Stats Perform Releases HBCU National Player Of The Year Watch List | 2025
The analysts at Stats Perform have released their 2025 HBCU National Player of the Year Watch List in anticipation of the upcoming season. Several notable players from the SWAC, MEAC, and CAA have been included, such as JaCobian Morgan, the quarterback from Jackson State, Ckelby Givens, the defensive lineman from Southern University, and Erick Hunter, the standout linebacker from Morgan State known for his tackling ability.
The award will be presented to this year's recipient during the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Presentation on Jan. 3 in Nashville, Tennessee.
HBCU National Player of the Year Award Watch List
Bryce Cage, Grambling State, DL, R-Sr., 6-5, 269
Named to the 2025 SWAC preseason first team. … Received 2024 Bayou Classic Defensive MVP after totaling a season-high nine tackles with 2.5 for loss. … Finished the season with 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, five QB hurries and one forced fumble.
Jason Collins Jr., Morgan State, RB, R-So., 5-9, 185
2025 MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year to build on being the conference’s 2024 rookie of the year. … Finished the season with 634 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, capped against Morgan State with over 200 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.
Desmond Daniels, Alabama State, OL, Gr., 6-6, 303
2025 SWAC preseason first team; 2024 All-SWAC second team. … The former Bethune-Cookman lineman found success after he transferred to Alabama State last year, grading out 85% with only one sack allowed, per Hornets Athletics.
Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State, LB, Gr., 6-0, 220
2025 SWAC preseason first team. … Posted a breakout season with 91 tackles, 13.5 TFLs and three forced fumbles last year. … Had four straight games with double-digit tackles and averaged over 11 stops in the Braves’ final five outings.
Ckelby Givens, Southern, DE, Sr., 6-3, 250
2025 Stats Perform Preseason All-America first team and SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. … Finished the 2024 season with 73 tackles, an FCS-high 27.5 TFLs, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles while finishing in a sixth-place tie in the Buck Buchanan Award voting and as a third-team All-American.
Ashton Grable, Florida A&M, OL, R-Sr., 6-4, 315
2025 Stats Perform Preseason All-America third team. … Selected to the 2024 All-SWAC first team, gaining similar honors this preseason. … Anchored FAMU’s O-line to a No. 3 ranking in the SWAC in offensive yards per game.
Walker Harris, North Carolina Central, QB, R-Sr., 6-1, 195
2025 MEAC preseason first team after ending the 2024 season on the second team. … Completed 61% of his passes for 1,882 yards, 18 touchdowns and a 151.8 pass efficiency rating. He added two rushing touchdowns.
T.J. Huggins, Florida A&M, DB, R-Sr., 6-3, 185
2025 SWAC preseason first team. … FAMU is known for outstanding defensive backs. In 2024, Huggins led the Rattlers in interceptions with three and pass breakups with seven.
Trevon Humphrey, North Carolina Central, OL, R-Jr., 6-5, 255
2025 MEAC preseason first team to follow up his spot on the 2024 postseason first team. … Helped NCCU rank as the No. 1 offense in the MEAC. … Has prototypical NFL length and should dominate up front by adding more size this season.
Erick Hunter, Morgan State, LB, Sr., 6-4, 210
2025 Stats Perform Preseason All-America third team to go with MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. … Helped lead the MEAC’s top-ranked defense in 2023, but he missed all but two games last season due to injury. … Finished with a seven-tackle, one-sack performance against Howard, increasing his career totals to 196 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
Kevon King, Norfolk State, RB, Sr., 5-11, 200
2025 MEAC preseason first team; 2024 All-MEAC second team. … Rushed for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. … Best performances came against some of the top HBCU teams, including Florida A&M (146 yards, two TDs) and South Carolina State (144 yards, TD).
Noah Miles, Howard, DL, Sr., 6-4, 250
2025 Stats Perform Preseason All-America third team and MEAC preseason first team. … Was on the All-MEAC first team last season after finishing fourth in the conference in TFLs (11.5) and sacks (eight). He finished with 35 tackles.
JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State, QB, Gr., 6-4, 228
2025 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. … Helped lead the Tigers offense to wins in the SWAC championship game and Celebration Bowl, where he was named the Offensive MVP. … Was an All-SWAC second-team selection, finishing with the second-most TD passes (21).
Cam Ransom, Bethune-Cookman, QB, R-Sr., 6-3, 220
2025 SWAC preseason second team. … As a transfer last season, he allowed the Wildcats to return to competitiveness, totaling 2,007 yards of total offense with 16 total touchdowns (11 passing, five rushing). … Completed 18 of 20 (90%) pass attempts in a win over Grambling State.
Malcolm Reed, North Carolina Central, DB, Sr., 6-3, 180
2025 Stats Perform Preseason All-America first team and MEAC preseason first team. … Also was on the 2024 All-MEAC first team after finishing with 60 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Nathan Rembert, Jackson State, WR, Jr., 5-8, 150
2025 SWAC preseason first team at JSU after making the 2024 All-SWAC first team at Mississippi Valley State. … Caught 70 passes for 1,038 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore, becoming the first Delta Devils player with over 1,000 receiving yards since 2014.
Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State, RB, Gr., 5-9, 195
2025 SWAC preseason first team; 2024 All-SWAC second team. … Rushed for 804 yards and six touchdowns and caught 10 passes in 2024. Has averaged 5.7 yards per carry in his Alcorn career.
Ja’Quan Snipes, Hampton, RB, R-Sr., 6-1, 215
Big-bodied running back who emerged throughout the 2024 season into Hampton’s lead back. … In just nine games, he finished with 595 yards and six touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry.
Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State, RB/RS, So., 5-9, 170
Selected as a returner to 2025 Stats Perform Preseason All-America first team and SWAC preseason first team. … 2024 Jerry Rice Award finalist averaged 6.1 yards per carry and 108.1 all-purpose yards per game.
Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State, DL, R-Sr., 6-2, 314
2025 Stats Perform Preseason All-America third team and SWAC preseason first team. … Was the 2024 Celebration Bowl MVP and finished the season with career highs in tackles (58) and TFLs (7.5).