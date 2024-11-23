Miles vs. Carson-Newman: An Epic NCAA DII Playoff Showdown You Can't Miss
No. 22-ranked Miles College (9-2) will host its first Super Region 2 NCAA Division II Football Playoff game at home against Carson-Newman (9-2) at Sloan-Alumni Stadium in Fairfield, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM CT with ESPN + broadcasting the event.
Today's game will be the first-ever meeting between Miles and Carson-Newman. Miles will make their third visit to the NCAA Playoffs since losing to Lenoir-Rhyne in 2019.
The No. 4-seeded Golden Bears, led by SIAC Coach of the Year Sam Shade, defeated Clark Atlanta 53-25 to capture the 2024 SIAC Football Championship title.
Miles has achieved nine consecutive wins for the first time since 1950 and has tied the school record for the most victories in a single season, previously set in 2019.
The team has one of the best defenses in Division II. They lead all schools in turnovers forced with 33 and have a turnover margin of plus-21. Currently, they rank second in interceptions with 23 and in sacks with 40. Additionally, they are tied for fourth in defensive touchdowns with five and rank eighth in tackles for loss, totaling 89.
In their victory over Clark Atlanta, the defense forced eight turnovers, including six interceptions, and returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Golden Bears also have the nation's leader in interceptions, sophomore Lashon Young, who recorded his eighth interception against the Panthers.