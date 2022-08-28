Skip to main content

The Robinson-Davis Era Begins at Alabama State

The Robinson-Davis era begins in victory as Alabama State wins a rainy 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Robinson-Davis era begins in victory as Alabama State wins a rainy 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.

Eddie Robinson Jr and Damatrius Davis

Alabama State had a bevy of new faces going into the season opener against Howard, and two of them are in the most important positions on the football team.

Head coach Eddie Robinson and quarterback Dematrius Davis come into the MEAC-SWAC challenge with a lot to prove. Robinson, the decorated ASU linebacker who played 11 years in the NFL, takes over his alma mater with no prior head coaching experience. 

Davis, after a dominating high school career in Texas, comes to Alabama State after being buried on the depth chart at Auburn. Davis also comes in replacing Ryan Nettles, who won SWAC Freshman of the Year during the spring 2021 season.

If the expectations weren’t enough, the game that was set to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET endured so many weather delays, the actual kickoff wasn’t until an hour later, and more weather delays pushed the game into the early hours of Sunday morning.

But with everything going on, both Robinson and Davis proved their worth against the Bison, winning the MEAC-SWAC challenge in convincing fashion, 23-13.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Davis, who was named the game’s MVP, credits his coaches and teammates in helping him prepare for this moment.

The Hornets executed well on both sides of the ball, especially on offense. Davis showed of his dual-threat talent showing his elusiveness in the backfield and his ability extend plays, but also his pocket presence by standing tall in the face of pressure and delivering accurate throws. Throwing the ball is an obvious prerequisite for quarterbacks, but Davis’ passing performance was better than the numbers would lead on (16-23, 184 yards and a touchdown).

ASU also had a balanced running attack, spearheaded by Jacory Merritt’s 55 yards on 15 carries and scoring one of two rushing touchdowns. The other was scored by Ja’Wan Howell on a short drive.

Eddie Robinson Jr. Celebrates His First Win as Head Coach

The issues with the defense can be summed up with one word: tackling. Had ASU tackled better, there’s a strong chance Howard’s score is cut in half, especially after Irshaad Davis’ missed open field tackle in the first quarter kept Howard’s drive alive, leading to Howard’s first field goal.

Consistent tackling is a key component ASU will need to address going forward, a component coach Robinson is sure to address. He has a long way to go following in the footsteps of his former coach, the late great Houston Markham, but the journey starts with one, and coach Eddie Robinson is now 1-0.

HBCU Legends Articles:

Florida A&M QB Jeremy Moussa
Football

Five Storylines for FAMU Ahead of the Jackson State Showdown

By Kyle T. Mosley
Eddie Robinston Jr
Football

Alabama State 'Restores Order' in Eddie Robinson Jr.'s Victorious Debut Over Howard at 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff

By Kyle T. Mosley
Howard vs Alabama State
Football

2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff: What to Expect Between Alabama State vs. Howard

By Kyle T. Mosley
Coach Simmons
Football

The FAMU Compliance Debacle: How Will Coach Willie Simmons Lead the Rattlers Through the Controversy?

By Kyle T. Mosley
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough
Football

2022 HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association's Football Preseason Rankings

By Kyle T. Mosley
Florida A&M Rattlers linebacker Isaiah Land
Football

Florida A&M-North Carolina Game Cancellation Rumors 'Not True', Per Sources

By Kyle T. Mosley
Tony Dungy
Football

Tony Dungy Praises Father, Tuskegee's Red Tails Classic, HBCU Football

By Kyle T. Mosley
Michael Wilbon
Golf

Grant Thornton Will Partner with Six HBCU Golf Programs, Michael Wilbon is Ambassador

By Kyle T. Mosley