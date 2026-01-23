Kevin Johnson: Former Texas Southern, NFL Defensive Lineman Dies At 55

Former Texas Southern and NFL defensive lineman Kevin Johnson lost his life earlier this week in Los Angeles, authorities said, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruling his death a homicide.

Johnson, 55, was found unconscious Wednesday morning at a homeless encampment in the Willowbrook area and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The medical examiner listed his cause of death as blunt head trauma and stab wounds. Investigators are continuing to seek witnesses and determine what led to his death.

A Los Angeles native, Johnson began his college career at Los Angeles Harbor College before becoming a standout defensive lineman at Texas Southern, where he emerged as a pro prospect in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Johnson was selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders, but found his most productive stretch with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 1995, Johnson recorded six sacks, 19 tackles and a fumble return for a touchdown in 11 games with the Eagles. He added 24 tackles and another sack in 1996 before closing his NFL career with the Raiders in 1997.

After leaving the NFL, Johnson played in the Arena Football League for the Orlando Predators and Los Angeles Avengers, winning an Arena Bowl title with Orlando.

Tributes from family, friends and former teammates surfaced on social media following news of his death. Authorities have not announced any arrests.