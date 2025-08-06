Shedeur Sanders Is Primed & Ready For His NFL Preseason Debut
Former Jackson State Tigers star quarterback Shedeur Sanders will have a chance to seize the ultimate NFL preseason moment on Friday as he starts for the Cleveland Browns against the Carolina Panthers.
This pivotal debut not only tests his skills—it places Sanders at the heart of enduring conversations about Black quarterbacks in the NFL, especially one with roots grounded in HBCU football.
The Legacy of Black Quarterbacks: From Doug Williams to Shedeur Sanders
"All he needs is an opportunity." Those were the immortal words of Eddie Robinson, who was advocating for Doug Williams before the 1978 NFL Draft. Thanks to a young and open-minded scout named Joe Gibbs, Williams may not have been taken in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fortunately, the HBCU legend's entry paved the way for generations of Black quarterbacks to follow.
Black signal-callers like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Cam Newton, Russell Williams, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and CJ Stroud owe a debt of gratitude to Williams, James "Shack" Harris, Marlin Briscoe, Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, and even Tennessee State's greatest, Eldridge Dickey.
Now, forty-seven years after Williams arrived in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders stands poised to echo the historic journeys of others as he takes the field for the Cleveland Browns.
Still, the conversation about the legitimacy of Black quarterbacks, which Williams helped spark, remains as relevant in the 2025 NFL preseason as it was in the past — more so for the HBCU quarterback who's been marginalized in recent years.
Shedeur Sanders' Preseason Debut: Browns vs Panthers 2025
The anticipation surrounding Sanders and Browns' preseason opener is at a fever pitch, with fans zeroing in on the intrigue around the 144th draft pick.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the report that Shedeur Sanders will make his official Browns preseason debut as the team's starting quarterback. However, he stayed clear about the stakes for the rookie, which many believe are high.
All eyes will be on Sanders, a position that his father, Deion Sanders, has prepared him for his entire life. Will this become one of the most-watched NFL preseason games of 2025?
The buzz isn't just about a rookie start; it's about what Sanders' performance will mean for the Browns and the narratives around a franchise that desperately needs a leader at the position.
It's a familiar scenario for the young man. He took over the struggling Jackson State and Colorado football programs, immediately infusing confidence in the quarterback position, as well as the leadership necessary to maintain winning for his teams.
Part of the reason fans who aren't supportive of the Browns are watching and hoping for Sanders' success this preseason. One unspoken fact remains: if he delivers a subpar soliloquy, earning another chance will become an uphill battle in Cleveland.
NFL Preseason Storylines: Is Shedeur Sanders "Ice Skating Uphill"?
Momentum for Sanders built rapidly after yesterday's Cleveland Browns training camp update. Pundits and supporters are divided. Last week, ESPN analyst Louis Reddick described the situation bluntly on First Take: "[Shedeur Sanders] is ice skating uphill."
His words hint at a larger uncertainty within the Browns' quarterback depth chart and skepticism surrounding Sanders' long-term prospects with the team. Kicking off in NFL preseason Week 1 as a rookie quarterback is both a tremendous shot and a daunting test. One, he'll certainly embrace.
Preseason Predictions, Reactions, and What's at Stake
As the Browns' quarterback battles intensify, every snap by Sanders in the NFL preseason 2025 will be scrutinized:
- Sanders' supporters believe he can command the Browns quarterback depth chart and prove himself as the team's best signal-caller.
- Doubters, including some within the front office, see this opportunity as a final verdict on why he was passed over during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III captured the tension in a pair of tweets:
- "Shedeur Sanders is being set up to fail in Cleveland. But God's got him showing out even with limited reps.”
- "Shedeur Sanders is starting the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers after getting limited opportunities with the starters in camp and being 4th on the QB depth chart. MASSIVE opportunity for Shedeur and MUST WATCH TV."
Historical Parallels: Eldridge Dickey and Black Quarterbacks in NFL History
While Sanders carves his path, his story is connected to those who paved the way. Eldridge Dickey—the first Black quarterback selected in the first round of a professional football draft—entered the league in 1968, chosen ahead of Alabama's Ken Stabler.
Despite excelling over Stabler in training camp, Dickey's disappointing preseason led to a position change, ultimately cutting short what could have been a trailblazing NFL quarterback career.
This history underscores the persistent high-stakes environment that Sanders now navigates.
Browns Quarterback Depth Chart 2025: Where Does Shedeur Sanders Stand?
The pressure on NFL rookie quarterback starters is relentless, especially in the charged atmosphere of the Browns' preseason. In recent Cleveland Browns training sessions, Sanders completed 4-of-7 passes during joint practices with the Panthers.
At the same time, competitors like veteran Kenny Pickett (5/7, 2 TDs) and rookie Dillon Gabriel (7/8, 1 TD) have posted strong showings of their own. The battle for the top spot on the Browns quarterback depth chart in 2025 is fierce, and every rep could influence the team's direction.
Final Exam Time: Shedeur Sanders' NFL Opportunity
As ESPN Radio's Harry Douglas succinctly put it:
“You've been doing quizzes—now it's the final exam.”
For Shedeur Sanders, Friday night's Browns vs Panthers preseason 2025 game is more than a professional debut—it's a powerful moment to challenge expectations and take command of his NFL rookie season narrative.
Will Sanders rise and stun the football world, or will skeptics be justified? Regardless of the outcome, Shedeur's start will become a must-watch TV event. Right?
We shall see.