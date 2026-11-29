HOUSTON -- Alabama A&M has an opportunity to avenge its 31-10 regular-season loss to Prairie View A&M and dethrone the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference football champions on their home field. While this time, a SWAC championship and a trip to the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl are on the line.

The Bulldogs were dejected. As he walked off of Blackshear Field in Panther Stadium, Coach Shade remained relatively positive for Alabama A&M, saying to HBCU Legends, “We just didn’t have enough juice for some reason today.”

Alabama A&M (9-3, 6-2 SWAC) will visit Prairie View A&M (7-5, 6-2 SWAC) in the 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game presented by General Motors on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field in Prairie View, Texas.

The winner will face Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) champion South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 12.

Prairie View A&M is the defending SWAC champion after defeating Jackson State 23-21 in the 2025 championship game. It’s been nearly a year since the Panthers lost a Celebration Bowl four-overtime thriller to the SC State Bulldogs, 40-38.

The Panthers earned the right to host this year's championship game by virtue of their head-to-head victory over the Bulldogs on Nov. 7.

However, voters in the Black College Football Poll ranked the Bulldogs ahead of the Panthers.

Alabama A&M is No. 2, followed by Prairie View A&M at No. 3 in the final regular season poll. South Carolina State retained its No. 1status.

On Nov. 27, HBCU Legends presented five reasons Prairie View A&M will repeat as SWAC champions. Alabama A&M, which was projected to finish fourth in the SWAC East Division in the preseason poll, according to AL.com, has already exceeded expectations.

Here are five reasons the Bulldogs will leave Prairie View, Texas, as the new SWAC football champions.

FIVE REASONS WHY ALABAMA A&M WIN BE CROWNED SWAC CHAMPION

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown, IV, (10) passes against Alabama State during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Alabama A&M Has a Top 10 FCS Scoring Offense

Alabama A&M ranks No. 10 in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in scoring offense at 37.3 points per game and No. 11 in total offense at 451.3 yards per game, according to NCAA statistics. The Bulldogs have scored 40 or more points in five games this season.

Quarterback Cornelious "Quad" Brown IV has passed for 2,888 yards and 26 touchdowns. He threw for 417 yards and five touchdowns in Alabama A&M's 61-31 victory over Grambling State on Oct. 17.

The Bulldogs trailed 17-3 before scoring 44 unanswered points, including 35 in the third quarter. Alabama A&M finished with 669 yards of total offense.

Wide receiver Jaylan Bean has 834 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He caught 10 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns against Grambling State.

The first meeting with Prairie View A&M was an exception.

Brown completed 16 of 32 passes for 124 yards with two interceptions on Nov. 7, as Alabama A&M scored a season-low 10 points.

Wide receiver Jarel Williams, who recorded 701 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, missed the game following season-ending shoulder surgery, according to HBCU Sports.

The Bulldogs have adjusted to playing without Williams, scoring 35 points against Texas Southern and 51 against Mississippi Valley State in their two games since losing to Prairie View A&M.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche told HBCU Legends before the regular-season finale that Alabama A&M is "fun to watch offensively."

The Bulldogs' offensive production since the first meeting suggests the Panthers could face a more dangerous unit in the championship game.

Kolton Nero | AAMU Athletics

2. Running Back Kolton Nero Is Peaking at the Right Time

Sophomore running back Kolton Nero rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries against Mississippi Valley State. His touchdown runs covered 3, 68, 3, and 19 yards.

Nero has rushed for 304 yards and six touchdowns over the past two games. He recorded 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Alabama A&M's 35-6 victory over Texas Southern on Nov. 14.

According to the NCAA, Nero has rushed for 752 yards and 11 touchdowns on 122 carries this season.

Alabama A&M ranks No. 18 nationally in FCS rushing offense, averaging 196.9 yards per game, according to NCAA statistics. Which is a positive since Prairie View A&M ranks 66th in the nation against the run.

The Bulldogs have rushed for at least one touchdown in nine consecutive games, according to the university.

BUT! Prairie View stymied the Bulldogs in most phases of the game on Nov. 7. The Panthers defense has been re-energized after Coach Jackson made mid-season changes in his staff and players returned from injuries.

Alabama A&M also had success running the football against Prairie View A&M in the first meeting. Nero gained 80 yards on 12 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt.

Increasing Nero's workload in the championship game could take pressure off Brown, help Alabama A&M control the clock, and keep Prairie View A&M quarterback Tevin Carter on the sideline.

AAMU Defense vs. PVAMU | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU LEGENDS

3. Alabama A&M's Defense Knows How to Finish Games

Alabama A&M is allowing 20.3 points per game this season. The Bulldogs surrendered a combined 25 points in their final two regular-season games.

Linebacker DJ Barber has been a key contributor to the defensive unit. In October, Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade shared that Barber was leading the SWAC in tackles.

Against Mississippi Valley State, Barber recorded six tackles and returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown. Jeremiah Hudson-Davis added an interception.

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Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson recognized the effectiveness of Alabama A&M's secondary while preparing for the first meeting.

"Great guys in the secondary leading the statistical categories in pass defense," Jackson said on the weekly SWAC Media Session ahead of their first matchup. "They're picking the ball off."

The Bulldogs held Mississippi Valley State scoreless in the fourth quarter while scoring 28 points of their own. The Delta Devils finished with 60 rushing yards, according to the university's box score.

Containing Prairie View A&M's rushing attack will be critical in the championship game.

The Panthers outrushed Alabama State 251-68 in their 45-10 SWAC West Division-clinching victory on Nov. 21, according to The Advocate.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shelling's unit enters the championship game with momentum after two strong performances to close the regular season.

Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade hoists the trophy after defeating Alabama State during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

4. The Bulldogs Are Built to Win a Close Championship Game

Two of Alabama A&M's three losses this season were decided by seven points or fewer. The Bulldogs lost to Howard by seven points and Jackson State by three.

Alabama A&M has also demonstrated its ability to win close games, defeating Alabama State 31-28 in the Magic City Classic on Oct. 31.

Jackson acknowledged that quality before the first meeting, noting that the Bulldogs have "learned how to close out games."

Sophomore kicker David Faulk gives Alabama A&M another potential advantage in a tightly contested championship game.

Faulk connected on a 56-yard field goal this season, establishing a school record and tying the SWAC record.

Alabama A&M placekicker and Cricket student ambassador, David Faulk IV speaks with HBCU Legends about the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off game, his team and partnership with the wireless network. Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA; Aug. 29, 2026 | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Nonetheless, he missed two field goals from 35 and 47 yards at Panther Stadium on Nov. 7.

Shade also credited the Bulldogs' offensive line for protecting Brown. In October, Shade said Alabama A&M had allowed the fewest sacks in the SWAC.

Effective pass protection for Brown and Faulk's extended field-goal range give the Bulldogs two ways to capitalize on late-game scoring opportunities.

Should the championship come down to the final possession, Alabama A&M has the personnel to deliver a decisive play.

Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade coaches against Alabama State during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Sam Shade Is Ahead of Schedule at Alabama A&M

In his second season as Alabama A&M's head football coach, Sam Shade has positioned the Bulldogs to win a SWAC championship.

Alabama A&M has won five more games than it did in 2025. Its nine victories are the program's most since 2006, according to the university.

The Bulldogs claimed their first SWAC East Division championship since 2021.

Before the Nov. 7 meeting, Jackson described Alabama A&M as "a really well-coached football team."

In October, with his team sporting a 6-2 record, Shade said the Bulldogs had entered "playoff mode."

"Meaning we've got to keep winning," Shade told HBCU Legends.

Alabama A&M won three of its final four regular-season games to secure the SWAC East Division title.

Shade has taken a team projected to finish fourth in its division and turned it into a championship contender in just two seasons.

Alabama A&M defensive back Kaleb Brown (2) catches a blocked field goal attempt by Alabama State during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Alabama A&M Become the New SWAC Football Champion?

Prairie View A&M has won five consecutive games, owns the head-to-head advantage, and will have the benefit of playing in front of its home crowd at Panther Stadium.

Jackson and the Panthers also have championship experience after winning the 2025 SWAC title.

However, Alabama A&M enters the rematch with more victories, a higher poll ranking, an explosive scoring offense, and a running back playing his best football of the season.

The challenge for Shade and the Bulldogs will be translating those advantages into a different outcome on Dec. 5.

Prairie View A&M won the first meeting, but Alabama A&M has an opportunity to win the rubber match. It's this game that matters most.

The Bulldogs are expecting to leave Panther Stadium as the new 2026 SWAC football champions with ESPN Events executive director, John Grant, awaiting to hand them a ticket to Atlanta for the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl.

How to Watch the 2026 SWAC Football Championship Game

Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-5, 6-2 SWAC)

Event: 2026 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game presented by General Motors

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT)

Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Location: Prairie View, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Championship stakes: SWAC football title and a Cricket Celebration Bowl berth

What's Next for the SWAC Champion?

The winner will advance to the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl to face MEAC champion South Carolina State.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026

Kickoff: Noon ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta