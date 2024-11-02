Pro Football Hall Of Fame Considering Four Grambling State Legends
Former Grambling State and NFL stars Paul "Tank" Younger, Everson Walls, Albert Lewis and Doug Williams have moved one step closer to entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Younger, Walls, and Lewis have made it to the final 31 former NFL players in the Seniors category from a nomination pool of 182, while Williams made it to the semifinals of a pool of contributors.
Also under consideration to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame was legendary GSU head coach Eddie Robinson. Robinson is one of the most successful college football coaches of all-time, winning 408 games, 17 SWAC Titles and nine HBCU Championships as head coach of the Grambling State football program. He sent nearly 200 players to the NFL with four of his former players currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Younger was the first NFL player to come from an HBCU and was the first African American to to become an NFL front office administrator. He played under Robinson from 1945 to 1948 where he was a standout running back and quarterback.
Younger signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent in 1949, where he remained until 1957. He wrapped his playing career up in 1958 after spending a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While in the NFL, Younger four-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro and NFL Champion
Walls, who was also a Division I-AA (FCS) All-American at Grambling State, played 13 seasons in the NFL, including his first nine with the Dallas Cowboys (1981-89). He was selected to four Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro once and second-team twice in his career. Walls led the league in interceptions three times (1981, 1982 and 1985) and finished his career with 57, tied for 13th-most in NFL history.
While a member of the New York Giants, Walls won Super Bowl XXV. He is considered to be one of the most decorated and prolific defensive backs to ever play the game.
Lewis, a defensive back, had a prolific college and professional career. The Mansfield, Louisiana native played for Eddie Robinson at Grambling State from 1979 to 1982 and recorded 11 interceptions in his final two seasons for the Tigers. After a stellar collegiate career, Lewis was picked in the third round of the 1983 NFL Draft, with the 61st selection, by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lewis spent 16 season in there NFL, playing for the Chiefs and Las Angeles/Oakland Raiders, where he recorded 42 interceptions, 12.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries and two touchdowns. In addition, he blocked a stunning 11 kicks in 11 seasons in Kansas City. He also was selected to four Pro Bowls and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro.
A member of the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, Lewis was named the Chiefs MVP during the 1986 season after he recorded 69 tackles (61 solos), four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one sack and one blocked punt. During his time in Kansas City, Lewis made the playoffs five times, including an appearance in the 1993 AFC Championship game.
Williams is one of the most storied G-Men in the history of the program, playing quarterback under the great Eddie Robinson. As a four-year starter, Williams led the Tigers to 36-7 record, winning three SWAC championships from 1974-1977. He was also named the Black College Football Player of the Year twice.
His stellar play helped him become a Heisman candidate, finishing fourth in the voting following the 1977 campaign.
Williams was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 17th pick of the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft, becoming the first African American quarterback to be drafted in the opening round. He led the Buccaneers to the playoffs three times in the first five seasons, including a trip to the 1979 NFC Championship Game.
The Zachary, La. native reached the zenith of his career when he led Washington to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, becoming the first Black quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP. He set records for most touchdown passes (four), most passing yards (340), longest pass completion (80 yards) and longest touchdown pass (80 yards).