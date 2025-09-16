Las Vegas HBCU Classic: Raiders & President Sandra Douglass Morgan Champion The Event To Empower HBCUs
HOUSTON — Sandra Douglass Morgan, the pioneering president of the Las Vegas Raiders, is an advocate for what can become a tentpole event in college sports, the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic.
Allegiant Stadium will host the Classic between two iconic football programs — Grambling State and Jackson State on Oct. 25, with HBCU GO broadcasting the game. The contest will become a showcase that blends HBCU football's history, culture, and pageantry under one bright spotlight in the Entertainment Capital of the World.
Morgan, who has carved her own historic path in sports leadership, sat down with HBCU Legends to talk about the meaning of the event and why it matters for her home city.
The Raiders' HBCU Bond
"When I was first approached about the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, I went to my boss, Mark Davis, and he was like, absolutely. Get it done," Douglass Morgan recalled. "The love, adoration, support and most importantly, respect for HBCUs runs deep in the Raiders."
The connection is no coincidence. The Raiders have a long history of pioneering efforts under the ownership of the Davis family. From the Civil Rights era to the present day in the NFL, the franchise has consistently embraced diversity in sports. Al Davis, in particular, was known for making bold moves well ahead of other league owners.
In 1968, Al Davis drafted Tennessee State quarterback Eldridge Dickey, the first Black quarterback selected in the first round by a pro football team.
He later broke barriers again when he hired Art Shell—an HBCU product from Maryland-Eastern Shore and a Pro Football Hall of Famer—as the first Black head coach of the Super Bowl era.
"We have an international brand and do have a history and a legacy of doing things our way that have been maybe a little bit different than the other 31 teams," Douglass Morgan noted.
That ethos carried forward when Mark Davis made another historic move on July 7, 2022, hiring Douglass Morgan as team president, making her the first Black woman and first person of Black and Asian heritage to hold the position in the National Football League.
Roots in Las Vegas and HBCU Culture Make A Perfect Setting
Douglass Morgan, a native of Las Vegas and a UNLV graduate, has a résumé filled with significant milestones. She became the first Black city attorney in Nevada and previously served as the chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
Also, she formed a lifelong connection to HBCUs when she pledged the first Black Greek-letter sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, established at Howard University in 1908.
"I'm a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha for over 25 years," she said. "It’s a bond that keeps our history alive and reminds us why these sororities and fraternities were created."
The network also enhanced her connections to HBCUs, deepening her appreciation for their culture and community.
The Classic Will Be More Than a Game
Sandra Douglass Morgan believes the Las Vegas HBCU Classic can extend its impact beyond football. "I'm hopeful it's going to help the HBCUs," she expressed. "Look, we’re the greatest sports and entertainment city on earth. Having these two teams and their fans here on the world's biggest stage is great for HBCUs."
Fans traveling to the event can expect more than just football. The weekend will feature a pep rally at the Fremont Street Experience, an alumni mixer, a gospel brunch, and community activities, including a Raiders flag football camp for kids.
Both well-known marching bands—the "World-Famed" from Grambling State and "The Sonic Boom of the South" from Jackson State—will showcase their exciting performances inside Allegiant Stadium. Their captivating entertainment is what makes attending an HBCU football game an unforgettable experience.
Douglass Morgan also wants HBCU athletes to gain behind-the-scenes access that could help launch careers beyond the gridiron. "By showing the players our facilities and business operations, it gives them a chance to see how exciting opportunities can be once they become alumni," she explained.
The HBCU Experience - City and Community Ready to Host
Las Vegas embraces marquee events, and the Raiders' ties to HBCUs run deeper than just football. The team's senior VP of government and community affairs is a Hampton alum, and the city itself includes elected officials and leaders who hail from HBCUs.
For Sandra Douglass Morgan, the Las Vegas HBCU Class will be more than just another Saturday event in October on the Strip. It's about forging a long-lasting pipeline between Las Vegas and HBCUs nationwide, putting students, alums, and traditions on a global stage.
"It's going to be a safe, fun, lively environment," she said. "With both bands, great football, amazing food, it's going to be an experience people won't forget."
Tickets and accommodations are still available for the Las Vegas HBCU Classic, which promises to blend the Raiders' innovative spirit with the rich traditions and culture of HBCU football.