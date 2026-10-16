MEAC News: Morgan State No. 1, Michael Vick Featured, Stills Honored, ESPN Deportes Game

NORFOLK, Va. -- Morgan State enters Week 7 of the 2026 HBCU football season as the No. 1 team in the Black College Football Poll, highlighting a busy week of news across the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The Bears (5-1) have won four consecutive games and made their debut Monday at No. 24 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, marking the program’s first appearance in the national poll.

Morgan State’s rise is only part of the conference’s news.

ESPN Deportes will provide a Spanish-language simulcast of the Oct. 29 showdown between Morgan State and defending MEAC champion South Carolina State.

Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick shares his story beyond football in an episode of HBCU GO’s “Beyond Ballin’,” while MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills has received another national leadership honor.

The conference is also preparing for its men’s and women’s basketball media day Oct. 23 in Baltimore.

Michael Vick Featured on HBCU GO’s “Beyond Ballin’”

Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick is the featured guest on HBCU GO’s “Beyond Ballin’,” joining host Lawrencia “LaLa” Moten for a conversation about football, family, leadership, and life beyond the game.

The interview explores Vick’s journey from his playing career to his current role leading the Spartans.

Vick discusses the evolution of the quarterback position, lessons learned from success and adversity, fatherhood, mentorship, and the legacy he hopes to leave for the next generation.

The episode premiered Oct. 3 on HBCU GO, with an encore presentation later that evening following the Bounty Battle of the Real HU.

“Beyond Ballin’” explores the intersection of sports, culture, business, and life beyond athletics.

Moten also serves as a sideline reporter for HBCU GO broadcasts featuring MEAC and SWAC programs.

Vick’s Norfolk State Spartans enter Week 7 ranked No. 8 in the Black College Football Poll.

Commissioner Stills honored with the Bovanti Award. | MEAC

MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills Honored at Iconic Women Awards

MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills was among seven women recognized at the 2026 Bovanti Upscale Magazine Iconic Women Awards in Atlanta for their leadership and contributions.

Stills made history Jan. 1, 2022, when she became the first woman to serve as MEAC commissioner and the first female commissioner of an NCAA Division I HBCU conference.

Her national recognition has continued. Women Leaders in Sports named Stills a Nike Executive of the Year in 2025. In August 2026, she signed a five-year contract extension that will keep her leading the MEAC through 2031.

The latest honor adds to Stills’ growing list of accomplishments as she continues overseeing the conference’s athletic programs, media partnerships, and long-term development.

Will Morgan State Rise to No. 1? | HBCU LEGENDS, MSU ATHLETICS

Morgan State Claims No. 1 Ranking in Black College Football Poll

Morgan State has taken over the No. 1 position in the Black College Football Poll for the first time this season.

The Bears lead four MEAC programs ranked among the nation’s top 10 HBCU football teams.

South Carolina State is No. 5, Delaware State is No. 6, and Norfolk State is No. 8. Howard also received votes.

The Black College Football Poll is the first officially endorsed national poll dedicated exclusively to HBCU football programs competing at the NCAA Division I FCS and Division II levels. The MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC jointly sanction the poll.

South Carolina State opened the 2026 season at No. 1 in the inaugural preseason rankings.

How Morgan State Reached No. 1

Consecutive dramatic finishes against Villanova and Robert Morris have fueled Morgan State’s climb.

On Oct. 3, the Bears defeated Villanova 38-35, snapping the Wildcats’ 21-game regular-season winning streak against FCS nonconference opponents.

Quarterback Cameron Edge delivered a career performance, completing 31 of 40 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns. He added two rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead 1-yard score with 36 seconds remaining.

Stats Perform recognized Edge as an FCS National Player of the Week.

A week later, Morgan State rallied past Robert Morris 28-27 during homecoming before an announced crowd of 11,200 at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore.

The Bears scored on their final offensive possession for the second consecutive game. A strip-sack and fumble recovery sealed the victory.

Head coach Damon Wilson attributed the team’s late-game execution, in part, to lessons learned from last season, when several returning players experienced five losses decided on final possessions.

Those experiences have helped Morgan State turn close defeats into victories.

The Bears now enter the national FCS rankings with momentum, but their upcoming MEAC schedule will provide another measure of their progress.

ESPN Deportes | ESPN

ESPN Deportes Adds Spanish-Language Simulcast for Morgan State-South Carolina State

ESPN is expanding the national television audience for one of the MEAC’s most anticipated conference matchups.

The Thursday, Oct. 29, game between Morgan State and South Carolina State will air nationally in English on ESPNU and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore.

The matchup features two of the conference’s leading programs.

Morgan State enters Week 7 ranked No. 24 nationally in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while South Carolina State (5-2) is the reigning MEAC and Celebration Bowl champion.

The Bulldogs opened the season with five consecutive victories before suffering back-to-back losses.

Spanish-Language Coverage Expands MEAC Football’s Reach

ESPN Deportes has previously carried HBCU football.

The 2024 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off between Norfolk State and Florida A&M aired nationally on ABC with a Spanish-language simulcast on ESPN Deportes.

The latest broadcast builds on ESPN’s continuing relationship with the MEAC.

In July, ESPN and the conference signed a multiyear media rights agreement extending through the 2030-31 academic year. The agreement includes nearly two dozen regular-season football broadcasts annually.

Morgan State reported 476 Hispanic students during fall 2023, representing 4.8% of its enrollment of 9,808.

However, the ESPN Deportes simulcast extends beyond either university’s campus demographics.

The additional broadcast provides another opportunity to introduce HBCU football, its athletes and its traditions to a broader national Spanish-speaking audience.

Sep 5, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Morgan State Bears quarterback Cameron Edge (5) looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Edge Selected for 2027 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl

Morgan State quarterback Cameron Edge has earned another significant recognition during the Bears’ impressive season.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Edge and Alcorn State quarterback Jaylon Tolbert as the first two players selected for the 2027 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Edge will represent Team Gaither, while Tolbert will compete for Team Robinson.

The postseason all-star game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, with national television coverage on NFL Network.

The event moves to Atlanta after spending its first five years in New Orleans.

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 26.

For Edge, the invitation adds another accomplishment to a season in which his performance has helped Morgan State emerge as a national HBCU football contender.

Sep 5, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; The details of the Morgan State Bears helmet during the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morgan State Travels to Tennessee State in Week 7

Morgan State closes its nonconference schedule Saturday with a matchup against Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The programs have not met since Oct. 24, 1987.

Tennessee State leads the all-time series 4-0, meaning Morgan State will be seeking its first victory against the Tigers.

The Bears then return to Baltimore to begin MEAC competition against Howard on Oct. 24.

Five days later, Morgan State hosts South Carolina State in the nationally televised Thursday night matchup.

The upcoming schedule gives Morgan State a chance to see whether its impressive start can translate into a conference championship run.

MEAC Basketball Media Day Scheduled for Oct. 23 in Baltimore

The MEAC will host its 2026 men’s and women’s basketball media day Friday, Oct. 23, at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

The event will shift the conference’s attention toward the upcoming basketball season while the football championship races continue to develop.

With Morgan State leading the HBCU football rankings, South Carolina State preparing for a pivotal conference showdown, and ESPN expanding its broadcast coverage, the MEAC enters the second half of October with considerable national attention.

HBCU Classic 2027 will feature Howard vs. Tennessee State. | MEAC, NBA

HBCU Classic Features Howard-Tenn. State Clash

The NBA announced that the 2027 NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T will feature the Howard University and Tennessee State University men’s basketball teams on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Hardwood Central within Jam Session (Phoenix Convention Center), as part of NBA All-Star 2027 in Phoenix.

Tennessee State University will make their first appearance participating in the Classic, while Howard University will compete for the second time after capturing a win in the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic in 2022. The 2027 NBA HBCU Classic will air on ESPN and NBA TV at 12 p.m. MT

*Courtesy the MEAC

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST