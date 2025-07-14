2025 SWAC Preseason Players Of The Year And All-Conference Teams Revealed
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2025 Preseason All-SWAC Football selections on Monday morning.
The Preseason All-SWAC Football selections were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Jackson State’s Jacobian Morgan was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Southern’s Ckelby Givens was tabbed Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Morgan led his team to the 2024 HBCU National Championship while being named Offensive MVP of Celebration Bowl last season. He finished the regular season with 2,051 yards on 150-of-234 passing in 13 games and a 10-1 record as a starter, with his only loss coming in the Tigers’ season opener.
Givens leads the nation and the league in tackles for loss (26.5) and was a key contributor for a Southern Jaguars team that claimed the 2024 SWAC West Division title with a 7-1 conference record. He ranked eighth in the nation in sacks while ranking second in the league in that category.
2025 Preseason SWAC Football Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State
Defensive Player of the Year: Ckelby Givens, Southern
2025 Preseason All-SWAC Football Team Selections
All-SWAC First Team Offense
Quarterback: Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State
Running Back: Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State
Running Back: Thad Franklin Jr., Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: D'Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Charles Davis, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: Ronald Brown, Alcorn State
Offensive Lineman: Desmond Daniels, Alabama State
Wide Receiver: Nate Rembert, Jackson State
Wide Receiver: Joanes Fortilien, Jackson State
Tight End: Marvin Landy, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Jeremiah Williams, Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Bryce Cage, Grambling State
Defensive Lineman: Davion Westmoreland, Florida A&M
Linebacker: Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State
Linebacker: Vincent Paige Jr., Southern
Linebacker: Nay'Ron Jenkins, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Keane Lewis, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: TJ Huggins, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Horacio Johnson, Southern
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State
Punter: Johnny Schifano, Grambling State
Return Specialist: Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Cam Ransom, Bethune-Cookman
Running Back: Lamagea McDowell, Prairie View A&M
Running Back: BJ Curry, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Quaveon Davis, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Smith, Alabama State
Offensive Lineman: Tahj Martin, Grambling State
Offensive Lineman: Dezmond Penn, Alabama State
Offensive Lineman: Tyrell Lawrence, Alabama A&M
Wide Receiver: Maleek Huggins, Bethune-Cookman
Wide Receiver: Trenton Leary, Texas Southern
Tight End: Dupree Fuller, Southern
All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Damarcus Thompson, Texas Southern
Defensive Lineman: Adrian Hall, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Lineman: James Gardner Jr., Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Nick Glenn, Alabama A&M
Linebacker: Reid Pulliam, Jackson State
Linebacker: Ashton Taylor, Jackson State
Linebacker: Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Shamar Hawkins, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Blake Davis, Grambling State
Defensive Back: Herman Brister III, Southern
Defensive Back: Jameel Sanders, Florida A&M
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Trey Glymph, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Punter: Jeremy Ramirez, Texas Southern