison, winning the MEAC-SWAC challenge in convincing fashion, 23-13.

Davis, who was named the game’s MVP, credits his coaches and teammates in helping him prepare for this moment.

The Hornets executed well on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. Davis showed of his dual-threat talent showing his elusiveness in the backfield and his ability extend plays, but also his pocket presence by standing tall in the face of pressure and delivering accurate throws. Throwing the ball is an obvious prerequisite for quarterbacks, but Davis’ passing performance was better than the numbers would lead on (16-23, 184 yards and a touchdown).

ASU also had a balanced running attack, spearheaded by Jacory Merritt’s 55 yards on 15 carries and scoring one of two rushing touchdowns. The other was scored by Ja’Wan Howell on a short drive.

Aug. 27, 2022; Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr celebrates winning the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in Atlanta, GA at Center Parc Stadium. Mandatory Photo Credit: Alabama State Athletics Dept.

The issues with the defense can be summed up with one word: tackling. Had ASU tackled better, there’s a strong chance Howard’s score is cut in half, especially after Irshaad Davis’ missed open field tackle in the first quarter kept Howard’s drive alive, leading to Howard’s first field goal.

Consistent tackling is a key component ASU will need to address going forward, a component coach Robinson is sure to address. He has a long way to go following in the footsteps of his former coach, the late great Houston Markham, but the journey starts with one, and coach Eddie Robinson is now 1-0.

