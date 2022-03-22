Skip to main content

Jackson State's Pro Day Hosted 22 NFL Teams and 36 Players

Jackson State set up a Pro Day for football players from across Mississippi to meet and workout for NFL scouts.

On Monday, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff hosted Jackson State's Pro Day for football players from JSU and other Mississippi colleges to meet and workout for NFL scouts.

Coach Prime prepped the players before the workouts began by saying, "“You ball you get the call. I’m expecting a few of y’all to get the call. There’s no way we’re going another year without a player from HBCU getting drafted. That’s a lie."

Ten of the 32 NFL teams in football were not in attendance at the Jackson State's Pro Day session on Monday, Mar. 21.    Aaron Wilson reported the following teams were present: 

  1. Bears 
  2. Jaguars 
  3. Washington 
  4. Saints 
  5. Steelers 
  6. Titans 
  7. Cardinals 
  8. Chargers 
  9. Packers 
  10. Jets 
  11. Pats 
  12. Seahawks 
  13. Raiders 
  14. Niners 
  15. Chiefs 
  16. Cowboys 
  17. Lions 
  18. Colts

JSU head coach Deion Sander took issue telling NFL Cameron Wolfe, "you ten that's missing, if I catch you at Mississippi State or Ole Miss, it's going to be a problem, that's all I'm going to say." Sanders continued, "That's all I'm saying, it's going to be a problem. Our kids are that good. You should have shown up too."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson State played host to coaches, players from Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State's football practice field. Other small college football programs with thirty-six NFL draftable players from Mississippi received invitations to attend the JSU Pro Day.  

NFL hopefuls from Mississippi College, Millsaps, Delta State, and Bellhaven were also at the workout.

Besides JSU players like edge rusher James "The Problem" Houston, cornerback Al Young, wide receiver Keith Corbin, defensive back CJ Holmes, and linebacker Keonte Hampton displaying their talents in front of 22 NFL scouting teams, Alcorn State had several players in attendance.   Houston was a notable snub from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine after he posted a highly productive season and won several SWAC honors.

The Braves reported were "quarterback Felix Harper, defensive back Taurence Wilson, running back Stadford Anderson, defensive back Zack Wilson, wide receiver LeCharles Pringle, defensive back Juwan Taylor, and standout track athlete Bralon Robinson."

Stadford Anderson and LeCharles Pringle are athletes to watch in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

READ MORE HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES

FObMnr7XwAAWGhJ
Basketball

Talladega Edges Thomas More in OT, Set to Battle Loyola for 2022 NAIA Championship

By Kyle T. Mosley9 hours ago
img
Basketball

Talladega in NAIA Men's Semifinals Tonight

By Kyle T. Mosley14 hours ago
Jackson State Lady Tigers head coach Tomekia Reed
Basketball

Jackson State's Tomekia Reed Has Caught the Nation's Attention

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 20, 2022
USATSI_17932789_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Jackson State Loses a Heartbreaker and Upset Bid to LSU in the NCAA Tournament

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17896626_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Jackson State vs. LSU - First Round Live Blog

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 19, 2022
USATSI_9026905_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Texas Southern Coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke Retires

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 17, 2022
TAMALCORN
Basketball

Alcorn State Faces Texas A&M in NIT Opener

By Kyle T. MosleyMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17896629_168388561_lowres
Basketball

March Madness Has Arrived and It's Time to Crown the Champions

By James B. Ewers Jr, Ed.D.Mar 15, 2022