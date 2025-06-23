Travis Hunter Signs Historic NFL Rookie Contract With The Jacksonville Jaguars
Not long ago, Travis Hunter shocked the collegiate sports world by choosing to start his career at Jackson State University with head coach Deion Sanders over Florida State, Alabama, and Georgia.
Sunday's news of the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft officially signing his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars comes as little of a surprise.
The stunner is that Hunter inked a four-year, $46,649,114 rookie deal that is fully guaranteed, including a record-setting signing bonus of $30,566,628.
This agreement makes him the first non-quarterback in National Football League history (not selected first overall) to receive his entire signing bonus at the beginning of his contract.
Additionally, the Jaguars exercised the standard fifth-year option for first-round picks.
Where are all of those analysts and experts who said Hunter was making the worst decision of his life to follow Deion Sanders to Jackson State? Who knew?
On a humorous footnote. Jacksonville posted two announcements about Travis Hunter's signing — one as a defensive back, the other as a wide receiver.
Hunters Is A Two-Way Star
Hunter, a Heisman Trophy winner, is poised to play both wide receiver and cornerback for the Jaguars — an uncommon role in the modern NFL but one he has excelled in since his time at Jackson State.
During his collegiate career with JSU and Colorado, Hunter has showcased his remarkable versatility, which soon led to him winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Last season as a wide receiver, Shedeur Sanders connected with him for 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns.
Defensively, Hunter recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and intercepted four passes. Quarterbacks often overlook receivers being defended by the Buffaloes' All-American, so his numbers are somewhat skewed.
Jacksonville plans to utilize him as a slot receiver on offense and as a cornerback in specific defensive packages, capitalizing on his unique skill set.
The Signing Process For Travis
The contract was finalized following a brief delay that extended through the team's organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp. Still, there was never serious concern from either Hunter's camp or the Jaguars about a potential holdout.
Hunter was the model rookie, fully participating in the offseason activities and showcasing his commitment to integrating with the team and adapting to the professional level.
With the contract now signed, Hunter is scheduled to report to training camp alongside his fellow rookies to begin his NFL journey on Jul. 19.
Additional Travis Hunter Coverage:
Travis Hunter Surprises Young Football Player Training In His Backyard
It's been quite the weekend for Travis Hunter. First, he marries Leanna De La Fuente, aka Leanna Lenne, in Athens, Tennessee, at The Barn in front of his family, friends, former teammates, and associates.
The former Jackson State and Colorado star noticed a young football player was training alone in his backyard. Suddenly, Travis, Leanna, and his entourage walked up and surprised him during his session.
He greeted Hunter, grabbed his cell phone, asked for a photo, and called his family to come outside to meet the Jaguars' first-round draft pick.
Travis Hunter's surprise demonstrated his genuine spirit and will connect well with the young people in the DUVAL!
More coverage on Travis Hunter:
Over the past year, especially, the previous few weeks, Travis Hunter has had an intriguing life as an iconic sports figure.
Check out his impressive whirlwind timeline:
- Dec. 14: Wins the Heisman Trophy
- April 19: Colorado Jersey Retired
- April 26: Drafted by the NFL
- May 13: Graduated from Colorado
- May 24: Married Leanna De La Fuentes
- _________: Sign Rookie Contract
- _________: Start First NFL Game
The rookie cornerback and wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars had a great three seasons in college football. From the moment he flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, he was molded by Coach Prime, led the NCAA in snap counts on the field, took home the Heisman Trophy, and get drafted as the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Hunter has been on an epic journey.
People are anticipating his impact on Jacksonville, the franchise, and the city whose fans have been longing for a superstar of Hunter's magnitude. One characteristic of Travis is that he is a very humble yet extremely confident athlete.
We look forward to his performance on the football field in Duval! Congratulations to The Hunters on their nuptials.
TRAVIS AND LEANNA WED
HBCU football icon and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter married his fiancé, Leanna De La Fuente, in a private service on Saturday afternoon in Athens, Tennessee. The couple met in 2022 and were engaged in February 2024 during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Among the wedding guests was rap star Lil Wayne, along side his family and friends, according to Colorado reporter Jeff Hauser. BarberG gave him a fresh haircut before Hunter wore an all-white tuxedo.
From the initial videos and photos, it isn't easy to see if his former coach, Deion Sanders, and friend, Shedeur Sanders, attended the nuptials.
Hunter unveiled and gifted his bride a black Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 at the reception.
After three years of college, Travis Hunter graduated from the University of Colorado with honors. Lenee finished her undergraduate studies in two years at Kennesaw State University in 2022.
Travis and Leanna share their adventures as a couple on a YouTube channel and perform dance moves on TikTok.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Hunter as the No. 2 overall draft pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. After getting reps at the Jaguars rookie minicamp, he will play the cornerback and wide receiver positions this season.