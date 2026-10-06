Southern University ESports: Sweeps Penny Games in College Football 27

BATON ROUGE, La. — Following a thrilling championship Sunday, Southern University students have officially taken the national esports stage by storm, sweeping the top four spots and securing six of the top eight positions in College Football 27 at The Penny Games.

Hosted by the Penny Foundation, the exclusive tournament concluded on October 4, featuring 41 top HBCU student competitors vying for a share of a $7,600 total prize pool.

The Penny Games serves as a flagship initiative designed to prepare young leaders for the evolving digital economy through competitive play, critical thinking, and direct exposure to employers and academic institutions.

Southern University’s esports athletes showcased unparalleled strategic discipline in the College Football 27 bracket, taking home a combined $3,550 from the game's $3,800 prize pool. Derrick Pittman and Ventrice Curtis battled fiercely in the closing rounds, with Pittman overtaking Curtis to secure third place.

Jaeveon Jordan (Jordooo2x) focuses intently on the screen during his championship run at The Penny Games. Jordan took home first place and the $1,500 top prize in the College Football 27 bracket. | Photo Credit: April Buffington, University Photographer, Office of External Affairs and University Relations, Southern University System/Southern University and A&M College.

"Today showed the talent and culture of Southern University esports," Pittman noted following the match. Second-place finisher Coby Robinson echoed this pride in the program, stating, "Southern esports has a bright future and load of talent." Curtis, who secured fourth place, added, "It was a good experience for myself and my teammates. I would have loved to see more student support." Reflecting on his own championship victory, first-place winner Jaeveon Jordan attributed his success to rigorous preparation, simply stating, "Perfect practice makes perfect."

The momentum from The Penny Games is already setting the stage for the rest of the competitive season. "This is an exciting time from the viewpoint of being the vet player," added Jeremiah Hollins, who secured a sixth-place finish. "We are only in week 4 of the PlayVS College League. Coach gave us the vision of 6 rings this year."

Final Southern University Tournament Standings – College Football 27

1st Place: Jaeveon Jordan (Jordooo2x) – $1,500

2nd Place: Coby Robinson (K1ngc0by) – $850

3rd Place: Derrick Pittman (Trup1tt) – $600

4th Place: Ventrice Curtis (retxce) – $400

6th Place: Jeremiah Hollins (Pr33min3ntJayy) – $200

8th Place: Gavin Miniex (Yeeaaa_gav)

Timothy Ray (Apxllo) also proudly represented Southern University, securing a 4th-place finish and a $300 prize in the Super Smash Bros. tournament.

SU EDGE (Esports Digital and Gaming Ecosystem), housed within the College of Sciences and Engineering, continues to establish Southern University as a powerhouse in competitive gaming and tech innovation. The campus community rallied behind the players during a live championship watch party hosted at the SU EDGE Esports Innovation Lab.

"The execution we saw today is the direct result of the grind these guys put in behind the scenes," said Assistant Esports Coach Ahman Green. "We preach discipline, accountability, and strategic prep. To see them translate that into a national sweep is incredibly rewarding, but we know this is just the beginning for this squad."

"The incredible final performance of our students in The Penny Games is a testament to the talent, strategic discipline, and dedication within the SU EDGE program," said Christopher Turner, Director of SU EDGE. "Esports at Southern University isn't just about gaming—it’s a gateway to STEM pathways, digital leadership, and high-impact career exposure. Seeing our players officially sweep the top four spots in College Football 27 highlights the competitive excellence that the College of Sciences and Engineering continues to cultivate. We are immensely proud of our student athletes for representing the Jaguar Nation on a national level and bringing home the championship."

For more information on the tournament, https://thepennygames.com. To learn more about SU EDGE and its initiatives, visit suedge.site.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST