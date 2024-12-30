Sam Shade Takes The Helm As Alabama A&M's New Head Coach
Director of Athletics Dr. Paul Bryant, named Sam Shade, is the new head football coach for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The announcement was made on the From the Hill Podcast with host Wayne Cartwright on Sunday, Dec. 29.
"Our coach is none other than coach Sam Shade," Dr. Byrant announced. "People talk about the professional coaches, the the coaches that have played professionally, but have never had a coaching background. Not only do we have someone that has played at the highest level, won a national title at the NCAA level, also coached and have coached at several levels. I was so excited to have him on, on campus and be able to speak to him. And then he's been at an HBCU. That is important for us as we look at who we want to lead our program."
Shade, 51, is the former head coach of Miles College. He recently led the Golden Bears to the 2024 NCAA Division II Playoffs before losing to Prairie View A&M's new head coach, Tremaine Jackson, and Valdosta State.
As a coach, the Alabama native will bring keen football acumen to Alabama A&M. During his collegiate years. He won a national championship as a player with the University of Alabama in 1992. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him as the 102nd overall draft pick in the fourth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the National Football League for Cincinnati (1995-1998) and Washington (1999-2002).
Shade began his coaching career at Briarwood Christian High School in Alabama as a volunteer before becoming Samford's special teams coach and defensive passing coordinator in 2009. After assistant coaching stints at Georgia State (2017) and the Cleveland Browns (2018), he took over as head coach of Pinson Valley High School from 2020 to 2021.
Miles hired Sam Shade as head coach in 2022. He guided the Golden Bears to an 18-15 record and 15-8 in the SIAC. This past season, Miles was 10-3 overall and 8-0 in the conference before winning their first-ever playoff game at home over Carson-Newman. Shade was named the 2024 SIAC Coach of the Year.
The date and time for Coach Shade's official introductory press conference will be announced by Dr. Bryant and the AAMU Athletic department.