SWAC Championship 2025: Deep Dive Analytics, Stats, Odds, & Bold Predictions
HOUSTON, Tx - The 2025 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game kicks off at 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi, with national television coverage on ESPN2 featuring Tiffany Greene (play-by-play) and Jay Walker (color analyst).
The winner claims the SWAC title and advances to face MEAC champion South Carolina State in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 13.
2025 SWAC Championship Breakdown 🏈
Matchup: Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-3, 5-1 SWAC West) vs. Jackson State Tigers (9-2, 7-1 SWAC East)
When: TODAY, December 6, 2025, 1:00 PM CT
Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, MS
Broadcast: ESPN2
Spread: Jackson State -7.5
HBCU LEGENDS ADVANCED GAME ANALYTICS
Our advanced analytics at HBCU Legends project Jackson State as a 60–65% favorite to win the championship. The Tigers excel across most SWAC offensive categories and have one of the league's most disruptive pass rushes. Prairie View, however, holds the defensive edge.
All season long, our model rated Jackson State slightly higher than Prairie View thanks to overall efficiency, résumé strength, and consistent results against a comparable schedule. JSU averages 33.9 points per game to Prairie View's 31.8, while allowing slightly more points (18.4 vs. 15.8). The Tigers' tougher opponents and dominant home performances keep their power rating just ahead of the Panthers.
Jackson State has lost only two conference home games since 2021. With over 40,000 fans and the Sonic Boom of the South blasting "J.S.U. Rocks You," it's one of the most imposing atmospheres in HBCU football.
Prairie View, meanwhile, dominates defensively. The Panthers lead the SWAC in total defense, defensive efficiency, pass defense, and protection. They give up just 269.6 yards per game and own the conference's top third-down defense at 29.1 percent.
They also protect their quarterbacks better than anyone else, allowing the fewest sacks and minimizing negative plays that derail drives.
In conference-only games, Jackson State leads the SWAC in total offense (496.5 yards per game) and rushing (269.8), while Prairie View ranks third in both categories (463.6 and 207.4). That matters against a Prairie View defense that ranks fourth in SWAC rush defense and has allowed 150-plus rushing yards in five games — three of them losses.
Special teams remain split. JSU holds the edge in kickoff coverage, while Prairie View leads in punting and forced fumbles.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Defensive sacks / Havoc: Jackson State's aggressive front, led by SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Quincy Ivory, produces more pressure and negative plays. JSU holds the edge in sack rate and overall Havoc creation.
Penalties / discipline: Both teams grade out similarly. JSU's home environment, though, can force extra mistakes from opposing offenses.
Offensive Efficiency
Total offense:
JSU: 478.9 yards, 46 TDs
PVAMU: 431.4 yards, 50 TDs
Edge: Jackson State
Rushing offense:
JSU: 2,968 yards (269.8 per game)
PVAMU: 2,433 yards (202.8 per game)
Edge: Jackson State
Passing offense (efficiency):
JSU ranks second in the SWAC; Prairie View is fourth. JSU holds the edge in yards per attempt and TD-to-INT ratio.
Edge: Jackson State
Defensive Efficiency
Total defense:
PVAMU: 269.6 yards per game
JSU: 317.6 yards per game
Edge: Prairie View
Rush defense:
JSU leads the SWAC (110.0 per game)
PVAMU ranks fourth (143.5 per game)
Edge: Jackson State
Pass defense and defensive efficiency:
Prairie View leads the conference in both categories.
Edge: Prairie View
Situational Stats
First downs (offense):
JSU leads the SWAC; Prairie View is fourth.
Edge: Jackson State
Opponent first downs:
Prairie View allows the fewest; JSU is second.
Edge: Prairie View
Third-down offense:
JSU is second (50.7%); Prairie View third (42.5%).
Edge: Jackson State
Opponent third-down conversions:
Prairie View is first (29.1%); JSU second (31.7%).
Edge: Prairie View
Takeaways:
Prairie View holds a slight advantage.
Edge: Prairie View
Pressure, Protection, and Special Teams
Sacks allowed:
PVAMU has allowed a conference-low seven sacks.
Edge: Prairie View
Sacks by:
JSU holds a slight per-game advantage.
Edge: Jackson State
Kickoff coverage:
JSU ranks in the top four; PV is mid-pack.
Edge: Jackson State
Net punting:
Prairie View is fourth; JSU is 10th.
Edge: Prairie View
Category-by-Category Edge
- Total offense – Jackson State
- Rushing offense – Jackson State
- Passing / offensive efficiency – Jackson State
- Total defense – Prairie View
- Rush defense – Jackson State
- Pass defense – Prairie View
- Defensive efficiency – Prairie View
- First downs gained – Jackson State
- Opponent first downs – Prairie View
- Third-down offense – Jackson State
- Opponent third-down conversions – Prairie View
- Takeaways – Prairie View
- Sacks allowed – Prairie View
- Sacks by – Jackson State
- Kickoff coverage – Jackson State
- Net punting – Prairie View
FINAL THOUGHTS
Jackson State brings the more explosive, higher-volume offense and the SWAC's best run defense. Prairie View counters with the league's best total defense, pass defense, and offensive protection — a classic strength-on-strength matchup.
HBCU LEGENDS MODEL PREDICTS: Jackson State 31, Prairie View A&M 24
For PVAMU to win, they must control the line of scrimmage, dictate tempo, win the turnover battle, and stay efficient on third downs.
The numbers show Jackson State's advantages: the top rushing offense, the top rushing defense, and higher offensive efficiency. Add in a 24–2 home record since 2021, and Veterans Memorial Stadium adds another estimated 3–4 points to JSU's margin. On a neutral field, this matchup would be a near coin flip. At home, the Tigers hold a one-score advantage.
For Jackson State to lift the 2025 Pepsi SWAC Championship trophy and head back to the Celebration Bowl, the blueprint is simple: be explosive early, force Prairie View to chase points, create mismatches with Rembert and Dupree, and protect the football. If Ahmad Miller and Antonio Davenport get rolling, Atlanta will be in JSU's sights.
PREDICTION
The models say Jackson State.
But the gut says Prairie View A&M pulls off a close upset on the hallowed field of Veterans Memorial Stadium.
MY PREDICTION: Jackson State 30, Prairie View A&M 34
Two championship staffs. Two of the SWAC's and HBCU football's best teams. All the makings of an instant classic.
Will it be Jackson State or Prairie View A&M representing the SWAC?
We shall see.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow hbculegends