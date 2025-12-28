Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw the game’s only touchdown and outdueled Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Aaron Rodgers in a 13-6 upset Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.

Sanders completed 17 of 23 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, continuing a steady rise from HBCU stardom to the NFL spotlight.

The former Jackson State standout — who helped elevate national visibility for Black college football during his time in Jackson — leaned on efficiency and composure as Cleveland relied on defense to control the low-scoring contest.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) hug after the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Rodgers was under constant pressure from the Browns’ defense, finishing 21 of 39 for 168 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cleveland struck first on its opening two possessions of the first quarter. Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt opened the scoring with a 50-yard field goal before Sanders connected with tight end Harold Fannin on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 3:21 remaining in the period.

Pittsburgh responded with a pair of field goals by Chris Boswell — from 44 and 40 yards — to cut the deficit to 10-6 late in the second quarter.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Andre Szmyt added the final points with 1:40 remaining, extending Cleveland’s lead to 13-6.

Rodgers, the 42-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Famer, mounted one final drive after the ensuing kickoff. Taking over at the Pittsburgh 35-yard line, he guided the Steelers to the Cleveland 7-yard line. The Browns’ secondary, however, stiffened at the goal line, forcing three straight incompletions intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling to seal the victory.

The win moved Cleveland to 4-12. Pittsburgh fell to 9-7 and will face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 with the AFC North title and a playoff berth on the line.

The HBCU Relevancy For Shedeur's Performance

Yes, Sanders made a few mistakes. But as I constantly remind naysayers, Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman didn't have stellar debuts their rookie seasons. Later, through hard-work, guidance, and development, each became Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Sanders’ performance Sunday also underscored the expanding HBCU-to-NFL pipeline, a path long traveled by legends but rarely spotlighted at the quarterback position.

For HBCU football fans, Sanders’ victory represented more than a late-season upset. It was another moment of validation and a reminder that the athletic brilliance cultivated on HBCU campuses belongs on football’s biggest stage.

From Jackson, Mississippi, to Boulder, Colorado, and now in Cleveland, Ohio, Sanders carried the weight of that legacy with calm confidence. He's turned a quiet December afternoon into yet another chapter in a story HBCU supporters have been telling for generations - reminder, the talent has always been there.

Watch for an Andrew Body and Isaiah Knowles within the next couple of years; these young quarterbacks and host of others could have their names called on future NFL Draft Days and Sundays.