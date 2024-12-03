HBCU Legends

SWAC East Stars Top All-SWAC Team Selections

The SWAC East led the first and second team selections in the conference.

Kyle T. Mosley, SWAC PR

Jackson State Tigers' running back Irv Mulligan (5) runs the ball during the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Jackson State Tigers' running back Irv Mulligan (5) runs the ball during the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuesday's Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announcement regarding its 2024 Football Postseason All-SWAC selections was eye-opening but not surprising. The conference's first and second team honorees focused heavily on the SWAC East division.

The Jackson State football program led the selection with 11 student-athletes. Following the Tigers were fellow SWAC East foes Alabama State (8), Florida A&M (7), Alabama A&M (6), and Bethune-Cookman (4).   

In the SWAC West, Alcorn State had the most selections with six players. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3), Grambling State (2), Texas Southern (2), Prairie View A&M (1), Southern (1), and Mississippi Valley State (1) comprised the remaining choices by the conference's coaches and SIDs.

The complete SWAC all-conference team honorees are as follows:

2024 All-SWAC Football Team Selections 

Daniel Richardson
Florida A&M quarterback Daniel Richardson (10) rates the MVP trophy after winning the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge NCAA college football game against Norfolk State in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Florida A&M won 24-23. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

All-SWAC First-Team Offense

  • Quarterback: Daniel Richardson, Florida A&M
  • Running Back: Irv Mulligan, Jackson State
  • Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
  • Offensive Lineman: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
  • Offensive Lineman: Arelious Dunn, Alabama State
  • Offensive Lineman: D'Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State
  • Offensive Lineman: Charles Davis, Florida A&M
  • Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
  • Wide Receiver: JaVonnie Gibson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Wide Receiver: Nathan Rembert, Mississippi Valley State
  • Tight End: Tavarious Griffin, Alcorn State
Ckelby Givens
Ckelby Givens / Southern University Athletics

All-SWAC First Team Defense

  • Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
  • Defensive Lineman: Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State
  • Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State
  • Defensive Lineman: Joshua Nobles, Jackson State
  • Linebacker: Andrew Jones, Grambling State
  • Linebacker: Rico Dozier, Alabama State
  • Linebacker: Demarkus Cunningham, Alabama State
  • Defensive Back: James Burgess, Alabama State
  • Defensive Back: Amon Scarbrough, Alabama State
  • Defensive Back: Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr., Jackson State
  • Defensive Back: MJ Hinson, Texas Southern

All-SWAC First Team Specialist

  • Place Kicker: Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez, Prairie View A&M
  • Punter: Anthony Frederique, Bethune-Cookman
  • Return Specialist: Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State
  • Long Snapper: Avery Salerno, Jackson State

All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Morgan
Jackson State Tigers' quarterback Jacobian Morgan (15) throws during the game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Quarterback: Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State
  • Running Back: Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State
  • Running Back: Dennis Palmer, Bethune-Cookman
  • Offensive Lineman: Ronald Brown, Alcorn State
  • Offensive Lineman: Desmond Daniels, Alabama State
  • Offensive Lineman: Christon Love, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Offensive Lineman: Evan Henry, Jackson State
  • Offensive Lineman: Kirk Ford Jr., Jackson State
  • Wide Receiver: Keenan Hambrick, Alabama A&M
  • Wide Receiver: Jamari Gassett, Florida A&M
  • Tight End: Koby Gross, Florida A&M
Kendall Bohler
Florida A&M Rattlers defensive back Kendall Bohler (3) pregame of playing the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 / Gerald Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK

All-SWAC Second Team Defense

  • Defensive Lineman: James Ash, Florida A&M
  • Defensive Lineman: Keelan Cox, Texas Southern
  • Defensive Lineman: Dorian Wesley, Alabama A&M
  • Defensive Lineman: Jaden Hardy, Grambling State
  • Linebacker: Cortez Andrews, Alabama A&M
  • Linebacker: Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State
  • Linebacker: Jaden Kelly, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Defensive Back: Delvon Gulley, Alabama A&M
  • Defensive Back: Keane Lewis, Alabama State
  • Defensive Back: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M
  • Defensive Back: Edwin Summerour, Alcorn State

All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

  • Place Kicker: Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State
  • Punter: Matt Noll, Jackson State
  • Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman
  • Long Snapper: Clayton Thomas Jr., Bethune-Cookman

CRITERIA FOR SELECTIONS

The league's head coaches and sports information directors voted on the all-conference teams. To be considered for postseason awards, a student-athlete must have participated in at least 75 percent of team games played this season.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

SWAC PR
SWAC PR

Home/Football