NEW ORLEANS – For Southern head football coach Marshall Faulk, protecting Trey Holly's future was more important than having the SWAC's leading rusher on the field for the 53rd Bayou Classic.

Faulk revealed at the postgame press conference after Southern's 31-29 victory over Grambling State that he had decided during the week not to play his injured star running back.

However, he allowed Holly to test his injury during pregame warmups before the Walter Payton Award finalist ultimately determined he could not play.

His decision on Holly could have been Faulk's best coaching move of the season.

"I told Trey it is my job to protect you from you." #Southern head coach Marshall Faulk answers why Trey Holly did not suit up in the Bayou Classic though he really wanted to. pic.twitter.com/xrjSUKBOjn — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) November 29, 2026

"I've been Trey," Faulk said. "And it was a tough conversation to have with him. And I told Trey, I said, it's my job to protect you from you."

Faulk said he weighed the size of the game against what playing hurt could cost Holly.

"This game is huge, it's big, and you could probably play hurt," Faulk said. "But what is it going to cost you?"

The question Faulk asked Holly

Faulk said he put the decision directly to Holly, and his reply was intriguing.

"Are you willing to risk the rest of your career being able to play for this game?" Faulk said he asked. "And I told him, I'm not. I'm not."

Holly said "Yes." Faulk chuckled at the presser, but knew emotions fueled Holly's response.

"Because he wants to play in the Bayou Classic," Faulk said. "And that's Trey. That's the competitor that he is. But sometimes coaches, we got to do that."

Holly tested it in pregame warmups

Faulk said he allowed Holly to go through pregame warmups to see if he could play.

"He came to me with tears in his eyes," Faulk said. Holly told him he could not go.

Faulk tied the decision to the program's message. "We always talk about the brotherhood, about, you know, we got to do our part," he said.

Holly's record chase ends short

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Holly, a redshirt junior, entered the game 255 yards short of former Jaguars legendary running back Lenard Tillery's SWAC single-season rushing record of 1,656 yards.

He will finish the regular season short of the record, but may gain so much more ahead of next season.

Southern rushed for 278 yards without Holly in the lineup, above its SWAC-leading average of 217.3 yards per game.

Backup running back Mike Franklin ran 23 times for 127 yards and a touchdown. At halftime, he gained 74 yard on 12 carries.

Quarterback Christian Johnson, the 53rd Bayou Classic MVP, ran five times for 110 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Southern finished 7-5 in Faulk's first season and won its fifth straight Bayou Classic. The Jaguars went 2-10 in 2025.

53rd Bayou Classic Key Notes and Stats

• The missed extra point decided it. Diego Alfaro missed the PAT after Grambling's touchdown with 3:56 left. That forced a two-point try on the late touchdown, and Grambling didn't convert. A made kick would have left the Tigers a PAT away from tying it at 31.



• Grambling's fourth quarter was more than the rest of its game. The Tigers had 213 yards and 10 first downs in the fourth after 159 yards through three quarters. In the third quarter their offense gained 41 yards with zero passing yards.



• Southern ran for more without Trey Holly. The Jaguars had 278 rushing yards with the SWAC's leading rusher out, above their league-best average of 217.3 per game. Mike Franklin had 127 yards. Christian Johnson added 110 on just five carries, including a 64-yard touchdown run.



• Christian Johnson, Bayou Classic MVP, had 349 total yards and three touchdowns. He went 16 of 25 for 239 yards and two TDs passing.



• Southern was more efficient. The Jaguars averaged 7.6 yards per play to Grambling's 6.41 and went 9 of 15 on third down to Grambling's 4 of 12. They held the ball for 35:17.



• Southern won despite the only turnover. The Jaguars lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. Grambling had none.



• Two scores came 11 seconds apart. Johnson's 64-yard run made it 28-10. Tony Phillips Jr. returned the next kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. Grambling had 196 kick return yards to Southern's 21.



• Ckelby Givens had two sacks to end his college career. He came in needing one to pass Michael Strahan's SWAC career record of 41.5. His new total isn't confirmed yet; the recap still marks it TK.



• The streak: Southern has won five straight Bayou Classics and leads the series 44-34. The last two games were decided by a combined three points.

• The coaches: Marshall Faulk is 1-0 in the Bayou Classic, and Southern went 7-5 this season after 2-10 in 2025. Mickey Joseph is 0-3 in the game, and all three losses were by one score.

Frequently asked questions - Trey Holly

Why didn't Trey Holly play in the 2026 Bayou Classic?

Holly was injured and did not practice during the week. Marshall Faulk said he decided Holly would not play, and Holly told Faulk after pregame warmups that he could not go.

Did Southern win the 2026 Bayou Classic without Trey Holly?

Yes. Southern beat Grambling State 31-29 on Nov. 28, 2026, and ran for 278 yards.

Did Trey Holly break the SWAC single-season rushing record?

No. Holly entered the Bayou Classic 255 yards short of Lenard Tillery's record of 1,656 yards and did not carry the ball.

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