Steve And Fred McNair's Younger Brother 'Doc' Will Be Laid To Rest In Mississippi
The McNair family will lay to rest Michael "Doc" McNair, the younger brother of Alcorn State University legends Steve and Fred McNair.
He passed away following a two-car traffic accident at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Peps Point Road in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Mar. 20, according to WDAM News.
The McNair family will hold a visitation on Friday, Mar. 28, from 1 PM to 6 PM at Reeves Funeral Home in Mount Olive, Mississippi.
Michael "Doc" McNair's funeral will take place on Saturday, Mar. 29, at 11:00 AM CT at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Prentice, Mississippi.
"Tim, Doc, Steve, Jason, and m elf. Kind of felt like we were the Five Heartbeats, Fred McNair said about his brothers. "And, we put our hands together at the end of the night and would say, 'McNair.'"
Michael McNair has a one-year-old son named Michael McNair, Jr. Coach Fred McNair affectionately calls his nephew "Mike, Mike."
Michael McNair graduated from Mount Olive High School in 2005 and attended Alcorn State University for two years, where Steve and Fred were football stars for the Braves.
The Houston Oilers selected Steve McNair as the third overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. Tragically, on July 4, 2009, Steve was fatally shot in Nashville, Tennessee. The former Heisman Trophy runner-up played for the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.
This loss deeply affects Coach Fred McNair, an offensive assistant at Southern University, as he mourns the passing of another brother.
"It's been good. We really appreciate the people that are doing...we really appreciate everything that this community and the church family have done for us," McNair remarked.
"Doc" was known for his infectious smile and spirit, Fred McNair reflected, saying, "We'll miss him."