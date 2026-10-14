2027 HBCU Legacy Bowl: Alcorn State’s Jaylon Tolbert, Morgan State’s Cameron Edge First Players Selected

ATLANTA -- Two quarterbacks who spent the first half of the 2026 season lighting up scoreboards just got the first call to Atlanta.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced that Jaylon Tolbert of Alcorn State and Cameron Edge of Morgan State are the first players selected for the 2027 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. The game kicks off Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027, at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium and airs on NFL Network. It marks the Legacy Bowl’s first trip to Atlanta after five years in New Orleans.

Tolbert will play for Team Robinson. Edge will suit up for Team Gaither.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Jaylon Tolbert and Cameron Edge as our initial selections for the 2027 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl,” Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, said. “Both players embody the exceptional skill, leadership, and drive that define HBCU football, and we look forward to seeing them shine on this stage.”

Opening the roster with two quarterbacks sets a tone. These two have been worth the price of admission all fall.

Edge and Tolbert Selected for the 2026 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in Atlanta, GA | HBCU Legacy Bowl

Why Tolbert and Edge Got the First Call

The numbers are loud. The bigger story is what both quarterbacks have done for their programs. Alcorn State and Morgan State are better football teams in 2026, and the guy under center is a big reason why.

Tolbert is Braving Through SWAC Battles

Tolbert has thrown for 1,882 yards and 18 touchdowns in six games while completing 65.4% of his passes. When the Braves need a big play, he usually finds one.

Ask Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In the Southern Heritage Classic, Tolbert threw for 488 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-51 double-overtime win. The 104 combined points set a Classic record.

He came right back against Grambling State with 411 yards and five more touchdowns. Alcorn State scored 59 points and still lost a narrow one. That tells you two things. The Braves can score with anybody in the SWAC, and the defense has homework to do.

Bears Awake with Edge Running the Show

Morgan State entered 2026 coming off a 4-8 season under coach Damon Wilson. Six games later, the Bears are 5-1, their best start since 2009.

In five games, Edge has completed 69.8% of his passes for 1,156 yards and 10 touchdowns. The numbers are good. His fourth quarters are better.

At Villanova, Edge threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more, including the go-ahead score with 36 seconds left in a 38-35 win over the nationally ranked Wildcats. The performance earned him FCS National Offensive Player of the Week honors.

One week later, he did it again. Trailing late in the homecoming game against Robert Morris, Edge led an 11-play, 75-yard drive that set up Keith Jenkins Jr.’s game-winning touchdown in a 28-27 win.

And Towson? Morgan State had not beaten its Baltimore neighbor in 17 years. Edge threw two touchdown passes in a 41-26 win that brought the Battle for Greater Baltimore home.

Atlanta Awaits

Tolbert makes Alcorn State dangerous every Saturday, and Edge has Morgan State believing they can win close games.

One brings the fireworks. The other is a closer.

Both bring it to Atlanta in February.