Southern’s Struggles Underscore HBCU Football Fans’ Growing Impatience With Coaches
HOUSTON — Week 8 in HBCU football captured a growing impatience across fan bases. At Southern University, that frustration reached a boiling point after a 24-3 Homecoming loss to Prairie View A&M that left Southern University head coach Terrence Graves' future uncertain.
"I'm always coaching for my job," Coach Graves said at his postgame presser. "Every day. I was coaching for it last year, coaching for it this year. I don't make those decisions... They hired me to coach, and I'm gonna still be the head coach, and told otherwise."
Graves has produced a 1-6 overall, 0-3 SWAC record, with a five-game losing streak. The offensive changes implemented by the Jaguars' head coach haven't materialized into victories.
"We have made some changes that we thought that will make us better," Southern University's Director of Athletics Roman Banks said. "Promoting Coach McNair to co-offensive coordinator, I was hoping that we could get some energy in the room. But it seemed to not be working."
Expectations for football programs are high every year, whether you play in the FBS or FCS; firing a head coach due to poor results happens across the country, as in the case of Penn State's firing of former head coach James Franklin.
Nick Saban, the seven-time NCAA football championship head coach, had this to say about Franklin:
"It’s unfair as hell for you to go to the Rose Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl, get in the Final Four. Come out, being ranked No. 1 this year — an expectation that you created by what you accomplished at Penn State — and for those people [Penn State admins and fans] not to show enough appreciation for that and gratitude for all the hard work that you did, I’m saying it’s unfair."- Coach Nick Saban
Whether fair or not, college football has become a business that school presidents and athletic directors must pay attention to, or they risk losing their fan base, supporters, sponsors, broadcasting interest, and marketing opportunities.
SOUTHERN'S COACHING CAROUSEL
The Jaguars have cycled through three head coaches since 2020, each facing the same fan pressure for instant results.
By the Numbers on the Jaguars' Recent Head Coaches:
- Odums (2012–2020): 45–27 record
- Dooley (2021–2023): 12–12 record
- Graves (2024–Present): 9–11 record
Dawson Odums took over the Jaguars' program from Stump Mitchell, establishing a winning record of 45-27 (62.5%) during his tenure.
Odums left Baton Rouge to join Norfolk State University, and shortly after, Southern University hired Eric Dooley, who had a successful tenure at Prairie View A&M. He led two teams to two consecutive SWAC Championship games — Prairie View A&M and Southern.
Unfortunately, Dooley's experience at Southern quickly became tumultuous due to conflicts among the administrators, alums, and fans. As a result, Banks released him before the upcoming Bayou Classic and subsequently promoted Coach Graves to interim head coach.
"Coaching is funny," Banks said. "You can have success in one place and not another… it's about finding the right person for Southern University."- Roman Banks, SU AD
LEADERSHIP UNDER SCRUTINY
Dooley posted a 12-12 record. At this point in the season, Graves has an overall record of 9-11. Still, we cannot overlook last season's success when he guided the Jaguars to the SWAC Championship, only to lose to the eventual national champions from Jackson State.
How long will Graves remain as the head coach of the Southern Jaguars?
Coach Graves understands that his job is in jeopardy as the Jaguars find themselves at the bottom of the SWAC West standings.
"I am appreciative and blessed to have this opportunity to be there, football coach, so nothing's changed for me," Graves said.
AD ROMAN BANKS ALSO UNDER PRESSURE
Because Banks personally recommended Graves to the Board of Supervisors in 2023, any decision to dismiss him would also reflect on the AD's judgment.
Still, one moment sticks out from that meeting. A board member expressed, and we paraphrase, "If he were on Coach Dooley's staff, and is a head coaching candidate, then why didn't he tell Coach Dooley how to improve his team this season?" You get the gist of it.
SOUTHERN FANS TURN ON GRAVES
For an HBCU program like Southern, can the school afford to pay two salaries, given the financial challenges of its athletic department?
In December 2023, Graves signed a three-year contract with an annual salary of $250,000. This salary is lower than the average salary of most SWAC and MEAC coaches.
Southern's current approved budget for the 2025-26 athletics year lists Graves' salary as $250,000 and the total expenses for the entire football department at $3,195,990.
Should the school move on from him, what burden would it cause to pay a dismissed head coach and the new coach? Another coach could demand a higher salary to be competitive in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Social media turned volatile following the homecoming defeat. Alumni and fans flooded platforms with calls for Graves' dismissal, one writing, 'He owes us money for this terrible season,' while another demanded 'Make Graves Hit The Pave.'
READY TO PULL THE TRIGGER?
Southern had to deal with injuries in key positions - namely, at quarterback with Jalen Woods. It's the most critical position on a football team, and his absence from the lineup has affected the Jaguars this season.
Wins are significant, but also laying a foundation for future success. If Southern continues to tear down the buildings every two seasons, it may be a long time before the Jaguars can see sustained success.
Until HBCU football programs align their expectations with sustainable growth—on the field and in the budget—the cycle of short-term firings and long-term instability will persist.