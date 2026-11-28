NEW ORLEANS -- Marshall Faulk was introduced as Southern's head football coach two days after the Jaguars won the 2025 Bayou Classic. On Saturday, the first-year coach will lead Southern in an event he witnessed as a child growing up in New Orleans.

Southern (6-5, 4-3 SWAC) meets Grambling State (5-5, 3-4 SWAC) at 2 p.m. ET in the 53rd Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome. The game moved to NBCSN and Peacock after NBC shifted its Thanksgiving programming to Saturday. NBC stations in Louisiana will still carry the game.

Although Southern was eliminated from the SWAC West race when Prairie View A&M clinched the division Nov. 21, the Bayou Classic still carries significance for the Jaguars.

Beyond another year of bragging rights, a victory would give Faulk seven wins in his rookie head coaching season and a winning record. It would also provide another measure of Southern's improvement under his leadership.

Faulk, a Pro Football Hall of Famer from New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, has spoken about the expectations that come with coaching in his hometown rivalry.

"It's pressure to win every time you take the field," Faulk said at Tuesday's Bayou Classic press conference, according to The Advocate.

Oct. 24, 2026; Southern University head football coach Marshall Faulk answering questions in a postgame interview after the Jaguars fall to Texas Southern 24-21 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Finishing Southern's turnaround

Southern finished 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the SWAC last season. The school fired head coach Terrence Graves after a 1-6 start. The Jaguars lost nine straight games before beating Grambling State 28-27 in the season finale.

Faulk has Southern at 6-5. A win Saturday would make the Jaguars 7-5, a five-win improvement in his first season and Southern's first winning record since 2024, when the Jaguars won the SWAC West.

A loss would leave Southern at 6-6. That would still represent a four-win improvement, but the Jaguars would finish without a winning record.

The road to 6-5 was uneven. Southern lost its opener 30-17 to Alabama State in Birmingham, Ala., and fell 77-6 at No. 22 Houston in September. The Jaguars later beat defending SWAC champion Prairie View A&M 28-14 and defeated Alcorn State 41-28 on Nov. 14 to remain in the division race.

Faulk described his early-season roster after the Alabama State loss: "We're a collection of guys. We're not a team yet."

Southern's improvement since then has put the Jaguars one victory from a winning season, with running back Trey Holly leading their rushing attack.

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Southern University Jaguars head coach Marshall Faulk reacts on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Extending the Bayou Classic streak

Southern has won four straight Bayou Classics. A victory Saturday would extend that streak to five.

The run includes victories under Eric Dooley in 2022, Terrence Graves as interim coach in 2023 and head coach in 2024, and interim coach Fred McNair in 2025. Faulk has an opportunity to add his name to that list. Southern's official 2023 recap credits Graves with that year's victory, while its 2025 recap confirms the Jaguars' fourth consecutive win.

For a first-year coach, beating Grambling carries weight with the fan base. The rivalry offers a lasting measure of a season, even when a championship is out of reach.

Southern's 2025 victory provided a memorable finish to an otherwise difficult year. This time, the Jaguars have an opportunity to pair the trophy with a winning record.

Holly and Givens lead Southern's individual storylines

Two Southern players bring additional significance to Saturday's matchup.

Holly, a Walter Payton Award finalist, leads the SWAC in rushing. Southern's published statistics list him with 1,393 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns entering the game.

Defensive end Ckelby Givens needs one sack to pass Michael Strahan's SWAC career record of 41.5, according to SU Student Media.

"Records are made to be broken," Faulk said.

Southern's rushing attack has become central to its identity. The Jaguars average 216.8 rushing yards per game, according to the university's statistics.

Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph has identified containing Holly as a priority for his Tigers defensive unit. But, running back Mike Franklin is also a threat for the G-Men.

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53rd Bayou Classic | Credit: Gilbert Anderson, Bayou Classic

What a victory could mean for the offseason

A win would also give Faulk a stronger case to present to recruits, donors, and the administration as he prepares for the offseason.

Faulk has publicly said he expects Holly to transfer to a Power Four program. That possibility makes replacing production and retaining the roster major offseason priorities.

Faulk's three-year contract pays $400,000 annually and includes a $950,000 pool for assistant coaches' salaries, according to WBRZ, which obtained the agreement.

Faulk has been direct about Southern's financial limitations. After the Houston loss, he told the media that the Jaguars do not have the funding to compete with FBS programs.

A winning season and a Bayou Classic trophy would give him tangible results to show those being asked to invest in Southern's future -- contending for a SWAC and Celebration Bowl title.

The offseason carries personal significance for Faulk, who guided the Jaguars through his first season while living with Parkinson's disease. A break from the weekly demands of coaching will give him time to rest before he and the Jaguars turn their attention to next season.

What a Bayou Classic win would mean, by the numbers

Southern's final 2026 record: 7-5, compared with 2-10 in 2025.

Improvement in Faulk's first season: Five additional victories.

Southern's Bayou Classic winning streak: Five straight.

Faulk's Bayou Classic coaching record: 1-0.

Winning-season milestone: Southern's first winning record since 2024.

Fans Watching the Bayou Classic | HBCU Legends

Bayou Classic FAQs

What time is the 2026 Bayou Classic?

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. CT, on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

How can fans watch Southern vs. Grambling State?

The game airs nationally on NBCSN and streams on Peacock. NBC stations in Louisiana will also carry it.

Is this Marshall Faulk's first Bayou Classic as Southern's coach?

Yes. Southern introduced Faulk on Dec. 1, 2025, two days after the Jaguars won the 2025 game. This is his first Bayou Classic as head coach.

What was Southern's record before Marshall Faulk arrived?

Southern finished 2-10 overall and 1-7 in the SWAC in 2025.

Would a Bayou Classic victory give Southern a winning season?

Yes. A victory would give Southern a 7-5 record. A loss would leave the Jaguars at 6-6.

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