SWAC East Stars Top All-SWAC Team Selections
Tuesday's Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announcement regarding its 2024 Football Postseason All-SWAC selections was eye-opening but not surprising. The conference's first and second team honorees focused heavily on the SWAC East division.
The Jackson State football program led the selection with 11 student-athletes. Following the Tigers were fellow SWAC East foes Alabama State (8), Florida A&M (7), Alabama A&M (6), and Bethune-Cookman (4).
In the SWAC West, Alcorn State had the most selections with six players. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3), Grambling State (2), Texas Southern (2), Prairie View A&M (1), Southern (1), and Mississippi Valley State (1) comprised the remaining choices by the conference's coaches and SIDs.
The complete SWAC all-conference team honorees are as follows:
2024 All-SWAC Football Team Selections
All-SWAC First-Team Offense
- Quarterback: Daniel Richardson, Florida A&M
- Running Back: Irv Mulligan, Jackson State
- Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
- Offensive Lineman: Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
- Offensive Lineman: Arelious Dunn, Alabama State
- Offensive Lineman: D'Andre Townes-Blue, Jackson State
- Offensive Lineman: Charles Davis, Florida A&M
- Offensive Lineman: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
- Wide Receiver: JaVonnie Gibson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Wide Receiver: Nathan Rembert, Mississippi Valley State
- Tight End: Tavarious Griffin, Alcorn State
All-SWAC First Team Defense
- Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
- Defensive Lineman: Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State
- Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State
- Defensive Lineman: Joshua Nobles, Jackson State
- Linebacker: Andrew Jones, Grambling State
- Linebacker: Rico Dozier, Alabama State
- Linebacker: Demarkus Cunningham, Alabama State
- Defensive Back: James Burgess, Alabama State
- Defensive Back: Amon Scarbrough, Alabama State
- Defensive Back: Ke'Vric Wiggins Jr., Jackson State
- Defensive Back: MJ Hinson, Texas Southern
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
- Place Kicker: Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez, Prairie View A&M
- Punter: Anthony Frederique, Bethune-Cookman
- Return Specialist: Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State
- Long Snapper: Avery Salerno, Jackson State
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
- Quarterback: Jacobian Morgan, Jackson State
- Running Back: Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State
- Running Back: Dennis Palmer, Bethune-Cookman
- Offensive Lineman: Ronald Brown, Alcorn State
- Offensive Lineman: Desmond Daniels, Alabama State
- Offensive Lineman: Christon Love, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Offensive Lineman: Evan Henry, Jackson State
- Offensive Lineman: Kirk Ford Jr., Jackson State
- Wide Receiver: Keenan Hambrick, Alabama A&M
- Wide Receiver: Jamari Gassett, Florida A&M
- Tight End: Koby Gross, Florida A&M
All-SWAC Second Team Defense
- Defensive Lineman: James Ash, Florida A&M
- Defensive Lineman: Keelan Cox, Texas Southern
- Defensive Lineman: Dorian Wesley, Alabama A&M
- Defensive Lineman: Jaden Hardy, Grambling State
- Linebacker: Cortez Andrews, Alabama A&M
- Linebacker: Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State
- Linebacker: Jaden Kelly, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Defensive Back: Delvon Gulley, Alabama A&M
- Defensive Back: Keane Lewis, Alabama State
- Defensive Back: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M
- Defensive Back: Edwin Summerour, Alcorn State
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
- Place Kicker: Gerardo Baeza, Jackson State
- Punter: Matt Noll, Jackson State
- Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman
- Long Snapper: Clayton Thomas Jr., Bethune-Cookman
CRITERIA FOR SELECTIONS
The league's head coaches and sports information directors voted on the all-conference teams. To be considered for postseason awards, a student-athlete must have participated in at least 75 percent of team games played this season.