SWAC Championship 2025: Deep Dive Analytics, Stats, Odds, & Bold Predictions

HOUSTON, Tx - The 2025 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game kicks off at 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi, with national television coverage on ESPN2 featuring Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Jay Walker (color analyst).

The winner claims the SWAC title and advances to face MEAC champion South Carolina State in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 13.

2025 SWAC Championship Breakdown 🏈

Matchup: Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-3, 5-1 SWAC West) vs. Jackson State Tigers (9-2, 7-1 SWAC East)



When: TODAY, December 6, 2025, 1:00 PM CT



Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, MS



Broadcast: ESPN2



Spread: Jackson State -7.5

HBCU LEGENDS ADVANCED GAME ANALYTICS

Our advanced analytics at HBCU Legends project Jackson State as a 60–65% favorite to win the championship. The Tigers excel across most SWAC offensive categories and have one of the league's most disruptive pass rushes. Prairie View, however, holds the defensive edge.

All season long, our model rated Jackson State slightly higher than Prairie View thanks to overall efficiency, résumé strength, and consistent results against a comparable schedule. JSU averages 33.9 points per game to Prairie View's 31.8, while allowing slightly more points (18.4 vs. 15.8). The Tigers' tougher opponents and dominant home performances keep their power rating just ahead of the Panthers.

Jackson State has lost only two conference home games since 2021. With over 40,000 fans and the Sonic Boom of the South blasting "J.S.U. Rocks You," it's one of the most imposing atmospheres in HBCU football.

Prairie View, meanwhile, dominates defensively. The Panthers lead the SWAC in total defense, defensive efficiency, pass defense, and protection. They give up just 269.6 yards per game and own the conference's top third-down defense at 29.1 percent.

They also protect their quarterbacks better than anyone else, allowing the fewest sacks and minimizing negative plays that derail drives.

In conference-only games, Jackson State leads the SWAC in total offense (496.5 yards per game) and rushing (269.8), while Prairie View ranks third in both categories (463.6 and 207.4). That matters against a Prairie View defense that ranks fourth in SWAC rush defense and has allowed 150-plus rushing yards in five games — three of them losses.

Special teams remain split. JSU holds the edge in kickoff coverage, while Prairie View leads in punting and forced fumbles.

Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan (15) looks to pass the ball during a college football game between Jackson State and Alabama State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KEEP AN EYE ON

Defensive sacks / Havoc: Jackson State's aggressive front, led by SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Quincy Ivory, produces more pressure and negative plays. JSU holds the edge in sack rate and overall Havoc creation.

Penalties / discipline: Both teams grade out similarly. JSU's home environment, though, can force extra mistakes from opposing offenses.

Offensive Efficiency

Total offense:

JSU: 478.9 yards, 46 TDs

PVAMU: 431.4 yards, 50 TDs

Edge: Jackson State

Rushing offense:

JSU: 2,968 yards (269.8 per game)

PVAMU: 2,433 yards (202.8 per game)

Edge: Jackson State

Passing offense (efficiency):

JSU ranks second in the SWAC; Prairie View is fourth. JSU holds the edge in yards per attempt and TD-to-INT ratio.

Edge: Jackson State

Travor Randle - PVAMU Safety | PVAMU Athletics

Defensive Efficiency

Total defense:

PVAMU: 269.6 yards per game

JSU: 317.6 yards per game

Edge: Prairie View

Rush defense:

JSU leads the SWAC (110.0 per game)

PVAMU ranks fourth (143.5 per game)

Edge: Jackson State

Pass defense and defensive efficiency:

Prairie View leads the conference in both categories.

Edge: Prairie View

Situational Stats

First downs (offense):

JSU leads the SWAC; Prairie View is fourth.

Edge: Jackson State

Opponent first downs:

Prairie View allows the fewest; JSU is second.

Edge: Prairie View

Third-down offense:

JSU is second (50.7%); Prairie View third (42.5%).

Edge: Jackson State

Opponent third-down conversions:

Prairie View is first (29.1%); JSU second (31.7%).

Edge: Prairie View

Takeaways:

Prairie View holds a slight advantage.

Edge: Prairie View

Jackson State defensive lineman Quincy Ivory (6) and defensive back Shamar Hawkins (5) celebrate after tackling Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) during a college football game between Jackson State and Alabama State at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pressure, Protection, and Special Teams

Sacks allowed:

PVAMU has allowed a conference-low seven sacks.

Edge: Prairie View

Sacks by:

JSU holds a slight per-game advantage.

Edge: Jackson State

Kickoff coverage:

JSU ranks in the top four; PV is mid-pack.

Edge: Jackson State

Net punting:

Prairie View is fourth; JSU is 10th.

Edge: Prairie View

The Coaches - Tremaine Jackson and TC Taylor | HBCU Legends

Category-by-Category Edge

Total offense – Jackson State

Rushing offense – Jackson State

Passing / offensive efficiency – Jackson State

Total defense – Prairie View

Rush defense – Jackson State

Pass defense – Prairie View

Defensive efficiency – Prairie View

First downs gained – Jackson State

Opponent first downs – Prairie View

Third-down offense – Jackson State

Opponent third-down conversions – Prairie View

Takeaways – Prairie View

Sacks allowed – Prairie View

Sacks by – Jackson State

Kickoff coverage – Jackson State

Net punting – Prairie View

TC Taylor - Jackson State Tigers | JSU Athletics

FINAL THOUGHTS

Jackson State brings the more explosive, higher-volume offense and the SWAC's best run defense. Prairie View counters with the league's best total defense, pass defense, and offensive protection — a classic strength-on-strength matchup.

HBCU LEGENDS MODEL PREDICTS: Jackson State 31, Prairie View A&M 24

For PVAMU to win, they must control the line of scrimmage, dictate tempo, win the turnover battle, and stay efficient on third downs.

The numbers show Jackson State's advantages: the top rushing offense, the top rushing defense, and higher offensive efficiency. Add in a 24–2 home record since 2021, and Veterans Memorial Stadium adds another estimated 3–4 points to JSU's margin. On a neutral field, this matchup would be a near coin flip. At home, the Tigers hold a one-score advantage.

For Jackson State to lift the 2025 Pepsi SWAC Championship trophy and head back to the Celebration Bowl, the blueprint is simple: be explosive early, force Prairie View to chase points, create mismatches with Rembert and Dupree, and protect the football. If Ahmad Miller and Antonio Davenport get rolling, Atlanta will be in JSU's sights.

Prairie View A&M Panthers | PVAMU Athletics

PREDICTION

The models say Jackson State.

But the gut says Prairie View A&M pulls off a close upset on the hallowed field of Veterans Memorial Stadium.

MY PREDICTION: Jackson State 30, Prairie View A&M 34

Two championship staffs. Two of the SWAC's and HBCU football's best teams. All the makings of an instant classic.

Will it be Jackson State or Prairie View A&M representing the SWAC?

We shall see.