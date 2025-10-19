Prairie View A&M Dominates Southern, Remains In Control Of The SWAC West
HOUSTON - Coach Tremaine Jackson said he will treat the Prairie View A&M Panthers to a stop at Buc-ee's on I-10 West before the team returns to Prairie View, Texas, after defeating Southern University at the Jaguars' Homecoming, 24-3.
On scheduling Prairie View A&M as the Jaguars' homecoming guest and then holding the team to just 3 points, Coach Tremaine Jackson responded: "Our kids took a lot of pride in that. I think that's the lowest they've been held to all year. We still got our issues. We're not all the way there yet, but our kids fight rain, sleet or snow, Panthers gonna go! That's what we did tonight."
Running back Lamagea "Thunder" McDowell rushed for two touchdowns, and quarterback Cam Peters threw for 224 yards and one touchdown as Prairie View A&M demolished Southern on Saturday in the pouring rain.
"We still have some issues we've got to fix," Coach Jackson noted. "We're young. We're young and experienced. We're not young in age, and we're young as a program."
Chase "Lightning" Bingmon kept the Jaguars' defense on their heels with a deceptively potent 116 total yards of offense.
"It just feels great to be back," Chase Bingmon told HBCU GO's Nicole Hutchinson. "Last game I didn't play for an injury, but it just feels great to be back and be with my team. Their energy motivated me, so we just came out here to compete."
Bingmon had 13 rushes for 64 yards and two receptions for 52 yards, constantly pressuring Southern to stop him from picking up first downs and getting the Panthers into the red zone.
"He ran over his former teammate," Coach Jackson shared about Bingmon. "That's what we love. We love when stuff gets physical, because normally when things get physical, people get fake. So a lot of fakeness out there. Chase Bingmon is who he says he is. We don't get him in the box. We'll scheme him up to get in the box. But the dude runs on...we look forward to his growth and development as a panther for years to come."
Prairie View A&M (5-2, 4-0 SWAC) is leading the SWAC West with a record of 4-0 over their crosstown rival, Texas Southern (4-3, 3-1 SWAC), because they own the tie-breaker. The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak, the first since the 2014 season.
Running back Trey Holly paced the Southern backfield with 21 rushes for 99 yards. The Jaguars' rushers gained 166 yards on Prairie View's defense, which made them one-dimensional.
The vaunted Panthers' defense limited a struggling Jaguars' passing offense to 81 passing yards. Quarterback Ashton Strother finished the afternoon completing 12 of 21 passes for 81 yards and one interception.
Prairie View's defender harassed him for the majority of the game until he and OC Fred McNair got in sync during the fourth quarter. But Panthers defensive back Kamren Amao's fourth-quarter interception stopped the Jaguars' final chance to cut the lead.
Prairie View A&M safety Trevor Randle led all defenders with 12 tackles. Jyzaiah Rockwell scored the Panthers' lone receiving touchdown right before halftime. He completed the game with four receptions and 34 receiving yards.
"People talk a lot of trash about our program, and we hear that, and it just fuels us, man. So regardless of what people think about the Prairie View and in Panthers, we're 4 and 0 in the West. Regardless of what your mama think the West is, we're 4 and 0 in the West. We got a homecoming coming up now that we look forward to."
NEXT
The Panthers will host Lincoln University for Homecoming at Blackshear Field inside of Panther Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 2:00 PM. Following the festivities, Prairie View A&M faces a dangerous Alabama State team with Andrew Body returning to his home state, Texas.
Going against the high-octane offense of Bama State will be the test Panthers need, should they face Jackson State in the SWAC Championship Game in December.
SIDENOTE
Southern University's longtime athletic director, Roman Banks, told WAFB reporter, Kevin Batiste, that "there will be conversations on Monday" regarding Coach Terrence Graves status with the team.