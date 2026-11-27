PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas – Last season, Tremaine Jackson led Prairie View A&M to the 2025 SWAC Football Championship on the road. The Panthers dethroned Jackson State, 23-21, in hostile territory at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2025.

Jackson proclaimed during his introductory press conference that "winning championships" would be done. He delivered the program's first conference championship since 2009.

Nearly a year later, 364 days to be exact, Prairie View A&M will host the championship game as Alabama A&M travels from Huntsville, Alabama, to stake its claim to the 2026 SWAC football title.

"We talk about finishing a fight," Jackson said on Coach Johnnie Cole's podcast. "Well, you can't finish the fight in Atlanta if you don't even get to the SWAC championship game, right?"

Nov. 7, 2026; Prairie View A&M quarterback Tevin Carter (21) and offensive coordinator/running backs coach Clifford E. Fedd Jr. on the sidelines against Alabama A&M. Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Prairie View A&M clinched its second consecutive SWAC West Division title with a victory over Alabama State on Nov. 21.

Head coach Sam Shade and the SWAC East Division champion Alabama A&M Bulldogs hope to knock off Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Dec. 5, but Jackson does not view this year's team as the defending champions.

"We never thought we were defending anything," Jackson explained. "You can't be hung up on what you did. And so we never looked at it as defending. We looked at it as trying to get an opportunity to play again for it, man."

Shade's team boasts the No. 11 total offense in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), averaging 451.3 yards per game. The Bulldogs also rank No. 10 in FCS scoring offense, averaging 37.3 points per game during the regular season, according to NCAA statistics.

Nov. 7, 2026; Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown IV versus Prairie View A&M; Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown IV threw for 2,888 yards and 26 touchdowns. He is aided by the nation's 18th-ranked rushing offense, averaging 196.9 yards per game. Prairie View A&M's rushing defense ranks No. 50, allowing 147.2 yards per game.

However, Prairie View A&M has already answered that challenge once this season, defeating the Bulldogs 31-10 at home on Nov. 7.

HBCU Legends was on the ground at Panther Stadium and witnessed the Panthers "out-physical" their opponent, as Jackson described in his postgame comments.

Nov. 7, 2026; Coach Tremaine Jackson strategizing with the Panther defense versus Alabama A&M; Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU Legends on SI

2026 SWAC Football Championship: Game Info





• Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-5, 6-2 SWAC)



• Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026



• Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT



• Location: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field, Prairie View, Texas



• TV: ESPN2



• Event: Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game presented by General Motors





Prairie View A&M' Five Reasons For Repeating

Here are five reasons why head coach Tremaine Jackson and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will repeat as SWAC football champions.

Nov. 7, 2026; Prairie View A&M was more physical in the trenches against Alabama A&M; Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

1. Prairie View A&M Already Defeated Alabama A&M

The teams met on Nov. 7 at Panther Stadium, where Prairie View A&M defeated Alabama A&M 31-10 in front of 8,409 fans.

The Panthers outgained the Bulldogs 437-231 in total offensive yards and limited Alabama A&M to 3.9 yards per play.

Brown completed 16 of 32 passes for 124 yards with two interceptions. Damani Maxson and Eric Zachery each intercepted the Alabama A&M quarterback.

Entering the game, Alabama A&M ranked No. 6 in the FCS in scoring offense, averaging 39.1 points per game, as reported by HBCU Legends in its Nov. 6 preview.

According to HBCU Sports, the 10 points represented the Bulldogs' lowest scoring output of the season. Prairie View A&M scored in every quarter, including 10 points in the fourth.

The championship rematch will take place on the same field. The Panthers already have a winning blueprint against the Bulldogs.

Nov. 7, 2026; Offensive coordinator Clifford Fedd and quarterback Tevin Carter reviewing plays that made the adjustments to pull away from Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium. Prairie View A&M won 31-10 against AAMU. Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU Legends

2. Tevin Carter Gives the Panthers Two Ways to Win

Prairie View A&M quarterback Tevin Carter presents opposing defenses with the challenge of containing his passing and rushing abilities.

According to NCAA, Carter threw for 2,077 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 576 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season.

Carter delivered one of his best performances against Alabama A&M. He completed 25 of 35 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns on Nov. 7.

Wide receiver Damien McDaniel caught eight passes for 155 yards in the victory. McDaniel led the Panthers with 651 receiving yards during the regular season.

Carter has also delivered in critical conference games.

He accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, in Prairie View A&M's 41-38 victory over Alcorn State on Oct. 17.

Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 14, Carter rushed for a touchdown in the Panthers' 13-10 road victory.

He followed that performance with three first-half rushing touchdowns in Prairie View A&M's 45-10 victory over Alabama State on Nov. 21.

Alabama A&M's defense must account for Carter on every snap. His versatility gives Prairie View A&M a significant advantage against a Bulldogs team capable of turning the championship game into a high-scoring affair.

Nov. 7, 2026; Prairie View A&M defense is surging at the right time. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

3. Prairie View A&M's Defense Is Peaking at the Right Time

The Panthers' defense struggled earlier in the season, allowing 404.3 yards per game through nine contests.

During his Nov. 6 interview with HBCU Legends, Jackson acknowledged the team's ongoing search for its identity.

"It's crazy that this is Game 10 for us and we're still trying to figure out who we are."

Prairie View A&M appears to have answered that question.

The Panthers held three consecutive opponents to 10 points to close the regular season.

Prairie View A&M limited Alabama A&M to 231 total yards on Nov. 7 before holding Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 247 total yards one week later.

Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Dorian Gates recorded 1.5 sacks, and J.J. Jean-Louis added a sack and five tackles.

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On Nov. 21, the Panthers intercepted two passes and outrushed Alabama State 251-68 in their division-clinching victory.

Another factor is the reported absence of Alabama A&M wide receiver Jarel Williams, who recorded 701 receiving yards and eight touchdowns before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, according to HBCU Sports.

Williams also missed the Nov. 7 meeting with Prairie View A&M.

Nevertheless, the Bulldogs have dangerous offensive weapons in wide receiver Jaylan Bean, who recorded 834 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, and running back Kolton Nero, who rushed for 752 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Panthers' defensive improvement gives Jackson's team reason to believe it can contain Alabama A&M's explosive offense for a second time.

Nov. 7, 2026: Fans at Panther Stadium | Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU Legends on SI

4. The SWAC Championship Game Is at Panther Stadium

Hosting the SWAC Football Championship Game was not simply a reward for winning the division. It was one of the Panthers' objectives entering the 2026 season.

"We wanted to host it. That was on our goal sheet, to host the SWAC championship," Jackson said on Cole's podcast. "Nobody in the West has ever hosted it. Prairie View A&M has never hosted a championship football game on campus."

For Jackson and the Panthers, Dec. 5 represents an opportunity to make program history while moving one step closer to returning to Atlanta.

Prairie View A&M won last year's SWAC Football Championship as the visiting team in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to the SWAC, the Panthers became the first visiting team to win the championship game under the conference's current hosting format.

This year, Prairie View A&M University will host the Pepsi SWAC Football Championship Game presented by General Motors.

The university is offering free admission to the first 5,000 Prairie View A&M students, and stadium suites have been reported as sold out.

Alabama A&M has already experienced playing at Panther Stadium this season, and the Bulldogs delivered their lowest scoring performance of the regular season.

The Panthers will have the benefit of familiar surroundings, their home crowd, and the opportunity to win another championship on their own field.

Winning a conference championship on the road demonstrated Prairie View A&M's ability to handle adversity. Playing for another championship at home gives the Panthers another advantage.

QB Tevin Carter (21) leads the team on a touchdown drive against Alcorn State. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

5. Prairie View A&M Knows How to Win Close Games and Championships

Prairie View A&M's challenging nonconference schedule featured Baylor, Tarleton State, and Stephen F. Austin. The early losses tested the Panthers' confidence, but Jackson never questioned his players' commitment to the program.

"I'm really happy for our kids. Our kids have been through it," Jackson said on Cole's podcast. "Like you said, playing those games early on, man, it can be a confidence issue."

Despite the early-season setbacks, Jackson noticed that his players remained receptive to coaching and committed to improving in practice.

"And ever since homecoming around here, man, those guys have been playing better," Jackson said. "So, I'm just happy for them that they get another opportunity."

That mentality helped Prairie View A&M navigate early-season adversity and return to the SWAC Football Championship Game.

The Panthers have also demonstrated their ability to execute in pressure situations throughout the 2026 season.

Kicker Ethan Eddins converted a 37-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in Prairie View A&M's 41-38 victory over Alcorn State on Oct. 17. He also connected on a 43-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13-10 on Nov. 14.

Earlier in the season, the Panthers held off Grambling State 21-14 in the State Fair Classic in Dallas on Sept. 26.

Prairie View A&M also has championship experience.

Last December, the Panthers held Jackson State to 84 rushing yards and controlled possession for 38:56 in their SWAC championship victory. Linebacker Darrell Starling Jr. intercepted a pass and shared championship game MVP honors.

Jackson's mission extends beyond winning consecutive SWAC championships. The Prairie View A&M head coach wants another opportunity to finish what the Panthers started last December in Atlanta.

The Panthers have earned that opportunity to compete for another conference title. Now, they must finish the fight.

Road to the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl Projections: Toyota vs. BC+ | Credit: Cricket Celebration Bowl, ESPN Events, HBCU Legends

What's at Stake in the 2026 SWAC Football Championship?



The winner of the SWAC Football Championship Game advances to the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl to face MEAC champion South Carolina State.





• Event: 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl



• Date: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026



• Kickoff: Noon ET



• Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia



• TV: ABC





Prairie View A&M faced South Carolina State in last year's Celebration Bowl. A victory over Alabama A&M would give the Panthers another opportunity to compete for an HBCU national championship.





Nov. 7, 2026; Prairie View A&M Defeats Alabama A&M, 31-10 | Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU Legends on SI

HBCU Legends Prediction

Alabama A&M has the offensive firepower to make the championship rematch considerably more competitive than its regular-season meeting with Prairie View A&M.

However, Carter's dual-threat capabilities, the Panthers' defensive resurgence, home-field advantage, and Jackson's championship experience could prove to be the difference.

Prairie View A&M has overcome a challenging schedule, regained its confidence, and earned the opportunity to play for another conference championship in front of its home crowd.

The Panthers are playing their best football at the right time.

Prediction: Prairie View A&M Wins in Close Battle!

Panther Nation, we’re hosting the SWAC Championship on The Hill Saturday, Dec. 5! 🏆



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