Prairie View A&M QB Competition: The Four Battling to Replace Cam Peters

HOUSTON - HBCU football coaches want to avoid questions about their quarterback room, and for good reason. Prairie View A&M coach Tremaine Jackson is taking an uncharacteristic approach by being direct about his players and his quarterback battle. Quarterback is the most important position in football because either you have one, or you don't.

The SWAC Media Day attendees at quarterback were Andrew Body (Alabama State), Jared Lockhart (Jackson State), Cornelius Brown IV (Alabama A&M), Isaiah Knowles (Florida A&M), Cam'Ron McCoy (Texas Southern), Josh Brown (Mississippi Valley State) and Jaylon Tolbert (Alcorn State).

In the MEAC, Reggie Johnson of Norfolk State will be the only quarterback attending MEAC Media Day on July 21.

What does this tell us about the state of the HBCU quarterback room? Have coaches lost confidence and become unable to comfortably promote an individual as the team's leader?

Fall Camp 2026 is looming, with several teams identifying their leadership amid quarterback battles. After the loss of graduating Cam Peters, Tremaine Jackson told HBCU Legends he has four candidates for the job, and one is the "clubhouse leader."

Prairie View A&M QB Competition - 4 Battling to Fill Cam Peters' Void | PVAMU

Prairie View's QB Room Loaded With Starting Experience

Jackson highlighted the wealth of experience in his quarterback room -- a factor not to be underestimated in college football. Front and center is Tevin Carter.

"Tevin, of all the guys in the room, has the most starting and playing experience for us," Jackson said.

Carter "came in, played, and started a few games," Jackson said, especially when the team had comfortable leads last season. That exposure gives Carter a leg up in understanding the intricacies of Prairie View's offense.

Still, there's a conundrum for Jackson and his staff to solve during the QB competition: four quarterbacks with starting experience, but only one can take the first snap. Carter isn't alone.

"We got a lot of experience in the room in college football, but there's only one guy that has the experience with us in our system," Jackson said.

Newcomer Kaeden Smith arrives from Angelo State, where he saw significant action and started games at the Division II level. Preston Brown also brings an impressive pedigree to the fold, having been a Harlan Hill finalist -- an honor bestowed upon the top talent in Division II football.

Lastly, Tyler Nelson, a former junior college starter, enters the mix with his own share of game-time experience, albeit not yet at the four-year collegiate level. Jackson said Dez Thomas II has left the building because of the competition ahead.

With four qualified quarterbacks in the fold, Jackson acknowledged that previous experience, while critical, does not automatically secure the job. "That doesn't mean anything, but that's just the reality of the situation we're in," he said. Rather than a problem, Jackson framed the scenario as an opportunity: "I like where we are."

Veteran QBs are a Good Problem

It's a good problem for a coach to have. Mickey Joseph (Grambling State) and Sam Shade (Alabama A&M) are in similar positions in the SWAC, with several signal-callers who have starting experience in their QB rooms. A veteran provides stability and confidence for the coach and team.

The competition is set to sharpen each player's skills and foster growth across the group. Being able to turn to another capable hand should adversity strike is a luxury few teams can afford.

Prairie View's approach reflects a broader trend in HBCU football: building real depth and preparing for every contingency. Programs like Prairie View are setting the standard, ensuring the loss of a starter won't bring a season to a halt.

Fall Camp will settle which Panther takes the first snap of the 2026 season, and Jackson already has his clubhouse leader in mind. The other three arms in the room have six weeks to change it, or they’ll miss their chance to lead the offense.

Frequently Asked Questions - PVAMU & SWAC

Who is competing to be Prairie View A&M's starting quarterback in 2026?

Four quarterbacks with starting experience are competing for the job: Tevin Carter, Kaeden Smith, Preston Brown and Tyler Nelson. Head coach Tremaine Jackson told HBCU Legends one of the four is the "clubhouse leader."

Why does Tevin Carter have an edge in Prairie View's quarterback battle?

Carter is the only candidate with starting experience inside Prairie View's system. He started and played in games for the Panthers last season, giving him the deepest understanding of the offense.

Who did Prairie View A&M lose at quarterback?

The Panthers lost 2025 SWAC Championship quarterback Cam Peters to graduation. Jackson said backup Dez Thomas II also left the program because of the competition ahead.

Where did Prairie View's new quarterbacks transfer from?

Kaeden Smith arrives from Division II Angelo State, where he started games. Preston Brown was a Harlan Hill finalist, the award given to the top player in Division II football, and Tyler Nelson started at the junior college level.

When will Prairie View A&M name its starting quarterback?

Jackson has not named a starter. The competition will play out during Fall Camp 2026 before the Panthers open defense of their SWAC title.

Which quarterbacks attended 2026 SWAC Media Day?

Andrew Body (Alabama State), Jared Lockhart (Jackson State), Cornelius Brown IV (Alabama A&M), Isaiah Knowles (Florida A&M), Cam'Ron McCoy (Texas Southern), Josh Brown (Mississippi Valley State) and Jaylon Tolbert (Alcorn State) represented their programs, covering 58.3 percent of the league's 12 teams.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST