Jackson State set up a Pro Day for football players from across Mississippi to meet and workout for NFL scouts.

On Monday, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff hosted Jackson State's Pro Day for football players from JSU and other Mississippi colleges to meet and workout for NFL scouts.

Coach Prime prepped the players before the workouts began by saying, "“You ball you get the call. I’m expecting a few of y’all to get the call. There’s no way we’re going another year without a player from HBCU getting drafted. That’s a lie."

Ten of the 32 NFL teams in football were not in attendance at the Jackson State's Pro Day session on Monday, Mar. 21. Aaron Wilson reported the following teams were present:

Bears Jaguars Washington Saints Steelers Titans Cardinals Chargers Packers Jets Pats Seahawks Raiders Niners Chiefs Cowboys Lions Colts

JSU head coach Deion Sander took issue telling NFL Cameron Wolfe, "you ten that's missing, if I catch you at Mississippi State or Ole Miss, it's going to be a problem, that's all I'm going to say." Sanders continued, "That's all I'm saying, it's going to be a problem. Our kids are that good. You should have shown up too."

Jackson State played host to coaches, players from Alcorn State and Mississippi Valley State at Jackson State's football practice field. Other small college football programs with thirty-six NFL draftable players from Mississippi received invitations to attend the JSU Pro Day.

NFL hopefuls from Mississippi College, Millsaps, Delta State, and Bellhaven were also at the workout.

Besides JSU players like edge rusher James "The Problem" Houston, cornerback Al Young, wide receiver Keith Corbin, defensive back CJ Holmes, and linebacker Keonte Hampton displaying their talents in front of 22 NFL scouting teams, Alcorn State had several players in attendance. Houston was a notable snub from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine after he posted a highly productive season and won several SWAC honors.

The Braves reported were "quarterback Felix Harper, defensive back Taurence Wilson, running back Stadford Anderson, defensive back Zack Wilson, wide receiver LeCharles Pringle, defensive back Juwan Taylor, and standout track athlete Bralon Robinson."

Stadford Anderson and LeCharles Pringle are athletes to watch in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

READ MORE HBCU LEGENDS ARTICLES