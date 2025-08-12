Jackson State Tops 2025 HBCU Football Preseason Media Poll
HOUSTON - The national HBCU media voted the Jackson State Tigers as the favorites to begin the 2025 HBCU Football season. The reigning 2024 HBCU Division I Football National Champions remain the clear No. 1 team in the land, with last season's runner-ups, South Carolina State, claiming the No. 2 spot. North Carolina Central, Southern, and Florida A&M rank 3, 4, and 5 behind JSU and SCS.
The media had strong opinions about two Division II programs, Virginia Union and Miles. The Panthers moved into the No. 7 ranking, while Miles College barely missed the Top 10 with 28 points behind Albany State at No. 10.
Respect for Dr. Alvin Parker and Coach Goode's teams was a key factor in making HBCU programs at the Division II level competitive within the broader HBCU landscape.
2025 Preseason HBCU Football Media Poll – Analysis
1. Jackson State (22 first-place votes) – 12-2 | 220 pts | 2024 Final Rank: 1
Jackson State remains the leading team in HBCU football, garnering the majority of first-place votes. After an impressive 12-win season and being ranked No. 1 nationally among HBCUs in 2024, they return as strong favorites.
Their consistent performance indicates a stable program characterized by depth, strong leadership, and high expectations for championships.
2. South Carolina State – 9-3 | 188 pts | 2024 Final Rank: 2
Chennis Berry's Bulldogs remain one of the most disciplined and physical teams in HBCU football. As the 2024 MEAC champions, they are right behind Jackson State and could capitalize on any mistakes made by the Tigers.
The question remains: can they defend their title as conference champions and return to the Celebration Bowl?
3. North Carolina Central – 8-3 | 170 pts | 2024 Final Rank: 4
The Eagles have moved up into the preseason Top 3, demonstrating the media's respect for the roster that Trei Oliver and his staff have assembled this offseason. Expect to see another well-balanced offensive and defensive strategy from NCCU.
Walker Harris returns as the starting quarterback, but the question remains: Will he provide the Eagles with a legitimate chance at clinching the MEAC title?
4. Southern (1 first-place vote) – 8-5 | 137 pts | 2024 Final Rank: 5
Southern received one first-place vote, indicating a sense of optimism in Baton Rouge regarding a potential SWAC title run. Coach Terrence Graves had a strong offseason by successfully recruiting new talent for the Jaguars.
The "Cardiac Cats" must prove they can compete consistently against top-tier opponents, but the poll voters are showing their faith in the Jags!
5. Florida A&M – 7-5 | 121 pts | 2024 Final Rank: 8
The Rattlers rise three spots from last year's finish, thanks to an improved roster. Offensive weapons have been added by Coach Colzie, but can they replace Daniel Richardson at quarterback?
This year's Rattlers are more experienced on both sides of the football. Florida A&M's outlook appears promising as they aim to reclaim the SWAC East title for another chance to compete in the Celebration Bowl this December.
6. Tennessee State – 9-4 | 99 pts | 2024 Final Rank: 3
Despite finishing in third place last season, Tennessee State University has dropped to sixth in the preseason poll, likely due to the loss of key personnel. However, Reggie Barlow has taken over the program from Eddie George, who departed for Bowling Green State University.
Barlow has not only assembled a professional coaching staff, including co-offensive coordinator Shannon Harris (UFL Coach of the Year) and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams (Super Bowl-winning DC), but he has also brought in excellent recruits and transfers to strengthen the Tigers' program.
With Coach Barlow at the helm, TSU should remain a contender for postseason honors.
7. Virginia Union – 10-4 | 85 pts | 2024 Final Rank: 6
Virginia Union, one of the leading HBCU Division II programs, is being recognized for another strong season. They recently achieved a Top 20 ranking in the national D-II poll, coming in at No. 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Panthers will kick off the season with a high-profile matchup against Miles College. The media respects Dr. Parker's overall program across various divisions.
8. Alabama State – 7-5 | 50 pts | NR in 2024
Alabama State has made it into the preseason Top 10 after not being included in last year's final poll. Coach Eddie Robinson will ensure that his Hornets defense is prepared to protect The Hive, but the question remains: what about the offense?
Either Mr. Key or Mr. Body, if healthy, must demonstrate stability to lead the Hornets' offense this season effectively. ASU has the potential to be a dark horse in the SWAC East this year.
9. Johnson C. Smith – 8-2 | 34 pts | 2024 Final Rank: 9
Johnson C. Smith remains steady at No. 9, demonstrating that their impressive 2024 season was not a coincidence. As another HBCU Division II program included in the poll, they could rise with ongoing success.
10. Albany State – 6-4 | 32 pts | NR in 2024
Albany State makes its return to the rankings. As a historically strong contender in the SIAC, they aim to reaffirm their standings against both conference and regional rivals.
MY VOTE AS A MEDIA MEMBER
1. Jackson State
2. South Carolina State
3. NCCU
4. Florida A&M
5. Tennessee State
6. Southern
7. Alabama State
8. Texas Southern
9. Howard
10. Prairie View A&M
A VIEW ON THE SWAC WEST
The SWAC West is set for a major transformation in the upcoming season. Southern University remains at the forefront and will open the HBCU football season by competing against a strong North Carolina Central University (NCCU) team on Aug. 23 during the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Kickoff Challenge.
Following that, they will travel to take on an improved Mississippi Valley State University squad under the guidance of Terrell Buckley.
The team will then return home to compete against Alabama State on Sept. 6, before hosting Fresno State and the national champions in Baton Rouge on Sept. 27.
Losing to NCCU and Fresno State won't hurt the Jags, but during those first three SWAC games, they must at least win two to keep pace in the SWAC West.
Grambling State, Texas Southern, and Prairie View are coming for the division crown. Nevertheless, 2025 will be about which team has the more disciplined and mentally focused players each week. As we witnessed last year with the Jags, mistakes by Prairie View, Bethune-Cookman, and Texas Southern were the difference that allowed them to win the division. This season, it won't be that easy.