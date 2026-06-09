Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Flex NFL Brand Power as League's Top Licensing Earners
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Former Jackson State stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter finished their rookie seasons as the two highest earners in NFL player licensing, a distinction that underscores the commercial reach of Deion Sanders’ HBCU-NFL pipeline.
Sanders generated a record $17.7 million in NFLPA group licensing and marketing income in 2025, eclipsing Tom Brady’s $9.5 million single-season mark, with Hunter second at $12.8 million, HBCU Legends reported in May. On the NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales List -- a separate measure tracking retail sales of officially licensed player merchandise rather than income -- Sanders ranked No. 31 and Hunter No. 42 for the period spanning March 1, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2026.
The list draws on data from more than 85 NFLPA licensees and tracks jerseys, apparel, bobbleheads, wall decals, collectible items, and other retail products associated with a specific player.
This past season, total retail sales of officially licensed player items reached $1.9 billion, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen receiving top billing as the NFL’s leading player. Joining Allen in the Top 10 were Drake Maye, Saquon Barkley, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams, Jordan Love and Micah Parsons.
Rounding out the Top 20 were Bo Nix, Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, Aidan Hutchinson, T.J. Watt, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, and C.J. Stroud.
“Fans have more choices than ever when it comes to the players they follow and support, and the Year-End Top 50 gives us a real look at who they’re showing up for,” Matt Curtin, president of NFL Players Inc., said in a prepared statement. “This isn’t just about jerseys. It’s about the products fans choose to buy, collect, wear, and display every day. The rankings help show which players are breaking through, building strong connections with fans, and driving demand throughout the licensed products business.”
Here's the Top 50 NFL Player Sales List (March 1, 2025 – February 28, 2026)
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Drake Maye, New England Patriots
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
- Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
- Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
- Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers
- Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
- Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
- Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
- Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
- Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
- Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
- Malik Nabers, New York Giants
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks
- Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
- DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
- Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Sanders and Hunter were among the five rookies from the NFLPA Rising Stars to garner a spot in the Top 50.
Sophomore NFL Seasons
Both Sanders and Hunter had to overcome turmoil during their rookie NFL seasons. Travis Hunter will return from season-ending injury in 2025 to primarily play at cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Shedeur Sanders is competing against Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel for the starting quarterback position with the Cleveland Browns.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze