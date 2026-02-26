Orange Blossom Classic: South Carolina State Set To Battle Florida A&M in 2026

Labor Day weekend will once again shine a national spotlight on HBCU football as South Carolina State Bulldogs football clashes with Florida A&M Rattlers football in the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 6.

For South Carolina State, this marks just its second appearance in the storied classic and the first since a 23–12 loss to Florida A&M in 1973 under legendary head coach Willie Jeffries.

That history adds another layer of pride and purpose as the Bulldogs return to one of Black college football’s most iconic stages in front of a national audience.

2026 Orange Blossom Classic | Credit: OBC

Berry vs. Gray: SIAC & HBCU Legacy Bowl Reunion

This year’s matchup also features a compelling sideline storyline. South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry will face new Florida A&M head coach Quinn Gray Sr. for the first time in a head-to-head battle since the 2023 SIAC Championship Game.

Last week, the two shared the national spotlight at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, serving as co-head coaches on opposite squads. Berry led Team Robinson, while Gray directed Team Gaither. Now, the respect remains—but the stakes are much higher.

Chennis Berry and Quinn Gray Sr - 2023 SIAC Championship Game | Credit: HBCU Premier Sports

Florida A&M enters the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic as the designated home team, determined to rebound from last season’s heartbreaking 10–9 loss to Howard Bison football on a final-second field goal.

ANNOUNCING THE 2026 ALLSTATE HBCU LEGACY BOWL HEAD COACHES!



TEAM GAITHER (MEAC & CIAA)

Chennis Berry — South Carolina State

Maurice Flowers — Johnson C. Smith



TEAM ROBINSON (SWAC & SIAC)

Tremaine Jackson — Prairie View A&M

Quinn Gray Sr. — Albany State



⭐ TEAM GAITHER (MEAC… pic.twitter.com/QInrLO0YNY — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) January 26, 2026

The Rattlers understand the urgency. The OBC will not just be a game for FAMU; it will be a statement opportunity.

Rattlers Reloaded: New Faces, Big Expectations

Gray returns to his alma mater in Tallahassee, aiming to elevate a program that finished 5–7 under former head coach James Colzie III.

Before arriving at Florida A&M, Gray led the Albany State Golden Rams football team to the 2025 HBCU Division II National Championship with a 12–2 record. His offense averaged 33.1 points per game, powered by standout quarterback Isaiah Knowles.

Former Albany State QB and reigning SIAC Offensive Player of the Year, Isaiah Knowles, commits to FAMU. 🐍



He totaled 4,726 passing yards and 61 touchdowns during his time with the Golden Rams. #FAMUly @zay_knowles pic.twitter.com/JqdkAUpqBg — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) January 5, 2026

Knowles follows Gray to Florida A&M, bringing in explosive wide receiver Corey Petty and tight end Xavier Herndon with him.

The Gray–Knowles reunion instantly raises expectations in Tallahassee. Add in Petty’s big-play ability and Herndon’s versatility, and the Rattlers have the makings of one of the most dynamic offenses in HBCU football entering 2026.

“Our goals right now are to find out who we are,” Gray told reporters following spring practice. “It’s about getting our schemes in and making sure they understand the standard—who we are, what we do, and how we practice.”

Just wrapped up speaking with FAMU’s head football coach Quinn Gray Sr. (@CoachQGray) after the spring practice opener.



Keep it locked for my story tonight. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/4edPaazwBG — G. Thomas III (@3peatgee) February 25, 2026

The foundation is being set. The culture is being defined. Now comes the test.

From Hunters to the Hunted: Bulldogs Carry the Crown

As defending HBCU national champions, South Carolina State understands that every opponent will circle its matchup in 2026. That includes Florida A&M on Labor Day weekend.

Berry’s Bulldogs are not likely to abandon the 1–0, week-by-week mentality that fueled their championship run. In 2025, South Carolina State finished 9–3, captured a second straight MEAC title, and returned to the Celebration Bowl.

What followed was an instant classic.

Against Prairie View A&M Panthers football, the Bulldogs erased a 21-point deficit and prevailed 40–38 in a four-overtime thriller that will live in HBCU football lore.

That resilience has become the standard in Orangeburg.

Winning MEAC championships. Winning Celebration Bowls. Competing with poise under pressure.

That is no longer the exception at South Carolina State; it is the expectation.

A National Stage for HBCU Football

The Orange Blossom Classic has always been about more than football. It is culture. It is tradition. It is pride. And when two programs with championship DNA collide in Miami, the spotlight extends far beyond the field.

South Carolina State will travel to South Florida looking to defend its crown. Florida A&M will take the field determined to reassert its dominance.

Labor Day weekend at Hard Rock Stadium promises elite quarterback play, explosive offenses, and championship pedigree on both sidelines. For HBCU football fans, this is not just another early-season matchup—it's must-see football at the 2026 Orange Blossom Classic.



