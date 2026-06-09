Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Flex NFL Brand Power as League's Top Licensing Earners

Former Jackson State stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter finished their rookie seasons as the two highest earners in NFL player licensing, a distinction that underscores the commercial reach of Deion Sanders’ HBCU-NFL pipeline.

Sanders generated a record $17.7 million in NFLPA group licensing and marketing income in 2025, eclipsing Tom Brady’s $9.5 million single-season mark, with Hunter second at $12.8 million, HBCU Legends reported in May. On the NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales List -- a separate measure tracking retail sales of officially licensed player merchandise rather than income -- Sanders ranked No. 31 and Hunter No. 42 for the period spanning March 1, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2026.

The list draws on data from more than 85 NFLPA licensees and tracks jerseys, apparel, bobbleheads, wall decals, collectible items, and other retail products associated with a specific player.

This past season, total retail sales of officially licensed player items reached $1.9 billion, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen receiving top billing as the NFL’s leading player. Joining Allen in the Top 10 were Drake Maye, Saquon Barkley, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams, Jordan Love and Micah Parsons.

Rounding out the Top 20 were Bo Nix, Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson, Aidan Hutchinson, T.J. Watt, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brock Purdy, Lamar Jackson, and C.J. Stroud.

“Fans have more choices than ever when it comes to the players they follow and support, and the Year-End Top 50 gives us a real look at who they’re showing up for,” Matt Curtin, president of NFL Players Inc., said in a prepared statement. “This isn’t just about jerseys. It’s about the products fans choose to buy, collect, wear, and display every day. The rankings help show which players are breaking through, building strong connections with fans, and driving demand throughout the licensed products business.”



Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders at 2022 SWAC Media Day; Birmingham, Alabama, Birmingham Sheraton Hotel | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Here's the Top 50 NFL Player Sales List (March 1, 2025 – February 28, 2026)

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders and Hunter were among the five rookies from the NFLPA Rising Stars to garner a spot in the Top 50.

Sophomore NFL Seasons

Both Sanders and Hunter had to overcome turmoil during their rookie NFL seasons. Travis Hunter will return from season-ending injury in 2025 to primarily play at cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Shedeur Sanders is competing against Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel for the starting quarterback position with the Cleveland Browns.